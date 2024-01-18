America’s Lawyer E82: The adult website PornHub was recently hit with a fine of less than $2 million dollars after it was revealed that they were profiting off of human trafficking, and this fine is an insult to every trafficking victim in this country. A school district in Florida is under fire after they banned dictionaries in order to comply with the book bans that Ron DeSantis has signed into law. And the economy is getting worse for young Americans, and that could have a serious impact on this year’s presidential election. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR