For decades, teenagers were abused and sometimes even killed at a reform school in a small Florida town. Those teenagers are now in their golden years, but their fight for justice was finally won thanks to legislation granting them some relief for their years of suffering. Mike Papantonio is joined by attorney Troy Rafferty to explain what happened.

Abused “White House Boys” Triumph With Passing of Florida Bill.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.