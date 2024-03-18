A former Republican precinct chairman from the state of Texas has been sentenced to FOUR CENTURIES in prison after he was convicted of, among other things, four counts of sexually assaulting children. Republicans love to say that they are the Party protecting our children from “groomers,” but all the reports of child abuse and assault seem to be coming from within their own party. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

A former Republican party official from the state of Texas by the name of Bo Michael Dresner, who was the former precinct chairman for the Hays County Texas Republican Party. So not necessarily a big time Republican official. Not even a state level official, just little local Republican official. But that doesn’t matter. A republican’s a Republican, right? Well, Mr. Dresner was just sentenced to more than 400 years in jail for, among other things, sexually assaulting, raping kids. You know, Republicans have been telling us for several years now that we’ve gotta root out the groomers, right? The groomers that are teachers, the groomers in the LGBTQ community, the groomers in the drag community, the groomers on the left, we have heard nothing but groomer, groomer, groomer talk from Republican. And the reason is they know well who the groomers are. The groomers are coming from the Republican party.

Let me read you this, according to my san antonio.com, Dresner got a stacked sentence that totaled 410 years according to a news release. Dresner was given 75 years each for four counts of sexual abuse of a child. And Judge Gary Steel, of the 274th District Court added sentences of 10 to 20 years for each of the 61 counts of child pornography with intent to promote. So this guy wasn’t just raping kids, this Republican also had troves of child pornography that he was going to distribute. They also, by the way, caught him with a one-way ticket to Armenia, which does not have extradition back to the United States. Because he knew he was going down for this five years ago when he was arrested. And his search history on his computer was what countries don’t have extradition deals with the United States.

So he was trying to flee the country after raping kids and having troves of child pornography. This former Republican official. I have sat here in recent weeks and I have talked about Moms for Liberty groups using registered sex offenders, you know, up North, it was Pennsylvania or Ohio where that happened. They had members of their staff that were registered sex offenders. I’ve sat here and talked about Republican officials getting caught in sex scandals, including same sex scandals. I’ve talked about other Republicans murdering other Republicans. And now I’m talking about Republicans going to jail for four centuries for raping children.

Do you know what I haven’t had to talk about? I haven’t ever had to do a single story about a drag queen sexually assaulting a child. Huh? I haven’t ever had to sit here and do a story of a transgender person sexually assaulting somebody in a bathroom. Hmm. And the few times we have had to talk about teachers that have sexually abused kids, uh, it’s not liberal LGBTQ teachers trying to teach kids that gender’s not real and sex doesn’t matter. No, no. None of that. None of the things that Republicans have warned us about have actually turned out to be the groomers. Hmm. The groomers, it seems are all coming from within the Republican party itself, which is probably why they’re so desperate to distract us with these other things that may be groomers because they know deep down, if we’re distracted over here, we’re not gonna pay attention to their party where the groomers actually live.