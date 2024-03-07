America’s Lawyer E88: Jon Stewart returned to the Daily Show recently and immediately drew the wrath of Democrats who don’t want to hear any criticism of President Biden’s age. We’ll tell you why ignoring this problem isn’t going to make it go away. Corporate media outlets are preparing for a big pay day with election ads this year, and they are actively fighting to make it easier to hide the information about who is paying for what ad. And we actually have some good news – courts have rejected arguments from drug companies that the new Medicare price negotiations are somehow unfair to them. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Hi, I’m Mike Papantonio, and this is America’s Lawyer. Jon Stewart returned to the Daily Show recently, and immediately drew the wrath of Democrats who don’t want to hear any criticism of President Biden or his age, or his problems. We’ll tell you why ignoring this problem isn’t gonna make it go away. Corporate media outlets, well, they’re preparing for a big payday with election ads this year, and they’re actively fighting to make it easier to hide the information about who’s paying for those ads. And we’ll actually have some good news. Courts have rejected arguments from drug companies that the new Medicare price negotiation, that it’s unfair. All that and more, it’s coming up. Don’t go anywhere. America’s Lawyer starts right now.

President Biden’s age is becoming more and more of an issue with voters, but Democrats, well, they don’t wanna believe that. They want to put their head in the sand. They went as far as to attack the Daily Show’s Jon Stewart, as he pointed out the obvious, and that is Biden is very, very old, and he’s having some very, very old problems. I’ve got Independent Newspaper publisher Rick Outzen with me to talk about what’s happening on these issues. Rick, you’ve got the most significant progressive independent newspaper in the state of Florida. That’s without question. I appreciate you coming on. This story bothers me on so many levels. You’ve seen Jon Stewart, who has been the voice for progressive politics for decades, or Bill Maher, who was also a progressive voice for decades. They say anything that attacks that progressive, anything, and all of a sudden it’s attack city. I mean, it’s just, it’s wrong. It’s wrong. We’re talking about he had a 20 minute show and he said one thing about both Biden and Trump and the frigging snowflakes go crazy.

Rick Outzen: Well, and we know that Jon Stewart has been the news source for our daughters, for our kids. They look to him to help decipher what the news means, and he is speaking to them. When I look at our readers, we are millennials, gen Z, that’s the way we skew and they’re constantly talk about the age of both candidates. It bothers them. They may be progressive, they may be conservative, but they’re concerned about the age of both the candidates.

Mike Papantonio: No matter how profoundly true the statement is. Okay. No matter how profoundly true it is, they still go off the rails. Now, I wanna ask you this, you have one of the leading independent newspapers in Florida. It’s a progressive newspaper, right? Clearly progressive.

Rick Outzen: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Do you see this same thing when you do a story that it doesn’t fall in line with the progressive mentality or the, what I call progressive headline thinking, do they go this crazy?

Rick Outzen: Oh, they do. The way social media works now, it’s an echo chamber. And if you get out of that echo chamber, if you challenge a thought, if you say that you agree with, in the state of Florida, it’s DeSantis world. And if I agree with DeSantis on one point, then we’re gonna get the calls.

Mike Papantonio: Even though it may be right. Rick, you have been with me all the way back to Air America. You have followed what I’ve done, exclusively progressive. Would you agree?

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: In there, if I do a story, and I say the same thing that Stewart says about Biden, who obviously is not qualified to be President of the United States. He just isn’t. Everybody sees it. But this, I call ’em kind of the snowflake Democrats, they’re so tied to their identity. They’re so tied to their tribal politics that they go apoplectic when you say anything about that. When Farron’s on the show and we say the obvious, oh my God, they go nuts. What’s that about? What’s happening that they can’t, this childlike thinking, where does it come from and what do we do about it?

Rick Outzen: Well, part of it is scrolling, you know, they’re used to scrolling through, seeing a headline, reacting to a headline quickly without even reading the article. That’s part of it. The other part is they relish going after somebody and seeing if they can make ’em change their idea.

Mike Papantonio: As if that’s gonna change you or change me.

Rick Outzen: Yeah, right. That’s, and Jon Stewart’s reaction was perfect. He goes back and showed the joke. I mean, this was a joke, folks. But this is what people are talking about, the age of the two candidates. But we’re at this, democracy, I love his line, democracy is where discussion dies. You know, because we can’t discuss anything.

Mike Papantonio: Well, my take on it is it really is childlike. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s like, I’m gonna take my ball, leave the sandbox, and never come back. We tell them around here, just, and I know you know this, goodbye. Don’t let the door hit you on the butt. And we’ve got more than a million subscribers and we continue to grow. And apparently there are plenty of people out there that agree with that. Don’t let the door hit you in the butt on your way out because we’re gonna say it. And Jon Stewart’s gonna continue to say it. And Bill Maher’s gonna continue to say it. And TYT, they’re gonna continue to say it. We have to retool the way we think about these stories, don’t we?

Rick Outzen: But the way that we’ve always looked at things, and Mike, the way you look at it and America’s Lawyer and how y’all approach it, is the same way I do. I want to upset you. That’s how we begin a discussion. The discussion begins that I challenged an idea that you have or I pushed you a little bit further.

Mike Papantonio: In other words, it’s an advancement when you say Pap, you’re a idiot, and you’re wrong. Think about this. I consider that an advancement.

Rick Outzen:: And then after you punch me, then we have the discussion. But that’s how discussion happens, is you push somebody’s idea, something they’re not comfortable about, and they get to discuss it. And that’s what humor is about. That’s what satire is about.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I mean, how do you say to Chappelle, who all he’s done is comedy in his whole life, so he attacks trans and he has fun, makes jokes about trans or gay, whatever it may be. If you don’t want to hear it, walk out.

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: If you don’t agree with it, don’t buy his ticket. But he has the right to say it. It’s not like, you know, the standard is the first amendment, you can’t yell fire in a theater, right. I mean, that’s basically it. Don’t put anybody, people in the theater, don’t put ’em in jeopardy. But it’s gotten to where we have, I don’t know if it’s generational or not. I can’t, I don’t see it, I’m seeing it more and more.

Rick Outzen: And I see it across age groups. I don’t see it with.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Now that’s what I want to ask you.

Rick Outzen: When you look at, you look at the core base of Donald Trump, you look at his base, they’re not going to accept any information that’s other.

Mike Papantonio: Which is an older base.

Rick Outzen: It’s an older group. It’s a less educated white male, primarily, and they’re older.

Mike Papantonio: Well, it’s changing.

Rick Outzen: Yeah. That’s true.

Mike Papantonio: And Democrats are asleep on that too. That demographic is changing with Trump, which is a little scary if you think about it.

Rick Outzen: Well, it is. And then you think on the progressive side that they’re younger, but everyone’s used to hearing, they want you to say what they want you to say. Not what you wanna say. You can’t do that.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. And if you don’t, I mean, it’s easy, turn off the freaking station. Don’t buy the ticket. How about on college campuses, these are educated kids, supposedly. A professor says, well, we’re gonna have this speaker. Well, this speaker might not agree with what the norm is and thought on that campus. So they tell him he can’t come. You can’t speak. By God, we can’t listen to you. It’s gonna cause us some kind of mental harm. Well, hell, the mental harm is already there, you know?

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: What’s your reaction to that? And have you covered stories like that in the Independent?

Rick Outzen: Well, you’re looking, here in Florida it’s a different world, but you look at, both sides are trying to figure out if it’s not their voice they want to hear, it’s okay to protest. It’s okay to do a protest outside to say you disagree with it. But allow the person to speak because that’s how the discussion happens.

Mike Papantonio: What do you do when you get these letters, I’m not gonna buy, I’m not gonna get your paper anymore? Okay. Exactly.

Rick Outzen: That’s it.

Mike Papantonio: That has to be the attitude. That has to be the attitude.

Rick Outzen: Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: Or else this is never gonna change. And you just have to say, well, you know.

Rick Outzen: Something like that.

Mike Papantonio: Something like that.

Both corporate media and social media companies are hoping for big paydays during this year’s campaign cycle. And they’ve spent millions, millions lobbying Washington lawmakers to make it easier to hide when they give money to big campaigns. They don’t, for example, if you have a group that gives a hundred million dollars to 10 or 12 senators, whatever it may be, don’t you want to know if that group is a weapons manufacturer? Don’t you wanna know if that group is exclusively a pharmaceutical group that’s trying to change the law? And don’t you wanna be able to say, well, that Senator took all this money for pharmaceutical, from the industry, and oh, by the way, he voted 100% for the pharmaceutical industry? Isn’t that something we ought to know, even with Citizens United, as bad as that decision is?

Rick Outzen: Well, it is. And the other thing that’s happening, and we see it in state legislatures, Mike, is that because of term limits for state legislatures, the lobbyists are writing the bills. They’re actually creating.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about ALEC. Talk about ALEC.

Rick Outzen: ALEC, oh yeah. You look at ALEC, all the gun control, or anti-gun control, all those bills are coming. They have a big conference. They write it. They drafted, I know of state senators that had their bills drafted by ALEC.

Mike Papantonio: By ALEC. We’ve seen the same thing with the weapons industry. Now understand, let’s say it again, the group actually drafts the legislation.

Rick Outzen: Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: We’ve seen cases where its word for word.

Rick Outzen: State to state.

Mike Papantonio: State to state.

Rick Outzen: You see it state to state.

Mike Papantonio: The exact same. So, this money that’s coming from the pharmaceutical industry, or it’s coming from Wall Street, or it’s coming from the weapons industry, the point is, we ought to be able to look behind that. Now, media’s not gonna tell you. You’ve got corporate media hiding. I mean, they’re doing everything to lobby against this, aren’t they?

Rick Outzen: Right. They are.

Mike Papantonio: National Broadcasters are saying, oh no, we don’t wanna have to disclose this. Why?

Rick Outzen: Well, because, they’re making too much money on it. And one reason you have this America’s Lawyer is because the stories that you need to tell about PFAS about, gosh, you know.

Mike Papantonio: Opioids.

Rick Outzen: Opioids, you’re looking at all of this, they were making so much money you could not get the story told.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, that’s true. There were times, Rick, when I would show up for MSNBC, I was a commentator with Ed Schultz primarily. And I’d be ready to do the show. I’d be ready to do the segment. Bayer corporation is making a product that’s killing people. I should be able to tell that story, shouldn’t I? And in the count, no, we gotta change the story. In the count 10, 9, 8. Gotta change the story. Talk about some inane kind of topic like constitutional law, some idiotic part of constitutional law. And so the industry that’s supposed to be telling us this story is actually part of the people who are hiding the truth of the story. Why do you think, for example, we talk about this often, why do you think MSNBC has commercials for Raytheon? Are you gonna go buy a Patriot missile? Probably not. But they do that because Raytheon gives them advertising dollars. And when Raytheon wants to start a war, what do you think MSNBC’s gonna do? They’re gonna do the same thing they’ve always done all the way back to Iraq. They’re gonna jump on the weapons industry bandwagon. Who was it they fired that used to, they fired early on because he was telling the story about what a, Donahue. Phil Donahue.

Rick Outzen: Yeah, Phil Donahue.

Mike Papantonio: MSNBC fired him because he was telling the truth.

Rick Outzen: Well, Ed Schultz is another example.

Mike Papantonio:: Ed Schultz, they got rid of because of TPP. He said TPP, and first of all, they hated that he thought Hillary Clinton was an idiot. Second of all, they hated that he talked about TPP, and they made it look like he was fired. Well, no, a lot more to that story. But the point is, if you don’t have the media telling us who is, who’s the money behind this hundred million dollars that went to through this organization, who are they? How do we ever know the truth about anything? Right?

Rick Outzen: Well, that’s the challenge. And you look at, that’s why we’re seeing documentaries so much, playing a big, they’re becoming where we’re getting it.

Mike Papantonio: Wow.

Rick Outzen: You know, this channel’s doing it.

Mike Papantonio: What an important point.

Rick Outzen: Oh, it is.

Mike Papantonio: Mark, in less than a month, I’m interviewing Mark Ruffalo on this very topic out in Vegas, the program I put on out in Vegas. And the topic is, since corporate media is dead, how do you replace it? You see, one way is independent news that you do with your extraordinarily successful newspaper. The other way is documentaries and movies. Right?

Rick Outzen: Right. It’s, documentaries are becoming the way to really get a full idea out and that has taken a big place. Channels like this, what y’all are able to do on YouTube and to get the message out helps because it is, I mean, I still like New York Times. I still like the Washington Post. But I know we’ll disagree on that. We’ll have a discussion later. But also.

Mike Papantonio: But we won’t yell at each other and call each other idiot.

Rick Outzen: Well, no guarantees. No guarantees. But I do think that what we’re seeing is, particularly on television now, more and more. I remember watching you one time on Fox and they cut your mic off.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, yeah.

Rick Outzen: You know, when you’re trying to say.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, that would happen all the time.

Rick Outzen: But you look at, when they bring on these regular guests that they have, they don’t tell us, we get their pedigree, but we don’t know they’re on the board of this company or that company, or they’re a consultant or an advisor. We’re not given that information.

Mike Papantonio: No. For example, right now, MSNBC, CNN, loading up with generals. Have you followed that?

Rick Outzen: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: And they don’t tell the story, yeah, that he’s not a general, active general anymore. And oh, by the way, he’s on the board of four companies that produce weapons and do military contracting. They don’t say a word about it. No disclosure at all. So the people listening to it, they go, well, God, this guy’s a smart guy. Well, you have no idea that he’s got, it’s all propaganda. That he’s just telling the corporate story. Not one talking head on MSNBC or CNN or any of the networks for that matter, have the sense to say, now wait a second. Let’s tell the viewers, you have an interest here, don’t you? You’re on the board of Boeing, aren’t you? You’re on the board of Raytheon. They don’t even ask the frigging question. And that’s where we are with the relationship on disclosure in corporate media.

Rick Outzen: Right. And dark money.

Mike Papantonio: Dark money. Right.

A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit by drug companies who claim that the new Medicare drug price negotiations aren’t legal. This is a rare victory for consumers. It’s not a huge victory. That’s the word. You know, we have to claim victory where we can. You understand, we’re only talking about 10 drugs. There are 3000 or more drugs. Okay. Out there. And we’re talking about 10 drugs that the administration just happened to pick. What about the other 3000 drugs where price gouging is so serious that there’s 5000% increases. Marked up 5000% and the company says, oh, well, we had to do that for R and D. They didn’t have to do it for R and D. They did it for advertising. That’s why you have an ad on every nine seconds on TV.

Rick Outzen: Right. And as they, the high prices impact taxpayers all over the place. You look at what we pay in Medicaid and Medicare. You look at what cities are paying for medication. You look at all the clinics, how it’s impacting across the spectrum there. Also what’s happened with the drug companies is they’re getting more linear in how they, they’re controlling more parts of their market than they ever did before. They’re heavily into the pharmacies. They’re heavily, they’re supposed to be, 340B money is money they’re supposed to be as a sell to a discount to federally managed healthcare clinics. And that money’s supposed to go back and help fund healthcare. And they’re keeping the money. And nobody’s caught. Nobody’s gonna call ’em out on it. No legislator is gonna look at it.

Mike Papantonio: How many articles on corporate TV have you seen where they say, let’s talk about drug markup? Let’s show you this drug where there’s a 2000% markup. Let’s show you insulin where it costs them $7 to make, but it’s gonna cost the user $250 a month to get. Let’s talk about that. Why don’t they do it? Because every 10 seconds, every nine seconds, every eight seconds sometimes, there’s an ad on television talking about drugs. Being paid for by the pharmaceutical industry that’s increasing the bottom line for corporate media’s TV.

Rick Outzen: And the people that are hurt don’t have advocates. They don’t have anyone there going in front of the lawmakers, and they’re not contributing to the campaigns. But this is impacting, I mean, Mike, we’re looking at, this is a kitchen table issue with a lot of families. If they’re living paycheck to paycheck, the price of insulin, someone had to make a decision to buy that insulin or food.

Mike Papantonio: I’ve had to sue the industry. Right now, I’ve got a case pending against the industry on price fixing. I’ve never seen better documents. It’s just like the documents are overwhelming. But in this situation, Rick, you’ve got an entire industry that they’re upset that 10 drugs are being looked at. 10 drugs. They understand that if they have to come down on the price of one of those 10, they’ve got thousands that they can make up for. But they’re spending millions, tens of millions of dollars on lobbyists. Because their point is, Pfizer and Merck and Johnson and Johnson, their point is, oh my God, if we let this pass, what’s gonna happen next? Right?

Rick Outzen: Right. They’re worried about the peek under the curtain. That we’re gonna get, really understand how much they’re overcharging us on so many different drugs.

Mike Papantonio: Well, even Bernie Sanders, who you know I’m a big fan of Bernie, Bernie says, eh. You know, what does this legislation really do? We’re talking about 10 drugs. But they can’t even take that. We’ve had two victories, this one, and then last year there was a victory on a similar issue. We gotta win on something. Consumers have to win on something where it comes to these drug companies.

Rick Outzen: Well, and people need to follow the insulin case that y’all are working on because that’s a really dramatic difference here, because that patent was donated. It should be no cost to get.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. A Canadian doctor said, I’m gonna give this to you free. And all of a sudden you’ve got Lilly making $250 every time somebody says, I have to have this to live. I have to have this to live. And people are having to cut their insulin in half just so they can afford it, or go without food, or go without a place to live.

Some colleges in this country have decided to coddle students to the point where they no longer will hand out failing grades. True story. We’re becoming a nation that’s so spoiled and privileged that we can no longer accept our own shortcomings. Here’s your trophy, Johnny. And Johnny says, what’s the trophy for? Well, you showed up. You didn’t win.

Rick Outzen: You paid your tuition.

Mike Papantonio: You didn’t win a thing. Didn’t win a game, you know, never scored anything. But here’s your trophy. Isn’t that the thinking here? Isn’t that what’s going on?

Rick Outzen: It is, and it’s snowflake world. This is where we’re paying a lot for this and if I can’t pass the class, then the teacher may lose their job. They have to give ’em extra credit to get caught up because they wouldn’t do the basic assignment. I mean, Mike, there was a time when, I know at Florida, even at Ole Miss, where I went, is that you had, you knew there were gonna be tough teachers. And to get through that class, you worked your tail off, but you accomplished something. Now, in this world, everybody’s gonna get through that class.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So, Oregon, I’m not making this, I could not make this up. Oregon University says, little Johnny, we’re never gonna give out D’s or F’s. So just show up and you’re gonna make a C. Here’s your trophy, little Johnny. That’s what the hell’s happening. It’s just like when MIT, you had MIT and what was it, Purdue? Dartmouth. Okay. MIT and Dartmouth had a policy that they put in place about a year and a half ago. You don’t have to take an SAT or an ACT to get in. Well, they just changed that because they thought it was an absolute disaster. The kids that they were letting in without the SAT or the ACT, hell, they couldn’t write a sentence. And they couldn’t make it through the class. And so all of a sudden they decided, well, maybe we ought to go back and find out whether this person can read or write a sentence before we let ’em into Dartmouth. You understand what I’m saying?

Rick Outzen: Well, it impacts on the workforce, who you hire. You want, y’all want the best attorneys you can get outta college. You want ’em. If they’re able to, you know, if everyone gets passed, now the next thing they’ll do is they’ll lower the standards on the law exam.

Mike Papantonio: What if you’re a nurse? Okay. Don’t you want a nurse who actually knows, that might have gotten an F, but went back and did it again and got an A. Or what if you’re an engineer? I mean, if you want your engineer to be able to calculate, is this building going to fall on us? Or you certainly want your doctor to pass an anatomy test, don’t you?

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: And you’re saying, oh, well look, doc, we never gave you your D or F and when you came out here to practice, you didn’t realize really where the kidneys were.

Rick Outzen: Well, you just think about, you have all the things you have to pass to make it to med school. If you pass everything, you’re just, the quality of worker. We keep saying we want better workers, we need more educated workers. We need thinkers.

Mike Papantonio: Hell, we’re having to bring ’em in. We’re bringing them in from Asia. We’re bringing them in from Europe just to fill some of the slots where they still give out D’s and F’s in Asia and Europe. And this is such a bad policy, and I’m hoping it’ll die on the vine. It seems to already be doing that with at least Dartmouth and MIT said, boy, did we screw up. What a big mistake. At Oregon University, though, you might, if you have problems passing class, enroll at Oregon University, and they’re gonna provide failure. They’re gonna teach you how to fail without ever really having any suffering because of it. That’s kind of the story. That’s the headline. Oregon University, sign up if you got problems making classes.

Gemini, the Gemini controversy with Google, this is a story.

Rick Outzen: This is the one I wanted to talk about.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I know you do.

Rick Outzen: Because this one is amazing.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, again, you’re in the independent news business. You’ve got the best progressive newspaper, clearly in the state. Tell me your take on this with the Gemini controversy where it’s like Google has lost their frigging mind.

Rick Outzen: Well, they had to pump the brakes on Gemini. It’s an AI image generator. It came up with black founding fathers, a female Pope, Asian German Nazis. People asked for straight couples and they got pictures of gay couples. It is where, the whole problem is that they, the way they said was, well, we missed the mark.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, you think?

Rick Outzen: And that we overcompensated to show diversity.

Mike Papantonio: They were representing female popes. They were representing African-American who were Nazi SS soldiers. You think they might’ve gotten it wrong?

Rick Outzen: Well, and no guard rails.

Mike Papantonio: No guardrails at all.

Rick Outzen: The difference is, I think, in reading, trying to read what Google posted on their website, and look at it, is they were so worried about gender diversity. So if someone put in CEO that it wouldn’t be all male CEOs or whatever. But when you do that, when you start your Google search is about not what the world is, but what the world you want it to be.

Mike Papantonio: What you want it to be.

Rick Outzen: Your dream world.

Mike Papantonio: So what they did, Rick, they hit the DEI button, right, load DEI, they let the algorithms take it from there. The algorithms went crazy. And all of a sudden you have this garbage, I mean, absolute garbage. Now they say, oh, we can fix it. You can’t fix this quickly. You agree with that?

Rick Outzen: Well, it’s the same people who made it are gonna fix it. And they rushed it. We know that. They rushed this. And it is all about the algorithm, Mike. We know that. We know that just in ordinary searches, the people that get moved up in the search are the ones that have figured out how to rig the system or have paid to be hire in the system.

Mike Papantonio: Isn’t this an opportunity for Microsoft and Bing and Yahoo to at once, you have to do something about the reach of Google. Google has become so strong that nobody thinks, I don’t think to go to Bing. And I will now, I mean Microsoft or any of that, those are great search sites. They really are good search sites. But Google has moved into this area to such that we allow them to do this kind of insanity. Absolute insanity. Where if a child does a search, tell me about Nazi soldiers and an African-American soldier comes up with an SS insignia on the side of his helmet, or tell us about who the popes have been and some female fabricated Pope shows up. It’s all, it’s insanity in the way that we we’re trying to project ideas and concepts, isn’t it?

Rick Outzen: It is. Because we used to see in the early days of the computer, we would get on a search engine and try to find really interesting websites because everything was new to us. We didn’t, you would put in, if you were going somewhere, you’d put that location in and they would tell you, and would find fascinating websites that were different and it was fun and you trusted it.

Mike Papantonio: How can you trust?

Rick Outzen: You can’t trust it now.

Mike Papantonio: How can you trust Google now?

Rick Outzen: You can’t.

Mike Papantonio: After this story. It’s not just the AI, it’s not just the Gemini issue. It’s the site in general. How do we know what they’re pushing or what they’re throttling back? We know when we do stories, and I know you’ve seen the same thing, when we do a story that doesn’t gel with their political concept, they throttle it back. There’s no question about it. They will throttle it back. And so how do we trust them at all, as it is, much less when we know now that their AI has gone frigging crazy and making, just making stuff up. Just absolutely making stuff up outta thin air.

Rick Outzen: Well, if that was your main source for getting information, you can’t do it. But we’re at this point, AI is generating a lot of things out there for news networks and for news websites that are totally click bait and trying to, you have to go back to the source. But if Google is your source, you’re already screwed.

Mike Papantonio: Well, they count on people are stupid. I mean, that’s what Google counts on.

Rick Outzen: Or lazy.

Mike Papantonio: No. Lazy and stupid.

Rick Outzen: Okay.

Mike Papantonio: And yeah, there may be a generation where when you see an African-American soldier with an SS helmet on that, God, I didn’t know that that happened. And all of a sudden that’s what they’re believing. But they don’t seem overly upset about this, Rick. If you look at their responses, well, we didn’t do it exactly right. You think? We didn’t do it exactly right. And then when you really test them on what they throttle back and what they push ahead, where it comes to politics, they, what five days of hearings in Congress where it was very clear how they were throttling politics, you know.

Rick Outzen: Well, they come back and the CEO says, well, we’re not perfect. We’re emerging technology. But before you unleash it,

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Google’s become a shallow bureaucratic train wreck, they really have.

Rick Outzen: Well, they’ve all become very fat.

Mike Papantonio: And the leadership there, there’s gotta be a wake up call and say, look, people want information. They don’t wanna be socialized a certain way. They don’t want you making up crap and telling that this is truth in the world. Right?

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Rick, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Rick Outzen: Oh, it was fun. We’ll have a discussion later.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week. But all these segments are gonna be posted right here on this channel in the coming week. Make sure you subscribe. I’m Mike Papantonio, and this has been America’s Lawyer where we tell you stories every week that corporate media won’t tell you because their advertisers simply won’t let ’em. They don’t want to make the advertiser mad, so they don’t tell the story on a pharmaceutical, on the weapons industry, on Wall Street, whatever it may be. Or their political contact is so Democrat or it’s so Republican that they can’t tell anything in the middle. They can’t even tell you the story in the middle. We don’t have that problem around here, as you’ve seen from this show. So we hope to see you next time.