Transcript:

Farron Cousins: Welcome to America’s Lawyer, I’m Farron Cousins. I’m not filling in for Mike Papantonio this week. He is actually here with me, along with attorney Chris Paulos, and we’re discussing Pap’s new book, Suspicious Activity, which is a continuation of his Law and Disorder series.

It’s almost common knowledge at this point that banks in the United States and across the globe have been laundering money for terrorists. They take money from terrorist organizations, disguise it in legitimate investments, then return it so the money looks clean. The United States Department of Justice has known about this for well over a decade, and they repeatedly do almost nothing about it other than fine the banks a couple billion dollars here, even though they made billions more in profits. There are lawsuits currently working their way through the courts to help hold these banks accountable and there’s also a new book on its way in mid-March called Suspicious Activity. That book is authored by Mike Papantonio, and I have Mike Papantonio, along with attorney Chris Paulos, who served as an advisor for the book. Chris has been working on these terrorism lawsuit cases, and I have them both with me right now. So, Pap, this new book, Suspicious Activity. Before we can even get into that, we’ve gotta go back several books, because this all began with a book called Law and Disorder. We then had Law and Vengeance, Law and Addiction, Inhuman Trafficking, and now Suspicious Activity. But we’re seeing the continuation of a story that developed in Law and Disorder with a lawyer named Nic Deketomis. So what does this new book, where do we find Deke now?

Mike Papantonio: Well, Deke has come through an evolution starting with Law and Disorder. His law firm has gotten bigger. He’s added some really interesting characters. Each one of the books, the reason that they come out surrounded with a lot of intrigue because the case itself that he’s working, they’re actually cases we handle in this law firm. The first case that was really talked about was the Yaz case that was in Law and Disorder, along with the PFAS case in that book. But that started with a Yaz product. It was made, supposedly, because it was a great birth control. The problem was it was killing women. It was killing with DVTs, a whole host of cardiac events. So we handled that case. We tried that first major case. I think the first one we tried, they ended up settling on the eve of trial because the discovery went so bad for ’em.

So you take a story like that and you build a fiction story around it, but it all centers around the character, Nicholas Deketomis, and the firm that specializes in this kind of case. The next one was Law and Vengeance. Law and Vengeance was about the gun manufacturing companies that had created a sight for a gun that was so far off that it would actually kill people by mistake that was within five degrees, five degrees of a point that they were aiming at if you were at 50 yards. So deaths flowed from that. The story centers around that. Inhuman Trafficking was the last one that I did, and that’s about the trafficking problem in the United States, and how we as a law firm jumped into that case. But it’s, again, it’s written around fiction and there aren’t quite as many murders in real life. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So we’re now seeing the continuation of Deke’s story, the law firm’s story and this one, Suspicious Activity, deals with terrorism, but not just, we have terrorist attacks, but the bank’s role in all of this. So tell us what you can, without giving too much away, we still want people to be able to read it and be surprised. So lay this out for us as best you can here.

Mike Papantonio: Well, this law firm decided to go after, and that’s where Chris came in, Chris is the lawyer that’s handling that case against terrorists, and if you look at the HSBC case, it’s worth going and taking a look at the HSBC case. They were fined $1.9 billion, but what they knew was overwhelming. They knew that they were taking in dirty money, and then what they would do is they would do what they called layering. They’d take in the dirty money, and then they would layer it into real complex companies, complex banking avenues, and it would legitimize the money and it would come back out. And then the terrorists were able, or the drug cartels, whoever’s dealing with that washed money, were able to carry on life as usual. But the disappointment with that is that they knew, the government knew that they, Credit Suisse had been caught doing it. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars. Credit Suisse, $530 million, Barclays, $290 million. These are the kind of fines that they gave these folks, but they still don’t get it. You see, the money’s too big. So let’s wash money for terrorist. Life goes on, right, Chris?

Chris Paulos: Yeah. It’s, unfortunately, banks are in a position to actually prevent terrorism and have made and taken steps where they have failed their duty, essentially. And the title of Suspicious Activity refers to one of the obligations that banks have to report suspicious activity of transactions that are flowing through their banks and through their correspondent banking accounts. And what we have seen time and time again, is banks actually taking affirmative steps to not report that suspicious activity, be willfully blind to it, and allow nefarious organizations, terrorist organizations, drug cartels and others to bank at their banks as customers and have beneficial ownership in accounts, and that goes unreported. And in some situations, these banks have actually established departments within those banks to specifically handle what they refer to as high risk customers, and to make sure that their transactions aren’t being flagged as suspicious so that regulators and the FBI and other, you know, the Department of Justice are able to prosecute them. So they have not only failed their duty, but they are now facilitating these types of actors and accessing funds needed for their illicit activities.

Farron Cousins: And there’s a good reason for that, right? You talk about these fines and a hundred million here, 500 million there, billions of dollars per year are going through these banks from these organizations. So, just so everyone is aware, this is not just one or two banks handling for one or two people. This is a well organized business for these individuals that carry out these attacks. Terrorism is a business and they run it like a business.

Mike Papantonio: It absolutely is. By the time the money comes out the other side, after it’s been laundered and washed by the bank, by the time the bank takes these transactions and they put distance between the dirty money and these complex layers of bank instruments, by the time that’s all over, you have organizations like Hamas that are able to pay for really sophisticated IEDs, for example. How do they go about doing that? Well, they have to have money to do it. In Chris’s case that we’re handled for this law firm, he was able to, we’re actually able to trace where did the money, where was it washed, what bank washed it? Why did it end up in this part of Afghanistan or Iraq? We can follow that all the way to the place that it killed somebody. And it’s done, there’s, we would like to think that it’s rare. It’s been going on for decades. And organizations like HSBC and Credit Suisse and Barclays and Deutsche Bank have allowed it to happen.

As a matter of fact, even after this company was hit for $1.9 billion, HSBC, they then jumped in again and the Guardian caught them doing exactly the same thing, this non-disclosure of suspicious activity, and to the tune of $4.2 billion. So the point is, what does it take to make them stop? These books that I write are, they’re a way for the public to, you can take a book, lay on a beach, read a good story, and at the same time, learn things that you’ve never heard before. Most people would never even dream that the drug cartels, for example, are getting all their money from, they’re washing all their money in banks, like I’m just naming to you. It’s so, it’s down to such a science that the Mexican drug cartels actually use boxes that are specifically customized to work at the tellers of HSBC and HSBC acts like, well, we don’t know what’s going on. But this case, the banking part of the case ended up in front of just a purely awful jurisdiction. Talk about that and what the judge’s decisions were on that.

Chris Paulos: So many of these cases are brought in the southern district or eastern District of New York, which are the backyards of many of these global banks and obviously the banks are vigorously defending them. And the bank cases at this point have gone up on appeal in order to get into the discovery phase. Several cases have made it through to the discovery phase, usually involving smaller banks or banks that are now defunct. But in terms of these global banks that have tentacles around the globe and banking branches around the globe that are predominantly used by these groups, they are at this point been able to shield themselves from discovery. On appeal right now is whether or not those cases can proceed in discovery. And we will see some decisions on that soon.

Nevertheless, what we are able to get in discovery from banks, like say Lebanese Canadian Bank and some other banks and banks that may have become under DOJ scrutiny and cooperated or reported suspicious activities, is that these banks are involved. Their accounts are connected, and they’re using them to mask the transactions. The more complicated they can make the transactions, the more distance, as Mike puts it, they can put between the bad guys and the seemingly legitimate purpose of these funds. And so, while banks have been somewhat successful at the early stages of avoiding discovery, I do think that we are gonna see that defense start to crumble and we will get into those accounts and be able to look at the data ourselves.

Mike Papantonio: So, what we’re doing, Farron, is we’re focusing now on Iran, for example. Okay, Iran is the hotbed for Hamas. I mean, that’s where the whole world of terrorism begins right there in Iran. And so we’re able to follow the money directly to Iran’s involvement with Hamas and terrorist groups. And he, we’re already getting hundreds of millions of dollars in decisions that run against these folks. But it’s gonna take a lot more. It’s gonna take the government actually being a little more involved. The Office of Comptrollers in this case, they knew about what was going on for a decade. They absolutely, absolutely no question about it knew that HSBC was washing money. They had every reason to understand it was for terrorism, and it was for drug cartels. Took no action whatsoever.

And when you look at it, when you follow any of these stories, like this story, everybody in the banking business understands the concept of suspicious activity. It’s a term that’s, it’s called SAR. You hear it all the time. They’re all trained in it. But these banks trained their people in a way to avoid actually reporting it. Or if they reported it, the report went away and hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people either died or had their legs blown off, or their arms blown off because of the conduct of a bank like HSBC.

Farron Cousins: It’s interesting you bring that up. Actually, my mother-in-Law, was trained in her very early years of her career to be a suspicious activity reporter. She worked as a contractor. The banks would bring her in to go through and see if there was embezzlement internally. So she was more of the internal, she didn’t have anything like this. But it is something to where if people are not familiar with this, they have no idea that this is taking place or that it is supposed to be taking place. But I wanna touch back on something you said because you brought up the issue of IEDs. And when we’re dealing with these terrorism lawsuits, they’re very complicated and it’s very difficult because you’ve gotta be able to prove that the money that came from this bank that went to this individual was used to purchase the materials. And with the IEDs, we’re talking about improvised explosive devices. So they buy bits and pieces here, they buy a few more pieces here and a couple here, and they lay them out almost like landmines. We saw the disaster of landmines during the Vietnam War. And we’re almost back in that era and it’s much more difficult to track these things here is, isn’t it?

Mike Papantonio: Half to two thirds of all Americans that are killed or lose limbs in areas like Iraq or Afghanistan, half of them are from IEDs that were financed by organizations like this. Matter of fact, that’s something Chris has done as he’s put together this really sophisticated way to find out what the story is behind there.

Chris Paulos: Yeah. In terms of Iraq and Afghanistan, we have established that Iran was providing the militant groups in those areas with sophisticated IEDs, with the training to assemble them, with the component parts to assemble them. The sophistication far exceeds what one might think when they hear improvised explosive device. There are particular types of IEDs that are remote controlled, radio detonated, can be detonated from a thousand miles away from a cell phone, and they involve high, very expensive specific types of metal that will melt in the explosion and cause devastating injuries that can target armored vehicles and defeat the most armored vehicles, at least in the US militaries lineup and do so and cause catastrophic injuries. With the difference between a landmine and an IED is a landmine is something that’s passive, that’s laid in the ground and can essentially blow up when anything steps on it or triggers it.

These IEDs are put in a roadway or along a path or a, what we’ll call a choke point in traffic, and those who are using that IED can target specifically the vehicle in a convoy carrying a particular individual that they’re wanting to target. And they have the ability and the training to do that time and time again, and over and over and over, and then change their tactics, techniques, and procedures to address the countermeasures that are put in place. The level of sophistication, not only the individuals that are using those weapons, but the weapons themselves requires extensive infrastructure, which requires extensive money, and then also access to the materials to create it. And that is where these legitimate banks or semi-legitimate companies or front companies come into play in creating the supply chain for organizations like Hamas and Al-Qaeda and the Taliban to, you know, and place these, have access to and place these, and use these, sadly so successfully against our troops.

Mike Papantonio: What happened in Vietnam is they understood that the use of landmines, and we’re coming up on Vietnam Veterans Day, for example, and the use of landmines were so effective. They just, they devastated, devastated American soldiers. So what they did is they took the whole concept of landmine, and they simply put it in, as Chris is talking about, into something that’s an IED. And what the book does, and I think the reason you’ll be interested in the book, is it has a character, he’s a Pararescueman. His name is Michael, and most people don’t even know what a, they’re called PJs. And the PJ is a specially trained special ops soldier. As a matter of fact, they try to find the special ops soldier that is best at independent operation. Started in Korea.

They would have these PJs drop in from 40,000 feet in a HALO dive, and then they’d move into the area to rescue pilots, rescue whoever had to be rescued. But these are independent operators. They’re not like a SEAL team. Most of the time they operate, one or two of them will go into an area and rescue these folks. So in the book, in the series of books, Michael works for Nicholas Deketomis, he works for that law firm. And so he speaks their language and he understands exactly what’s going on with the whole IED story. He understands what’s going on with the financing. He’s the guy who’s kind of the front man in this litigation. And it’s not just litigation. It’s not, we’re not in trial. We’re in a fight for the life of everybody in the law firm by the end of the book.

Farron Cousins: Wow. And this is obviously coming out at a time where we are seeing more terrorism, or at least it’s making the news more frequently. So why this book? Why right now?

Mike Papantonio: Well, Chris, I’ve been fascinated, our firm handles these cases, and I don’t think there’s nobody literally in the world that’s more of an expert than Chris Paulos. And he’s one of my law partners, and we’re continually talking about new ideas, what’s happening in the law firm that would convert to a book, you know? And so it’s impossible to watch what he has done with this litigation, the way he’s figured out, how does it get from, how does this IED get from point A to point B? How do we follow where the money started? Where do you find experts that can identify that IED to a particular terror organization, whether it’s Hamas? But he’s done all that for years. And so when I talk to Chris and I follow what he’s doing, it just yelled out for a good book. And he was technical advisor on it and just did a wonderful job helping shape the facts. Everything you read in the book is true, except the murders or maybe some of the incidents aren’t quite true, but they add some interest to the book.

Farron Cousins: And so, Chris, you and I have talked about this in the past, interviews, I’ve spoken to you many times, and I think it’s worth repeating here so that everybody understands, and it obviously ties into the book here. When we talk about these terrorists and we talk about the banks, there’s this misconception that all started in the war on terror during the Bush years, where everybody thinks, okay, well these terrorists, what are they, they’re hiding out in the little huts. They’re in caves, is what we heard. As I mentioned earlier, this is a legitimate, for them, business.

Mike Papantonio: Business. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: These are not just people who sleep on the ground in tents. These are people with full fledged bank accounts. They’re sitting on millions and millions of dollars, if not more than that. They’re recognized in many cases by local government as, okay, we don’t touch this person. Same thing with the cartels. They have so much power. They have the computer awareness of some of the best IT professionals. We’re not dealing with these, again, as people thought back then, just, oh, they sleep in the tents, they’re in the caves. You know, these are savages, we were told. These are highly sophisticated and highly intelligent people.

Mike Papantonio: The government has done a lot to help them. As I said, the comptroller’s office knew about what HSBC was doing for 10 years, and they knew everybody else was doing it too. But the political strings, the influence that these folks had, people were willing to look the other way. And while they looked the other way, thousands, thousands of US contractors and soldiers were murdered with IEDs. So one thing Chris had to overcome is even working with the government is very difficult on this. Do you agree?

Chris Paulos: Yeah. I mean, it’s.

Mike Papantonio: The book goes into that a lot. But go ahead.

Chris Paulos: It does. I think what we’ve seen, and a lot of Pap’s books go into this, and what you’ve talked about with some of the guests on your show is that there’s a lot of the fox guarding the henhouse and the revolving door between regulators and industry and that is exemplified in the banking and financial industry. You’ll see folks who have worked for the government going into, essentially, private practice for the very banks that they were involved in investigating. And you’ll see, essentially, the DOJ making a statement about a fine that is even less than a slap on the wrist in terms of the wrongful conduct of these banks. And there’s very little doubt that the fact that they have these relationships and there’s this incestuous relationship between the government and the banks, so to speak, that go into that. We heard that banks were too big to fail, and we have to prop them up.

And the end of the world would happen if we lost the banking industry and at certain times, over the last 20 years. However, the banks shouldn’t be too big to jail. And the individuals that were responsible, the account managers, the departmental managers that were responsible, I think feel shielded because they’re part of a global bank. They’re not necessarily within the United States. However, after September 11th, there were changes in the law that do give us the ability to go after those individuals, hold them responsible and accountable. And, the DOJ could do more.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, the book spends a lot of time, not all at one time, but you get an understanding, for example, why the Department of Justice, they had these people dead rights. They’re criminals. They’re absolutely criminals. And in the United States, we have a two-tier justice system. If you don’t look like a criminal because you got a three piece suit on, Armani suit and you’ve got a Rolex watch, you don’t look like a criminal. You got an MBA from Harvard or Yale. So they don’t treat you like a criminal, even though your conduct is responsible for thousands of deaths. We treat them different than a child that might be out on a street corner selling 10 ounces of marijuana, that kid’s going to prison for 10 years. Do you understand when the Department of Justice fined these people, they had to sign a document, HSBC, they had to sign a document, and the document said, yes, we were washing money, and here’s how we did it, laid it out.

Yes, we understood what the repercussions of that would be. We understood that people were gonna be killed because of our conduct. It’s all right there. So they signed the document. They pay $1.9 billion, which is a drop in the bucket compared to what they’ve made. And nobody goes to prison. These CEOs, these bankers that made this decision, they’re safe at home. They know what they’ve done. They’ve known its resulted in the death of Americans, contractors and soldiers, not just hundreds but thousands. And we look the other way because they don’t look like criminals. And we see that basically in every book that I’ve done over the last 15 years. I’ve tried to point out that we’re so naive to the fact, as Americans, we’re just so naive to the fact that there is this special system, that the judges in the eastern District of New York.

I don’t wanna talk about this case in regard to that, but if you look at their history, these judges don’t come from mom and pop consumer oriented law firms. They come from silk stocking law firms, man, where all they’ve ever done is represented corrupt corporations. Well, then they end up being the judge that has to make a decision about something like this. What do we do with the banks? Well, hell, they let ’em go here, and the only thing we can count on is an appellate decision to turn it around. So it’s, as Chris has pointed out, it’s all, the die is cast in every case, whether it was the Yaz case that I talked about, whether it was PFAS, whether it was the gun industry, all these stories, the human trafficking trafficking cases, the die is cast. The people that are responsible are on Wall Street, and they don’t look like criminals. And people are, it’s almost a suspension of disbelief. Sometimes I’ll have people call me and say, Mike, is this real? Do they really get away with this? Yeah, they do. And these are the cases we handle. This is the case he’s the head of in the entire nation right now, the number one lawyer on this litigation and he sees it firsthand. I see it firsthand every day.

Farron Cousins: And readers, you can get it firsthand. The book, Suspicious Activity, it’ll be coming out mid-March and until then, Law and Disorder, Law and Vengeance, Law and Addiction, and Inhuman Trafficking, make sure you check all those out. Pap, Chris, always a pleasure.

Mike Papantonio: Thank you, Farron.