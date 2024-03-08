Both corporate media and social media companies are hoping for big pay days during this year’s campaign cycle, and they’ve spent millions lobbying Washington lawmakers to make it easier to hide where the money is coming from. Mike Papantonio is joined by Independent newspaper publisher Rick Outzen to discuss.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Both corporate media and social media companies are hoping for big paydays during this year’s campaign cycle. And they’ve spent millions, millions lobbying Washington lawmakers to make it easier to hide when they give money to big campaigns. They don’t, for example, if you have a group that gives a hundred million dollars to 10 or 12 senators, whatever it may be, don’t you want to know if that group is a weapons manufacturer? Don’t you wanna know if that group is exclusively a pharmaceutical group that’s trying to change the law? And don’t you wanna be able to say, well, that Senator took all this money for pharmaceutical, from the industry, and oh, by the way, he voted 100% for the pharmaceutical industry? Isn’t that something we ought to know, even with Citizens United, as bad as that decision is?

Rick Outzen: Well, it is. And the other thing that’s happening, and we see it in state legislatures, Mike, is that because of term limits for state legislatures, the lobbyists are writing the bills. They’re actually creating.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about ALEC. Talk about ALEC.

Rick Outzen: ALEC, oh yeah. You look at ALEC, all the gun control, or anti-gun control, all those bills are coming. They have a big conference. They write it. They drafted, I know of state senators that had their bills drafted by ALEC.

Mike Papantonio: By ALEC. We’ve seen the same thing with the weapons industry. Now understand, let’s say it again, the group actually drafts the legislation.

Rick Outzen: Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: We’ve seen cases where its word for word.

Rick Outzen: State to state.

Mike Papantonio: State to state.

Rick Outzen: You see it state to state.

Mike Papantonio: The exact same. So, this money that’s coming from the pharmaceutical industry, or it’s coming from Wall Street, or it’s coming from the weapons industry, the point is, we ought to be able to look behind that. Now, media’s not gonna tell you. You’ve got corporate media hiding. I mean, they’re doing everything to lobby against this, aren’t they?

Rick Outzen: Right. They are.

Mike Papantonio: National Broadcasters are saying, oh no, we don’t wanna have to disclose this. Why?

Rick Outzen: Well, because, they’re making too much money on it. And one reason you have this America’s Lawyer is because the stories that you need to tell about PFAS about, gosh, you know.

Mike Papantonio: Opioids.

Rick Outzen: Opioids, you’re looking at all of this, they were making so much money you could not get the story told.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, that’s true. There were times, Rick, when I would show up for MSNBC, I was a commentator with Ed Schultz primarily. And I’d be ready to do the show. I’d be ready to do the segment. Bayer corporation is making a product that’s killing people. I should be able to tell that story, shouldn’t I? And in the count, no, we gotta change the story. In the count 10, 9, 8. Gotta change the story. Talk about some inane kind of topic like constitutional law, some idiotic part of constitutional law. And so the industry that’s supposed to be telling us this story is actually part of the people who are hiding the truth of the story. Why do you think, for example, we talk about this often, why do you think MSNBC has commercials for Raytheon? Are you gonna go buy a Patriot missile? Probably not. But they do that because Raytheon gives them advertising dollars. And when Raytheon wants to start a war, what do you think MSNBC’s gonna do? They’re gonna do the same thing they’ve always done all the way back to Iraq. They’re gonna jump on the weapons industry bandwagon. Who was it they fired that used to, they fired early on because he was telling the story about what a, Donahue. Phil Donahue.

Rick Outzen: Yeah, Phil Donahue.

Mike Papantonio: MSNBC fired him because he was telling the truth.

Rick Outzen: Well, Ed Schultz is another example.

Mike Papantonio:: Ed Schultz, they got rid of because of TPP. He said TPP, and first of all, they hated that he thought Hillary Clinton was an idiot. Second of all, they hated that he talked about TPP, and they made it look like he was fired. Well, no, a lot more to that story. But the point is, if you don’t have the media telling us who is, who’s the money behind this hundred million dollars that went to through this organization, who are they? How do we ever know the truth about anything? Right?

Rick Outzen: Well, that’s the challenge. And you look at, that’s why we’re seeing documentaries so much, playing a big, they’re becoming where we’re getting it.

Mike Papantonio: Wow.

Rick Outzen: You know, this channel’s doing it.

Mike Papantonio: What an important point.

Rick Outzen: Oh, it is.

Mike Papantonio: Mark, in less than a month, I’m interviewing Mark Ruffalo on this very topic out in Vegas, the program I put on out in Vegas. And the topic is, since corporate media is dead, how do you replace it? You see, one way is independent news that you do with your extraordinarily successful newspaper. The other way is documentaries and movies. Right?

Rick Outzen: Right. It’s, documentaries are becoming the way to really get a full idea out and that has taken a big place. Channels like this, what y’all are able to do on YouTube and to get the message out helps because it is, I mean, I still like New York Times. I still like the Washington Post. But I know we’ll disagree on that. We’ll have a discussion later. But also.

Mike Papantonio: But we won’t yell at each other and call each other idiot.

Rick Outzen: Well, no guarantees. No guarantees. But I do think that what we’re seeing is, particularly on television now, more and more. I remember watching you one time on Fox and they cut your mic off.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, yeah.

Rick Outzen: You know, when you’re trying to say.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, that would happen all the time.

Rick Outzen: But you look at, when they bring on these regular guests that they have, they don’t tell us, we get their pedigree, but we don’t know they’re on the board of this company or that company, or they’re a consultant or an advisor. We’re not given that information.

Mike Papantonio: No. For example, right now, MSNBC, CNN, loading up with generals. Have you followed that?

Rick Outzen: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: And they don’t tell the story, yeah, that he’s not a general, active general anymore. And oh, by the way, he’s on the board of four companies that produce weapons and do military contracting. They don’t say a word about it. No disclosure at all. So the people listening to it, they go, well, God, this guy’s a smart guy. Well, you have no idea that he’s got, it’s all propaganda. That he’s just telling the corporate story. Not one talking head on MSNBC or CNN or any of the networks for that matter, have the sense to say, now wait a second. Let’s tell the viewers, you have an interest here, don’t you? You’re on the board of Boeing, aren’t you? You’re on the board of Raytheon. They don’t even ask the frigging question. And that’s where we are with the relationship on disclosure in corporate media.

Rick Outzen: Right. And dark money.

Mike Papantonio: Dark money. Right.