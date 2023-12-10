Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ready for his nemesis Matt Gaetz to face the same fate as George Santos, and McCarthy recently told a reporter that Gaetz may have committed crimes that put Santos to shame. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ready for his nemesis, Matt Gaetz, to face the same fate as George Santos. And McCarthy recently told a reporter that Gaetz may have committed some crimes that put Santos to shame. Wow. There is nobody in the country that knows as much about the Gaetz story as you do. So I’m gonna hush. You take over this.

Farron Cousins: The House Ethics Committee, which is the group by the way, that did take down Santos when they finally released their reports showing all the horrible things he did, and then they expelled him a few days later. One of the most outspoken people about not expelling Santos was this guy. Matt Gaetz was heartbroken. And he said, how could we just get rid of people based on simple allegations and no convictions? And yeah, it sounds exactly like somebody in that position would say, because look, Matt Gaetz somehow someway did not get charged by the Department of Justice. They had multiple cooperating witnesses, they had the corroborating evidence, they had everything. Joel Greenberg, the guy who did go down for this, his lawyer even came out after this and said this, there’s no way. After what we gave them, how can you not criminally charge him?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Well, we see it all the time, of course, we talk about this all the time with corporations. CEOs who create manslaughter. I mean, they murder people with the products they put out knowing it, well, opioids, you 150 people died a day. Nobody went to prison. This is kind of the similar thing. Who’s in power? What strings can you pull? But he was worried about McCarthy wasn’t he? Gaetz was worried about McCarthy. But what’s happened here now is he’s got McCarthy really, really off. And McCarthy has some time on his hands right now.

Farron Cousins: He does.

Mike Papantonio: He’s not having to worry about that day to day stuff. McCarthy probably, my prediction is he will pick him apart little by little. But the question I have, why would he have done that? When you have a background like that, why do you put yourself in the limelight and now you’re the target? It’s almost like, who’s the mayor of New York? What’s the African American?

Farron Cousins: Adam.

Mike Papantonio: Adam.

Farron Cousins: Is it Adam? Eric Adams.

Mike Papantonio: Eric Adams. Okay. So Eric Adams, he’s doing great. He’s everybody’s Democratic hero. Right. Until he starts saying, Biden, you’re an idiot for what you’re doing with immigration. You’re killing New York City. Remember that? All of a sudden you can’t pick up a daily paper where they’re not looking at something new with Eric Adams, may be true, but it was all quiet up until that time he started criticizing the administration. This is the same kind of deal. If he knew he had all that in his closet, why do you come out like that?

Farron Cousins: Well, and that’s the thing that really does strike me as odd, because Matt Gaetz knew he was facing the House Ethics Committee investigation, which according to McCarthy, and according to independent reports, they have expanded it. They’re now looking at new things that Gaetz may have allegedly done and McCarthy says he’s seen some of it, and it’s worse than Santos is what he says.

Mike Papantonio: On the Senate side, why the hell is Menendez still there? I mean.

Farron Cousins: That makes no sense.

Mike Papantonio: How does a democrat that complains about Santos or Gaetz, how does a Democrat complain about that when you got Menendez still there? I don’t, even Fetterman is saying, what the hell?

Farron Cousins: I do love that Fetterman is out there every day like, hey, can we get rid of this idiot here.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, he’s a criminal. I’m not even gonna say alleged. He is a criminal. There’s enough information. I prosecuted long enough to know they’ve got everything they need on the guy. But nevertheless, and his wife, oh, by the way, but nevertheless, he’s gonna just kinda hang around the Senate and hope everybody forgets. And the Democrats don’t seem too upset by that. So how do you attack the Republicans about the same issue?

Farron Cousins: It is you do see a lot of people try to struggle with that and kind of trip over themselves when you bring it up.

Mike Papantonio: Well, what’s the best answer? Do you have an answer for it? Maybe because you.

Farron Cousins: I think you’re a lot like Donald Trump in that regard, because if Trump, he always says like, it’s a political persecution, they’re out to get me. Okay. No, it’s about justice. But if it’s strictly about justice, you can’t care about party ID.

Mike Papantonio: No.

Farron Cousins: Which means you gotta care about it with Menendez, you gotta care about it with Santos, with Gaetz, with Adams. With any of these people. Corruption is corruption. It transcends party lines.

Mike Papantonio: Right. It use to.

Farron Cousins: And everybody has to be held accountable.

Mike Papantonio: It used to. I think we’ve become so polarized and so tribal it doesn’t make any difference anymore. So anyway, that’s the state of affairs here in 2023 end of the year. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That's all for this week, but all these segments are gonna be posted right here on this channel in the coming week. So make sure you subscribe. I'm Mike Papantonio, and this has been America's Lawyer, where we tell you stories every week that corporate media won't tell you because their advertisers won't let 'em tell the story.