Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: The EPA is still in the pocket of the chemical industry, and a new report says that the agency is filing a court order by letting Monsanto continue to sell toxic herbicides containing dicamba. All the company had to do was change the label. All the company had to do was use alternatives, and they had plenty. Right?

Farron Cousins: Right. The EPA was told by a judge, you cannot approve these herbicides. These herbicides are devastating, not just to the neighboring farms where this stuff will drift up to a mile away and kill somebody else’s crops. But the effect this is having on the entire ecosystem, the entire food chain in certain areas where it’s being used, the judges said, you can’t do this. So the EPA says, okay, Monsanto, you’re not allowed to do this. But what if you just change a couple words on your label and then we’ll reapprove it?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Even though it’s gonna kill people. Even though it’s gonna destroy crops. I mean, what’s the number is startling. It’s, the projection was that after a $260 million hit, they were already hit for destroying farmland and the acreage that’s gonna be, I mean, we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of acres that are gonna be destroyed by this dicamba. Here’s the ugly part of it. You know, again, Republicans, everybody thinks, oh, Republicans are so different than Democrats. They’re so great for the environment. The White House has done nothing. They can, the White House can do something about this.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They can put, there’s things that they can do from a, just a pure police power to stop this kind of thing. They haven’t done a thing. This has all been happening since 2020, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It has. Actually, it even goes back, you know, 2016 when dicamba was approved.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: And from the beginning, well, technically before the beginning, Monsanto’s own studies showed how dangerous this stuff was. BASF’s studies showed how bad it was, how it was drifting on there, how it was destroying the ecosystems, you know, killing the small animals. It was preventing flowers from being able to produce nectar.

Mike Papantonio: Right, right, right.

Farron Cousins: And that’s what basically disrupts the entire food chain leading to the death of even small mammals once you go far enough along.

Mike Papantonio: In this $260 million lawsuit that they got hit with, didn’t change anything about the way they do business, they found that these folks had falsified science. Falsified clinical data on science. They found collusion between government at all levels, all the way up to the White House. I mean, from bottom up. The collusion had to do with the fact that you had these companies putting millions of dollars into the coffer of both Democrats and Republicans. And Democrats had their handouts just like the Republicans. No difference. So don’t write Republican, Republican. No, Democrats were very much involved in this. If you go back on this case, follow it all the way back to, follow it back to Hillary Clinton. Look at where the money started flowing. It started Bill Clinton. This is major money behind Bill Clinton when he ran for president this company. And so nothing’s really changed. They’re part of that democratic machine and everybody seems willing to just look the other way. Just give us enough money for our election coffers. Yeah. You can destroy millions of acres that may never come back. May never come back because what they do is the White House actually signed off on the idea of crop dusting, air to ground crop dusting. What happens with drift when that happens?

Farron Cousins: Oh, the drift is phenomenal. It goes all over the place because it’s not necessarily, you know, just one guy out here spraying it with his hose. You put it in the air and what happens in the air? You got wind, you’ve got breeze. You’ve got all of these other things. You’ve got these tiny chemical particles that get carried for up to a mile, possibly even more around the spray site. So you’re talking about other people’s farms that aren’t using these dicamba ready crops. Those people get devastated. Local forests, wetlands get devastated because this.

Mike Papantonio: State national reserves.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Because this stuff is all over them.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, you’ve got city parks. This, the list, they give us a list of everything that’s affected.

Farron Cousins: Homes and neighborhoods.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, exactly. State and fish game properties, state natural reserves, city parks, state and natural wildlife refuges are all being affected by this. And Washington is just, look, it’s not this judge. You understand the White House could take action to stop this?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: So it can’t be blamed on one judge. And even when the judge gave them an out and said, just change a couple of words. Just change a couple words, they still wouldn’t even do that. Because they know that if they did that, it would affect sales, not just in the United States, but globally. That’s how they look at everything nowadays. Globalization, that’s what it’s all about.

Mike Papantonio: Texas has been experiencing a record-breaking heat wave that’s now spread across the southern United States. And while this was happening, unbelievable, Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill that eliminates mandatory water breaks for outdoor construction workers. How crazy. Why would you even dream of putting your name on this when the temperatures out there are 120 degrees? And all it says is that, look, every intervals we need to give people water breaks so they don’t dehydrate and die. 120 degrees topped off already. And you got people working on roofs, and this idiot governor says, oh, no, we don’t wanna give them water breaks. Do you think he just didn’t read it? He didn’t read it or what?

Farron Cousins: It’s possible, but even if you’re looking at this as a, from a standpoint of, oh, we’re protecting corporations, you’re still not even protecting corporations with this. Because when people drop dead on your job site and you’re paying them, you’re gonna look at some kinda liability. So he is actually opening up corporations to worse things happening to them. But this is just, this is stupid.

Mike Papantonio: Well, explain. No, no. Talk about, that’s a good point. Expound on that just a little bit. He’s inviting lawsuits and terrible things to happen to corporations.

Farron Cousins: Right. So if I’m running a construction site, if I’m the the manager or the owner, everybody on that site is my responsibility, legally my responsibility. You get hurt, you drop dead from exhaustion, that’s on me. So I would be held liable in court by the member’s, or person’s family. You know, anything that happens, those people will be sued. And it’s gonna be a pretty easy lawsuit.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I mean, people die from this.

Farron Cousins: They do. Every year in Texas.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, every year. Matter of fact, I was looking at, was there 42 deaths over just the last, less than nine years because of heat already. And then since those nine years, I think it’s heated up another three degrees. And so if you’ve got somebody working in construction, why would you say, no, you can’t give them a water break every 20 minutes? When OSHA and everybody that studies it said, that’s what you must do to avoid that worker becoming ill or dying.

Farron Cousins: And it is, it’s almost a scientific formula. They’ve found, okay, if you work for 50 minutes in the sun, 10 minutes in the shade with water will cool your body down enough for another 50 minutes.

Mike Papantonio: It’s not like it’s tough science, is it?

Farron Cousins: No. This is just, it’s stupid and cruel. And I still, for the life of me, can’t figure out the reasoning for it. He hasn’t given us anything. But this is.

Mike Papantonio: Chamber of Commerce.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Chamber of Commerce.

Farron Cousins: We can’t let them rest for 10 minutes.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Chamber of Commerce. I swear, you know, I don’t think people have a grasp at how ugly the whole US Chamber of Commerce thing has become. They’re controlled by 19 of the biggest corporations on the globe. Everybody believes that the Chamber of Commerce is a mom and pop organization. No. Chamber of Commerce is there for people like this. They’re always the front man. They’re paying out the big money and the people paying out the big money are the biggest corporations on the globe. The big energy companies, the big pharmacy companies. Big construction companies. So this guy’s getting money from that end of it, I’m sure. But how do you become so less human that you say, no, we can’t give you water breaks?