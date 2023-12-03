A new report says that Democrats are panicking about the wrong polls right now. While Biden’s poll numbers do look HORRIBLE, the truth is that Democrats aren’t focusing on what these polls are actually saying about the issues that matter to voters – and that could be a big problem for Democrats next year. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: A new report says that Democrats are panicking about the wrong polls right now, while Biden’s poll numbers do look horrible, the truth is that Democrats aren’t focusing on what these polls are actually telling them. It’s like they’re ignoring it again. They forgot what James Carville said during the Clinton years, the economy stupid. Okay. Now why don’t you lead this off with Biden’s Turkey speech. Okay. Did the American public buy Biden’s Thanksgiving Turkey speech?

Farron Cousins: Unfortunately, no, they did not. Because obviously they saw what prices are when they went to the store to buy their turkeys. And look, that’s what the problem with these polls is. And it’s one thing I learned going through political science school is you don’t just look at the number. Right. The number is almost the least consequential part of the poll.

Mike Papantonio: That’s correct. That’s correct.

Farron Cousins: You have to look at the attitudes and the opinions and what is being asked and how it is being asked. And that’s kind of what this whole story is trying to tell people is Democrats look okay, he’s unpopular. Yeah. But why? He’s unpopular because people have not gotten a tangible benefit from him being president of the United States. A tangible financial benefit. And then, like.

Mike Papantonio: We’re gonna have, you’re gonna have people that are gonna comment on.

Farron Cousins: They’re already doing it.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, they’re going crazy. Ah, I can’t believe you just said that. Well, no, they know, they’re tuned in. They know, okay, he did some good stuff here. Whether it’s infrastructure, whatever it is. He did some good stuff. Great. But the average voter is going to, if you Google the price increases of just food at the grocery store, it’s an average of 18 to 20%. So mom and pop, well, they’re going to the grocery store, they’re seeing cereal increased 80%, grapes, oatmeal, bacon, potatoes, apples, canned soup. That’s where the story is. And the Democrats keep trying to act like that’s not a problem. And they have this president get up here and make this ridiculous, I mean, absolutely outrageous Thanksgiving doesn’t cost as much speech. And you’re going, what the, what in the hell are you doing? Who told you that was a good idea? So, I don’t know, man. It’s like, Carville as weird as he is. He got it right with Bill Clinton. He said, you know, it comes down to what mom and pop are seeing with housing. How much is it costing them to rent a home? How much is it costing ’em to buy food?

Farron Cousins: And when you look at it too, like, okay, we got the infrastructure bill. And that’s great. So people are sitting at their dining room table saying, hey, we’re gonna have a new road. That’s great. Unfortunately, we can’t afford to buy a car to drive on the new road. That’s the second part of the story that the Democrats are ignoring here. Yes, the economy looks better on paper than it did two or three years ago. Absolutely no question. The problem is, it’s looking better for Wall Street. It’s looking better for the people who were already not struggling. But for the average person out there, they look at their paycheck every two weeks and they say, this hasn’t changed in three years.

Mike Papantonio: You know, this story came from Politico. Politico is about as left as you can get. And they’re trying to say, look man, you need to pay attention to this. It’s housing and it’s everyday expenses. It’s mom and pop going to the grocery store and changing their vote food item by food item. I didn’t pay as much for apples last year. Now I’m paying 20% more. And you’re seeing these stories where people are working two jobs and they’re saying, hell, we still can’t make it. That doesn’t bode well for our dear president here.

Farron Cousins: And listen, and before everybody, you probably already made your comments, but let me go and clarify. We are not saying Biden did that. Okay. He did not increase your prices. The problem is, the average voter out there doesn’t understand that because they’re not tuned into politics.

Mike Papantonio: It doesn’t make any difference. It’s Jimmy Carter, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Jimmy Carter walked into the same thing. There was no way to turn it around. Okay. Go back historically, if you connect these kinds of prices at the grocery store with a presidential run, it always, always bodes very poorly. Not just for the president, but for the controlling political party. And the Democrats, as much as they hate Carville these days, they might wanna bring the guy back and give them some advice. It’s the economy, stupid. Thanks for joining me, Farron.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

