Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Gemini, the Gemini controversy with Google, this is a story.

Rick Outzen: This is the one I wanted to talk about.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I know you do.

Rick Outzen: Because this one is amazing.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, again, you’re in the independent news business. You’ve got the best progressive newspaper, clearly in the state. Tell me your take on this with the Gemini controversy where it’s like Google has lost their frigging mind.

Rick Outzen: Well, they had to pump the brakes on Gemini. It’s an AI image generator. It came up with black founding fathers, a female Pope, Asian German Nazis. People asked for straight couples and they got pictures of gay couples. It is where, the whole problem is that they, the way they said was, well, we missed the mark.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, you think?

Rick Outzen: And that we overcompensated to show diversity.

Mike Papantonio: They were representing female popes. They were representing African-American who were Nazi SS soldiers. You think they might’ve gotten it wrong?

Rick Outzen: Well, and no guard rails.

Mike Papantonio: No guardrails at all.

Rick Outzen: The difference is, I think, in reading, trying to read what Google posted on their website, and look at it, is they were so worried about gender diversity. So if someone put in CEO that it wouldn’t be all male CEOs or whatever. But when you do that, when you start your Google search is about not what the world is, but what the world you want it to be.

Mike Papantonio: What you want it to be.

Rick Outzen: Your dream world.

Mike Papantonio: So what they did, Rick, they hit the DEI button, right, load DEI, they let the algorithms take it from there. The algorithms went crazy. And all of a sudden you have this garbage, I mean, absolute garbage. Now they say, oh, we can fix it. You can’t fix this quickly. You agree with that?

Rick Outzen: Well, it’s the same people who made it are gonna fix it. And they rushed it. We know that. They rushed this. And it is all about the algorithm, Mike. We know that. We know that just in ordinary searches, the people that get moved up in the search are the ones that have figured out how to rig the system or have paid to be hire in the system.

Mike Papantonio: Isn’t this an opportunity for Microsoft and Bing and Yahoo to at once, you have to do something about the reach of Google. Google has become so strong that nobody thinks, I don’t think to go to Bing. And I will now, I mean Microsoft or any of that, those are great search sites. They really are good search sites. But Google has moved into this area to such that we allow them to do this kind of insanity. Absolute insanity. Where if a child does a search, tell me about Nazi soldiers and an African-American soldier comes up with an SS insignia on the side of his helmet, or tell us about who the popes have been and some female fabricated Pope shows up. It’s all, it’s insanity in the way that we we’re trying to project ideas and concepts, isn’t it?

Rick Outzen: It is. Because we used to see in the early days of the computer, we would get on a search engine and try to find really interesting websites because everything was new to us. We didn’t, you would put in, if you were going somewhere, you’d put that location in and they would tell you, and would find fascinating websites that were different and it was fun and you trusted it.

Mike Papantonio: How can you trust?

Rick Outzen: You can’t trust it now.

Mike Papantonio: How can you trust Google now?

Rick Outzen: You can’t.

Mike Papantonio: After this story. It’s not just the AI, it’s not just the Gemini issue. It’s the site in general. How do we know what they’re pushing or what they’re throttling back? We know when we do stories, and I know you’ve seen the same thing, when we do a story that doesn’t gel with their political concept, they throttle it back. There’s no question about it. They will throttle it back. And so how do we trust them at all, as it is, much less when we know now that their AI has gone frigging crazy and making, just making stuff up. Just absolutely making stuff up outta thin air.

Rick Outzen: Well, if that was your main source for getting information, you can’t do it. But we’re at this point, AI is generating a lot of things out there for news networks and for news websites that are totally click bait and trying to, you have to go back to the source. But if Google is your source, you’re already screwed.

Mike Papantonio: Well, they count on people are stupid. I mean, that’s what Google counts on.

Rick Outzen: Or lazy.

Mike Papantonio: No. Lazy and stupid.

Rick Outzen: Okay.

Mike Papantonio: And yeah, there may be a generation where when you see an African-American soldier with an SS helmet on that, God, I didn’t know that that happened. And all of a sudden that’s what they’re believing. But they don’t seem overly upset about this, Rick. If you look at their responses, well, we didn’t do it exactly right. You think? We didn’t do it exactly right. And then when you really test them on what they throttle back and what they push ahead, where it comes to politics, they, what five days of hearings in Congress where it was very clear how they were throttling politics, you know.

Rick Outzen: Well, they come back and the CEO says, well, we’re not perfect. We’re emerging technology. But before you unleash it,

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Google’s become a shallow bureaucratic train wreck, they really have.

Rick Outzen: Well, they’ve all become very fat.

Mike Papantonio: And the leadership there, there’s gotta be a wake up call and say, look, people want information. They don’t wanna be socialized a certain way. They don’t want you making up crap and telling that this is truth in the world. Right?

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Rick, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Rick Outzen: Oh, it was fun. We’ll have a discussion later.

