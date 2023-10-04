Left wing columnists have a very clear message for President Biden as we approach the 2024 election: You have to dump Vice President Harris. Harris has an approval rating below 40%, and reports over the past year tell us that even the Biden administration isn’t happy with her performance. But Biden isn’t doing anything, possibly because it would be a risky decision – but it is a risk that could be worth the reward. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Left-wing columnists have a very clear message for President Biden as we approach the 2024 election, you have to dump Vice President Harris. Harris has an approval rating below 40% and reports over the past year tell us that even the Biden administration, they’re not happy with her performance. Could it go any more wrong? I mean, really? Could it go any more wrong?

Farron Cousins: You know, I think when you add this into the.

Mike Papantonio: She looks like a predator behind in this picture. I don’t think we meant to do that. I don’t know if we created that picture or not. But anyway.

Farron Cousins: When you add in the Harris issue with obviously, okay, you’ve got Biden whose approval rating is in the thirties. Her approval rating is even lower than that. So how do you bolster the guy that clearly is not gonna step aside, he’s gonna be the nominee. So what do you do to bolster him when you can’t bolster him? You gotta bolster the other half of the ticket. Now, it’s a tightrope situation here. He can’t get rid of her.

Mike Papantonio: Why, why, why? Tell me why.

Farron Cousins: Because it’s, well, I’ll tell you the real reason.

Mike Papantonio: Okay.

Farron Cousins: Because it’s an admission that you failed.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Well, everybody told the Democrats they failed as soon as they put her on the ticket. She lost, came in absolute dead last in Cali, her own state, California, when she was running. Right? For president.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: She has underperformed virtually everything she’s touched. Now, the.

Farron Cousins: And that’s what the administration, the insiders have said. That’s what they’ve said.

Mike Papantonio: And the border issue. Right now, all of a sudden, Biden asked her to go down there and solve the problem, fix it. Because the US Chamber of Commerce is lying to us. We don’t need to have this kind of influx of immigrant work. The US Chamber of Commerce wants ’em because it’s all about money. Associated industry wants it because it’s all about money. And you would think that she went down to the border to solve the problem, but anything but like that happened, didn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Right. And look, I think with Harris, what the Biden administration has to do is they have to get her to step off, to say, listen, I’m not gonna be the vice president on the ticket. I will serve out the remainder of this term, but I have other things I would like to do. I’ve done my service here and I’ll move on. Freeing him up to.

Mike Papantonio: You think, will she do that?

Farron Cousins: They would have to basically force her to make that decision. Because again, if they get rid of her, then obviously the public looks at it and says, oh, well you picked somebody bad. You’re not good at this. We’re not gonna vote for you. So it is, it’s so delicate. But look, we’ve got wonderful people out there. We’ve got Katie Porter, who by the way, should like right there just be the vice president.

Mike Papantonio: Ro Khanna, I mean, you’ve got.

Farron Cousins: Ro Khanna.

Mike Papantonio: Raskin.

Farron Cousins: Raskin. You’ve got Stacey Abrams. You’ve got Elizabeth Warren. I mean.

Mike Papantonio: You have some great candidates out there.

Farron Cousins: There’s so many. We could sit here all day and name them. You don’t have to be stuck with this weight.

Mike Papantonio: What about the argument, you can’t do that because you’re going to lose the black vote if you do it? That’s such an empty, first of all, it’s insulting.

Farron Cousins: It’s insulting. It’s very insulting.

Mike Papantonio: It’s absolutely insulting to black voters to say, oh, I’m just, I can’t analyze politics. You just gotta put a black person up there for them. That’s insulting. Second of all, she didn’t carry the black vote in California, has never carried the black vote. They don’t have any kinship with her in a broad way. She’s got her pockets of followers, of course. But it’s these excuses for not getting rid of her. And I mean, hell make her ambassador to the UK, I don’t know, but.

Farron Cousins: Put her on the Supreme Court. Well, actually don’t do that. She’s very corporate.

Mike Papantonio: No Well, she actually, not only that, she failed the bar exam at least once that I know of.

Farron Cousins: But it’s also, it’s not just her. You’ve got a lot of people in this administration that are clearly not good at their jobs. And again, this is gonna draw hate. I don’t care because it’s the truth. Buttigieg is the worst transportation secretary you could have picked. That man is over his head. We have had transportation disaster after disaster, after disaster, after disaster.

Mike Papantonio: You can’t even, can’t keep up with him and his failures.

Farron Cousins: And he’s, it’s remarkable.

Mike Papantonio: But you have the Democrats that say, oh, Buttigieg what?

Farron Cousins: He’s the future of the party,

Mike Papantonio: The future. That kind of thing scares the hell out me.

Farron Cousins: It does.

Mike Papantonio: Because there was a day when, I guess politics wasn’t quite, they didn’t regard politics as a baseball game. See, that’s the way you regard it now, my team versus their team, rather than saying, this is not a football game or a baseball game. This involves the very future of this planet. It involves the future of our lives. But you have these people that just fall into the shallow end of the pool and this is what they want to, the Democrats say it, therefore it must be true. The Republicans, Republicans say it, therefore it must be true. And you develop this hysteria that you almost can’t penetrate through the hysteria on either side.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. For far too many people, this is team sports. It doesn’t matter if you’re getting the results that you need for the public, it doesn’t matter if people are out there suffering. All that matters. Is that my team that I wear on my hat, that’s my whole identity, is my political party.

Mike Papantonio: Is it identity?

Farron Cousins: It is. This, just like you see the Alabama fans out there, the Georgia fans or the, you know.

Mike Papantonio: Where at the end of the game, if they lose, they almost have to be hospitalized.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: So the identity issue, let’s do a show on that. I know there’s probably plenty of shrinks that have looked at it. What is it that in the face of logic prevents either a Republican or a Democrat to say, you know, there’s some truth to that? And sometimes I just gotta, I have to abide by the truth rather than being a home plate player. Right. Farron, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week. But all these segments are gonna be available throughout next week. So make sure you subscribe to Ring of Fire YouTube channel. I’m Mike Papantonio and this has been America’s Lawyer, where we tell you every week stories that corporate media can’t tell you. Their advertisers don’t allow it. The advertisers pull away money if they tell some of the stories we tell or their political connections don’t allow for it because they’re too Republican. And the Republicans get mad if we tell a story that hurts ’em or the Democrats get mad if media talks about something that hurts them. But you know what? We really don’t care here. We’re gonna tell the story we want to tell you every week, may be offensive to some of you, so be it. But decide to stay. We’ll see you next time.