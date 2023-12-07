America’s Lawyer E77: Drugmakers are showering doctors with cash to get them to prescribe the drugs Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss, even as hazardous side effects are starting to emerge – We’ll bring you the details. Facebook is fighting a federal rule that prevents them from selling the data of minors – more proof that social media sites are not healthy for children. And Kevin McCarthy is gunning for Matt Gaetz, telling a reporter last week that the Florida Congressman should end up in jail. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Mike Papantonio: Hi, I’m Mike Papantonio, and this is America’s Lawyer. Drug makers are showering doctors with cash to get ’em to prescribe drugs like Ozempic for weight loss, even as the hazardous side effects continue to emerge every day. We’re gonna get you the details. Facebook is fighting a federal rule that prevents them from selling the data of minors. More proof that social media sites are not healthy for children. And Kevin McCarthy, well, he’s gunning for Matt Gaetz, as you might expect, he’s telling a reporter last week that the Florida Congressman should end up in jail. Doesn’t look good for Matt Gaetz. All that and more, it’s coming up. Don’t go anywhere. America’s Lawyer starts right now.

A major new report has revealed that the drug makers behind Ozempic and Wegovy are doling out huge sums of cash to doctors to get ’em to increase their prescriptions. This comes as more and more side effects of the weight loss drugs become evident, and it’s getting worse. It’s not getting better. This is like deja vu of the opioid case that we just, our firm handled. We were the lead people in that lawsuit. But we saw the same thing. We saw these doctors who could be bought, I mean, basically prostitute themselves. That’s what they were. Pay me enough money and I’ll go out and say whatever you want me to say. These doctors that look like they’re from Harvard and Yale and Wake Forest all over the country, that they pay ’em enough money and they’ll go out and say whatever the hell the company wants said. We saw that with opioids. We see it all the time. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And it’s even more like opioid case than people realize, because with opioids, what the companies were doing is they were targeting these pain management clinics where every day the doctors dealt with nothing but people who came in with pain. And what better way? Like, hey, you got pain. Here’s an opiate. And with the Wegovy and Ozempic, these drug makers are targeting these weight loss clinics where the doctors specialize in those kinds of prescriptions. So it’s like shooting fish in a barrel for these people. So it’s not just your little down the street doctor that you go to when you have a cold. It’s these almost factory farm doctors that just get people on one specific issue.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Novo is spending upward above $25 million, $30 million to go buy these people. That’s what they’re doing. They’re just, it’s the equivalent of going out and purchasing a little poodle. I really like this poodle and that’s what they are. They’re prostitute poodles, I guess is what you’d call ’em. And they’ll say whatever has to be said, they’ll make up whatever kind of literature. The company will say, hey, we have this that we wrote. Would you sign it? Yeah, I’ll sign it. They’re called key opinion leaders. And then they show up and they have this thing that’s created by the industry. They put their name on it, and for a million dollars, these guys are going, well, hell yeah, we’ll do that. But when you’re spending that kinda money, there is no shame, is there?

Farron Cousins: No. And what happens in many of these cases, like for example, Reuters pointed out, there’s one doctor that’s taken personally over a million dollars from this group. And he runs a massive weight loss clinic. And what they’ve done is they say, hey, listen, there’s a big symposium coming up. A lot of other weight loss doctors are gonna be there. We want you to be the keynote speaker. We’re gonna pay you tens of thousands of dollars just to speak.

Mike Papantonio: And they sponsor that event.

Farron Cousins: Right. And all your meals are covered. We’ve got you in this beautiful luxury resort. This one’s in Chicago. The next one will be in Hawaii. Just promising all these great things, tons of money. Oh, and by the way, your speech is already written because we’ve taken the liberty using your own data, and of course, some of our own to tout our product. And these doctors, because they have no conscience, no scruples, they jump at it and say, absolutely. Honey, pack the bags. We’re going outta town for a week.

Mike Papantonio: Well, actually, one of the doctors, Ryan, RYAN, said, there’s nothing wrong with money. Look, we give a Nobel Prize in economics, right? So money can really help. It can help promote the good of the world. People are getting sick and this freak who gets paid enough money to say this is willing to say it, but the truth is they’re tapping into a market. Here’s the numbers, if you believe what’s out there, what 764 million people in America obese?

Farron Cousins: Well, across the globe.

Mike Papantonio: Excuse me. Across the globe, obese. So they’re looking, this is a big market they can tap.

Farron Cousins: That’s probably the biggest market for any drug, really.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Then the second thing I thought was really important is they asked Novo, why are you charging three times as much for the same drug in America that you’re charging overseas? Three times. And basically it’s, well, we can get away with it. There’s nobody asking questions. So we can make it three times as higher. I mean, look, I’m gonna be taking depositions in this case. I just, I can’t wait. It’s gonna be the same thing we see all the time. They can do anything they want to do to hide the clinicals or hide the docs. It doesn’t make any difference. We’re gonna get to it. But we’re gonna then find out that they knew real bad stuff would happen. They’ve, you’re gonna find the clinical showed ’em that. And then even if we find really bad conduct and give it to the Department of Justice, they’re not gonna do anything. Give it to the FDA. The FDA is signing off on this. I mean, talk about that.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. That’s probably one of the most concerning parts of all of these stories we do like this is the FDA says, okay, yeah, you can probably use it for weight loss, even though it is a diabetes drug. We’re gonna be okay with that. And yeah, we’re gonna say that it does promote weight loss. We’re gonna drag our feet a little bit on putting any kind of black box warning on this about potential stomach paralysis or pancreatic issues that are starting to be reported. There’s no silver bullet for taking a pill to lose weight and not have side effects. It simply does not exist. I don’t know that science will ever get there.

Mike Papantonio: Let me tell you what these freaks are doing now. You remember this from opioids. This is where it really gets creepy. In opioids, they had to invent a need. Okay. So they came up with this chart, happy face down to real sad face. Are you number one? Are you number two? All the way to 10. The industry came up with this goofy chart and they would give it to the doctor and say, doc, ask them what kind of pain they’re in. And if they’re up here at four, then yeah, start giving ’em opioids. They’re trying to do the same thing here. Doc, what does real obesity look like? Let’s talk about their lifestyle, blah, blah, blah and here are the standards. Well, it just so happens that the people writing that up are from the industry. So in comes these doctors, I swear to God, they’ll work for anything. Dr. Ryan who I talked about, Kaplan, these folks, it’s almost like there’s no shame because they’re gonna sell this. And then what’s gonna happen is the same thing that happened with fen-phen, same thing that happened with opioids. It’s not as serious as opioids, but people are gonna die, but they’re not gonna be 150 people dying a day. But there’s gonna be a lot of life lost here by the time this is over.

Farron Cousins: And another thing actually mentioned in the story too, some patients are reporting, is muscle loss. Actually losing muscle, which can be devastating for any older people taking these medications, trying to lose some weight.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s the risks. Serious nausea to where they can’t hold anything down. I mean, that’s not like, I’m just gonna puke now. They can’t hold anything down. Muscle loss that’s debilitating, that actually immobilizes that person. Intestinal blockage left and right. Suicidal thoughts. That’s coming up in the European studies. It takes years to uncover. The other thing though is what they call the Ozempic face. Have you heard this?

Farron Cousins: I haven’t heard of that.

Mike Papantonio: To women that are taking it, you can look at ’em and you can tell their face is gaunt. They look older, they look by years, they look older. And they don’t, it’s almost as if they don’t realize what’s happening to ’em. But people that haven’t seen ’em for a while, look at ’em and they say, my God. And they’re calling it Ozempic face.

Farron Cousins: It’s terrifying. And it is because look, the holy grail of big pharma is a weight loss drug that doesn’t kill people.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: And right now this is the closest they’ve come. I think they think they’re even closer than with fen-phen. But with all of these reports that are coming out, no, this is dangerous. And I think what people need to do is if you get on one of these drugs, because listen, they work, you’re gonna lose weight. But you could lose.

Mike Papantonio: Your muscles.

Farron Cousins: The ability to use your legs.

Mike Papantonio: Your intestines. To where you look like some oddball.

Farron Cousins: Your stomach.

Mike Papantonio: Because somebody can look at your face and say, oh, well you’re on Ozempic. That’s how bad this is. And you wanna say this to the women, take a look at an old picture, take a look at your face now and you are, believe it or not, a member of the Ozempic face family. So.

Farron Cousins: Well ask, if your doctor tries to put you on this, ask them if they have taken any money from Novo, or any of these other companies.

Mike Papantonio: Well, let ’em know that I’ll be suing them at some point. It’s just a matter of when. I mean, the people we’re really gonna be suing are these clinics. The reason we can do that is because if I have a clinic that’s doing this, say in Florida, okay. And there’s an MDL, federal MDL put together, and I don’t wanna go to the federal MDL, well, I can sue them in Florida because they have an organization here that I can sue that’s using their product. It’s just the way you kind of forum shop. Where do I wanna be with this case? And these places, just like we see all the time, are just opening up themselves up to lawsuits. These doctors are too.

Nikki Haley is surging in the polls, and part of the reason that’s happening is because corporate America is rallying behind that. The CEO of JP Morgan even came out and told Democrats to get behind Haley in a recent interview. Well, why? Okay. We’ve talked about it before. She’s a war pimp. This is a woman that, I love this story. I mean, it is not our story. I think it, I forgot what source did it, Intercept maybe? Lever?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. About her, all the ties to.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. So, well, the ties to the weapons industry. But I love the story where she has no money. Okay. Before she runs, she has no money. She doesn’t own anything. She has no stock. She’s basically in the hole almost.

Farron Cousins: She had $15,000. That’s it.

Mike Papantonio: $15,000. And that wasn’t even free and clear because she owed so much money. So before and then five years pass and then she’s in a five or $6 million mansion and she’s got plenty of money. How does that happen? Pick it up.

Farron Cousins: Well, it comes from her ties to the defense industry. She has been their go-to person. She has helped on the boards of these groups, and they just pay these people because they’re in positions of power, exorbitant sums of money to do nothing other than give them access.

Mike Papantonio: Koch network. That’s a big back. If you follow the money on Koch, wherever it goes, stay away because it’s grubby ugly money. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, they did. And the Koch network came out about a week or so ago, I guess it was, and they formally announced like, we obviously hate Trump. We love all the policies. We have no policy differences with him. But he personally is just a bad gross guy. We don’t like him. But this Nikki Haley, she’s the wave of the future. They’re telling us she could beat Biden. Strangely enough, new poll this week, she in a head-to-head matchup four points ahead on Biden.

Mike Papantonio: No kidding.

Farron Cousins: Biden’s back ahead of Trump, but Haley’s ahead of Biden.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Well, the truth is if we get her, we get her. She’s Dick Cheney with high heels is the way she’s been described. That’s all she is. Dick Cheney would’ve bombed, name the place, he would’ve dropped a bomb. He would’ve done it. She’s the same way. You talk about the weapons industry getting a gift if she comes in, buddy, it’s a gift.

Farron Cousins: Well, and that’s why Jamie Dimon from JP Morgan is pushing it too, because hey, what’s good for the war industry is good for the banking industry.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, absolutely.

Farron Cousins: So he says, Democrats take a second look at her. She’s moderate. But what he really means is she’ll protect the status quo, which is making sure corporations make tons of money.

Mike Papantonio: Ignore all the missiles behind her. Just ignore her relationship with an industry that keeps growing at geometric levels that we don’t we don’t even have control over the weapons industry. What was the story we did last week where the Pentagon, when they did, the Pentagon tried to audit themselves and they were a trillion dollars short, but they said, oh, but we’re doing better. Well that’s part of that whole picture, isn’t it? She’s gonna really give them more money.

Facebook’s parent company Meta wants to sell your child’s data to the highest bidder, and they’re prepared to go to court to fight the order that says they aren’t allowed to do that. Wow. Okay. Pick it up.

Farron Cousins: This is a particularly disturbing story because several years ago you had the Federal Trade Commission actually do something good.

Mike Papantonio: Rare.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They came out and said, okay, social media companies, specifically you Facebook because you’re the worst, you can’t sell data of users under the age of 18. Simple enough.

Mike Papantonio: What are the reasons for that? I mean, give the common sense reasons for that.

Farron Cousins: The common sense reason is these are people that cannot legally enter into a contract to say you’re allowed to sell their data. It’s basic pre-law stuff there. So the FTC says you can’t do it. It’s dangerous. They’re minors.

Mike Papantonio: They become victims. They become trafficking victims. There’s a whole host of problems that that freak understands. And they’re still, he’s still sickened the lawyers on the Federal Trade Commission. As you just pointed out, I’ve never seen in the last 10 years the Federal Trade Commission do anything really meaningful. This is meaningful. I mean, he’s trying to say, there’s a problem here, we gotta solve it.

Farron Cousins: And Facebook says, how dare you? We have 13 year olds on our app, and by God, we wanna sell their data. We wanna sell it to Amazon, we wanna sell it to JC Penney or whoever it is out there. They’ll buy this data. And then of course, once the data gets out there, it’s gonna get into the hands of people that should not have it. Like you point out.

Mike Papantonio: Well, it’s the equivalent, this is a good description. What’s happening here is the equivalent, we handled the tobacco case. We got that whole thing rolling right here in Florida. And one thing that we saw, well, it would be the equivalent of the FTC, it’s like big tobacco trying to gut the FDA. Remember? Okay. They did everything they could to gut the FDA and say all this stuff about cancer, meaningless. It’s a bunch of lawyers’ who’s chasing, ambulance chasers. Well, this is the equivalent here. This is the industry that wants to gut the FTC, which is the only people at the reigns. Nobody else is in charge. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And again, this is a good decision by the FTC, but listen, Facebook’s probably gonna get some great lawyers, scumbag type, but good at what they do at protecting corporations. This is one that they could win. And this is, people, y’all gotta watch what your kids are doing because.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I love that at least Edward Markey comes out and says, really? This is deplorable that you know that you’re victimizing children by doing this. Elizabeth Warren, I can’t believe you’re doing this. Who are the voices that are speaking up? Those are the only two big voices I’m seeing right now. How about you?

Farron Cousins: No, no. I mean, this is kinda it.

Mike Papantonio: Markey and Elizabeth Warren

Farron Cousins: And they’re great people. Could be running for president.

Mike Papantonio: Two great Democrats that should be running for president. I totally agree.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is getting into the real estate business and it’s very bad news for home buyers. Bezos’ plan would jack up home prices and put ownership outta reach of millions America. The chances of an emerging generation Z buying a home right now, what the statistics I saw were almost, almost impossible.

Farron Cousins: Right. And it is, and Jeff Bezos sees what these other groups are doing, what BlackRock is doing, what the rest of Wall Street is doing. And Bezos says, well, hey, Amazon can get into that. So they’ve made this new company called, what is it, Arrived. Arrived is the name of the company. And what it is, is it allows just your average everyday investors, you can put in a hundred dollars here, maybe $500 there, and you own a share of this single family home that Jeff Bezos has bought. So then, you own 0.5% of it.

Mike Papantonio: If that, I mean, you own 0.000 because Bezos has put $25 million in to your little $100.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. So then when it sells, you get that percentage of the sale price and people think, hey, this is a good idea. But it’s gambling on the market with these homes, because they go in, they make a couple of small minor improvements that really don’t mean anything, and they jack up the price by 250 grand.

Mike Papantonio: Well, they want these people to be renters. We want a nation of renters. We don’t want a nation of homeowners. I wish I could call on the statistic, it’s kicking around in my head, but the chances of a generation Z or even a millennial owning their own home right now is so diminished. And so they’re counting on that. The economy is such that somebody trying to move into the job market, if you’re generation Z or millennial, it’s very, very tough to make the kind of money it takes to buy a house. So he says, ah, that’s a great opportunity. People are suffering. Let me come on in and give them rental property. So it’s a buy-up of rental property. We talked about this before. We’ve done a couple of stories on this where Wall Street’s trying to buy everything. Close down entire neighborhoods where it’s their rental property. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They’ve almost in some areas bought entire cities.

Mike Papantonio: Yes. Yes. That’s right.

Farron Cousins: At this point. And you can’t buy those homes anymore, but you can surely pay your little monthly fee to live here until we say, okay, you’ve gotta get out, we’re gonna make room for somebody better. And meanwhile, obviously the wealthy people like we had talked about, they’re building their own special city high up in the mountains with their golden gates that nobody can get in.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Wow. Great movie there. Isn’t it?

A major settlement has been reached between the companies responsible for PFAS contamination in the state of Ohio, with the companies agreeing to fork over more than a hundred million dollars to help cover the damages of their forever chemicals. Full disclosure, it was our case, it was this law firm’s case. We are doing this all over the country where cities and water municipalities are being paid for the damages they’ve done to the water system. So this is one of ’em that just took place and we just finished it up last week. It’s a lot of work. Some other folks involved with this, obviously the folks that are the political vehicle there in Ohio was so good. They were so good to work with. Sometimes you work with these entities all over the country and you see some of them are just so dysfunctional they can’t accomplish. These folks, the politicians involved in this did a remarkable job. And our co-counsel did great job with that too.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is truly a great success story. And it’s hopefully the first of many. Right. Okay. So we’re dealing with Ohio right now and typically what we’ve seen on the national stage, you know, talking about the politics, the politics from Ohio on the national stage, not exactly.

Mike Papantonio: Sometimes they’re problematic, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. But, so it’s good to hear that at the state level you’ve got people that actually know how to come together and get things done when it’s time to get things done.

Mike Papantonio: They understand they’re there to try to protect these consumers that are using water that can kill ’em. And so Ohio says, hell no. We’re gonna, we need to fix this. And so we handle these cases all over the country. Water facilities, counties, cities, municipalities, and sometimes you have politicians that are in charge of it that stand out. And this is one of ’em. I mean, they did not play. They said, look, y’all messed up really bad and our voters out here, our consumers are at risk.

Farron Cousins: Well, and with these PFAS contamination, it’s always important to remind people we’re talking about multiple different types of cancers. We’re talking about endocrine disruptors. We’re talking about hormonal disruptors. Birth defects. I mean, it runs the gamut of some of the worst of the worst that you can see from chemical contamination.

Mike Papantonio: Those are the areas, we found all that out in the early cases that I was trying up in Ohio, up in Columbus, Ohio. And that unrelated to this. This was the kind of the second phase of it. But I’m proud of these, I’m proud of these folks because you understand I’m so often critical of how politics works, and I love to see when it actually works.

2024 could be the year of third party candidates and right now the candidates that are not running as Democrats, Republicans, are seeing their highest poll numbers since Ross Perot in the early 1990s. If this trend continues, it could make for some interesting developments next year. Go ahead and pick it up.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. What we’ve seen now is you’ve got Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who’s polling, depending on the poll you’re looking at, up to 20%. Nationally in a three-way race, 20%. Cornel West, actually not doing quite as well as I thought he would do, but he’s still got several percentage points. Liz Cheney this week is now saying, you know what, I might get in. Joe Manchin might get in. Mitt Romney,

Mike Papantonio: Liz Cheney. What the hell? Why is she still even around? Have we forgot about her dad? Have we forgot about how she supported her dad? Supported her dad that was responsible for millions of death. It’s just, it just freaks me out a little bit that the American public forgets so easily because Liz Cheney is willing to come out and be critical of Trump. So all of a sudden.

Farron Cousins: She hates Trump. I hate Trump.

Mike Papantonio: Of course.

Farron Cousins: She sat down with Rachel Maddow. I mean, Rachel Maddow that we used to know would be disgusted by Rachel Maddow of today.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, of course.

Farron Cousins: She would do segment after segment attacking her.

Mike Papantonio: Well, we used to do that.

Farron Cousins: We did.

Mike Papantonio: We did segment after segment with Rachel Maddow years ago. I had a little segment that I did almost every morning and I don’t recognize it anymore. Anyway, so I get a interesting thing about Bobby. Bobby, people know that he’s a personal friend of mine and somebody sends me a note and so now he’s leading, if a unity party comes together, you understand, if you have all of these independents that are running as independent, say, hey, we’re now a unity party. That’s dangerous. That’s really. So they’re really doubling up on their attack. I had somebody send me something that called my friend an monkey. I mean, you know, really. I’m sure that they were deep thinkers. But the point is, monkey or not, he’s causing some real stir in this business right now, in this political.

Farron Cousins: And listen, look, Bobby was a part of the founding of Ring of Fire as well.

Mike Papantonio: Right. Yeah. He helped start this program.

Farron Cousins: And there’s plenty of things like I obviously totally disagree with him with. I know you disagree with plenty of it.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, of course.

Farron Cousins: But if you, let’s call back to an earlier story, we were talking about Nikki Haley. What if Bobby Kennedy teams up with Nikki Haley? Because obviously she can’t beat Trump in the primary. But you run as an independent, form a ticket together, suddenly you’ve got a juggernaut almost. Something like that together and you’re shaking up the 2024 race.

Mike Papantonio: But think about even bigger than that, a unity party. Where you’re saying that this is, look, we’re independents out here, we’re disenchanted with the Republicans. We think the Democrats are nuts. Biden doesn’t have a chance. This can continue to pick up, can pick up a pace. And all those people that were saying, ah, Bobby’s gonna disappear. Well, no, he’s not gonna disappear.

Farron Cousins: No, no. And look, we’ve talked plenty of times too about the need for more parties in races. Because right now, if you wanna have an impact in politics, you have to shoehorn yourself into either being a Democrat or a Republican. And most people in this country, even the ones who do shoehorn themselves in admit, I’m mostly like them, but I’m not a hundred percent. And they do things I absolutely despise, but it’s my only two options. We need the door to be kicked open.

Mike Papantonio: The only talking point is Bobby on vaccines, which they’d still, the critics really don’t even understand what his position was. Bobby on this, Bobby on, he’s some kind of conspiracy nut. He’s anything but that. I’ve known the guy personally for 30 years. I’ve tried cases with him. He’s a real deal. And for some jerk water who probably knows nothing about him, probably has an IQ of room temperature, has an understanding of politics almost non-existent, Bobby is an monkey. Really? Well, let’s see. Let’s see as this thing develops. I think it’s gonna be, people are gonna be shocked as this continues to pick up.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ready for his nemesis, Matt Gaetz, to face the same fate as George Santos. And McCarthy recently told a reporter that Gaetz may have committed some crimes that put Santos to shame. Wow. There is nobody in the country that knows as much about the Gaetz story as you do. So I’m gonna hush. You take over this.

Farron Cousins: The House Ethics Committee, which is the group by the way, that did take down Santos when they finally released their reports showing all the horrible things he did, and then they expelled him a few days later. One of the most outspoken people about not expelling Santos was this guy. Matt Gaetz was heartbroken. And he said, how could we just get rid of people based on simple allegations and no convictions? And yeah, it sounds exactly like somebody in that position would say, because look, Matt Gaetz somehow someway did not get charged by the Department of Justice. They had multiple cooperating witnesses, they had the corroborating evidence, they had everything. Joel Greenberg, the guy who did go down for this, his lawyer even came out after this and said this, there’s no way. After what we gave them, how can you not criminally charge him?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Well, we see it all the time, of course, we talk about this all the time with corporations. CEOs who create manslaughter. I mean, they murder people with the products they put out knowing it, well, opioids, you 150 people died a day. Nobody went to prison. This is kind of the similar thing. Who’s in power? What strings can you pull? But he was worried about McCarthy wasn’t he? Gaetz was worried about McCarthy. But what’s happened here now is he’s got McCarthy really, really off. And McCarthy has some time on his hands right now.

Farron Cousins: He does.

Mike Papantonio: He’s not having to worry about that day to day stuff. McCarthy probably, my prediction is he will pick him apart little by little. But the question I have, why would he have done that? When you have a background like that, why do you put yourself in the limelight and now you’re the target? It’s almost like, who’s the mayor of New York? What’s the African American?

Farron Cousins: Adam.

Mike Papantonio: Adam.

Farron Cousins: Is it Adam? Eric Adams.

Mike Papantonio: Eric Adams. Okay. So Eric Adams, he’s doing great. He’s everybody’s Democratic hero. Right. Until he starts saying, Biden, you’re an idiot for what you’re doing with immigration. You’re killing New York City. Remember that? All of a sudden you can’t pick up a daily paper where they’re not looking at something new with Eric Adams, may be true, but it was all quiet up until that time he started criticizing the administration. This is the same kind of deal. If he knew he had all that in his closet, why do you come out like that?

Farron Cousins: Well, and that’s the thing that really does strike me as odd, because Matt Gaetz knew he was facing the House Ethics Committee investigation, which according to McCarthy, and according to independent reports, they have expanded it. They’re now looking at new things that Gaetz may have allegedly done and McCarthy says he’s seen some of it, and it’s worse than Santos is what he says.

Mike Papantonio: On the Senate side, why the hell is Menendez still there? I mean.

Farron Cousins: That makes no sense.

Mike Papantonio: How does a democrat that complains about Santos or Gaetz, how does a Democrat complain about that when you got Menendez still there? I don’t, even Fetterman is saying, what the hell?

Farron Cousins: I do love that Fetterman is out there every day like, hey, can we get rid of this idiot here.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, he’s a criminal. I’m not even gonna say alleged. He is a criminal. There’s enough information. I prosecuted long enough to know they’ve got everything they need on the guy. But nevertheless, and his wife, oh, by the way, but nevertheless, he’s gonna just kinda hang around the Senate and hope everybody forgets. And the Democrats don’t seem too upset by that. So how do you attack the Republicans about the same issue?

Farron Cousins: It is you do see a lot of people try to struggle with that and kind of trip over themselves when you bring it up.

Mike Papantonio: Well, what’s the best answer? Do you have an answer for it? Maybe because you.

Farron Cousins: I think you’re a lot like Donald Trump in that regard, because if Trump, he always says like, it’s a political persecution, they’re out to get me. Okay. No, it’s about justice. But if it’s strictly about justice, you can’t care about party ID.

Mike Papantonio: No.

Farron Cousins: Which means you gotta care about it with Menendez, you gotta care about it with Santos, with Gaetz, with Adams. With any of these people. Corruption is corruption. It transcends party lines.

Mike Papantonio: Right. It use to.

Farron Cousins: And everybody has to be held accountable.

Mike Papantonio: It used to. I think we’ve become so polarized and so tribal it doesn’t make any difference anymore. So anyway, that’s the state of affairs here in 2023 end of the year. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

