Mike Papantonio: Nikki Haley is surging in the polls, and part of the reason that’s happening is because corporate America is rallying behind that. The CEO of JP Morgan even came out and told Democrats to get behind Haley in a recent interview. Well, why? Okay. We’ve talked about it before. She’s a war pimp. This is a woman that, I love this story. I mean, it is not our story. I think it, I forgot what source did it, Intercept maybe? Lever?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. About her, all the ties to.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. So, well, the ties to the weapons industry. But I love the story where she has no money. Okay. Before she runs, she has no money. She doesn’t own anything. She has no stock. She’s basically in the hole almost.

Farron Cousins: She had $15,000. That’s it.

Mike Papantonio: $15,000. And that wasn’t even free and clear because she owed so much money. So before and then five years pass and then she’s in a five or $6 million mansion and she’s got plenty of money. How does that happen? Pick it up.

Farron Cousins: Well, it comes from her ties to the defense industry. She has been their go-to person. She has helped on the boards of these groups, and they just pay these people because they’re in positions of power, exorbitant sums of money to do nothing other than give them access.

Mike Papantonio: Koch network. That’s a big back. If you follow the money on Koch, wherever it goes, stay away because it’s grubby ugly money. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, they did. And the Koch network came out about a week or so ago, I guess it was, and they formally announced like, we obviously hate Trump. We love all the policies. We have no policy differences with him. But he personally is just a bad gross guy. We don’t like him. But this Nikki Haley, she’s the wave of the future. They’re telling us she could beat Biden. Strangely enough, new poll this week, she in a head-to-head matchup four points ahead on Biden.

Mike Papantonio: No kidding.

Farron Cousins: Biden’s back ahead of Trump, but Haley’s ahead of Biden.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Well, the truth is if we get her, we get her. She’s Dick Cheney with high heels is the way she’s been described. That’s all she is. Dick Cheney would’ve bombed, name the place, he would’ve dropped a bomb. He would’ve done it. She’s the same way. You talk about the weapons industry getting a gift if she comes in, buddy, it’s a gift.

Farron Cousins: Well, and that’s why Jamie Dimon from JP Morgan is pushing it too, because hey, what’s good for the war industry is good for the banking industry.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, absolutely.

Farron Cousins: So he says, Democrats take a second look at her. She’s moderate. But what he really means is she’ll protect the status quo, which is making sure corporations make tons of money.

Mike Papantonio: Ignore all the missiles behind her. Just ignore her relationship with an industry that keeps growing at geometric levels that we don’t we don’t even have control over the weapons industry. What was the story we did last week where the Pentagon, when they did, the Pentagon tried to audit themselves and they were a trillion dollars short, but they said, oh, but we’re doing better. Well that’s part of that whole picture, isn’t it? She’s gonna really give them more money.