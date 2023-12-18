Several conservative media outlets have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s State Department, alleging that they are actively trying to censor them by having the government label them “misinformation.” Whether you like these websites or not is irrelevant – We have a Constitution that protects media outlets from government interference. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

