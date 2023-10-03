A teenager in Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for criticizing the Saudi Arabian government on social media. These arrests are becoming far too common, and the United States is staying completely silent about this disgusting abuse of human rights. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A teenager in Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for criticizing the Saudi Arabian government on social media. These arrests are becoming far too common and the United States is staying completely silent about this disgusting abuse of human rights. God, how many times have we done this story? One iteration or another? Pick it up. Would you?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. We have a young girl who was under the age of 18 years old, when she got on social media and criticized the government, and actually not even so much criticized them, but defended people who were being targeted for what they were posting on social media, you know, critics of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She defended these people and was basically saying, listen, they’ve got a right to say these things. That’s okay. Well, no, you don’t have a right to say those things if you live in Saudi Arabia. They’ve come out, arrested her, sentenced her to 18 years. But I think we all know she’s not gonna be in prison for 18 years.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t think she’ll live through it.

Farron Cousins: Well, exactly. This will be the last we ever hear of this individual.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, of course.

Farron Cousins: Because we’ve seen that happen plenty of times before. Family members say, yeah, my family member was sent to prison for a social media post and then we’ve now lost track of them.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. So MBS here, this madman in charge of government over there, what they’ll do with her is what we’ve seen before. They’ll just have 80 beheadings, was it 80 last year? Maybe more than that?

Farron Cousins: Well, it was several hundred last year.

Mike Papantonio: Several hundred beheadings. Okay.

Farron Cousins: 80 at a time, roughly.

Mike Papantonio: So she’ll simply fall into one of those anonymous, why are they being beheaded? We don’t really know. But she’s not gonna make it. I mean, they’re not gonna, she’s not gonna make it. They did the same thing to, I mean, it’s just the story you hear almost every week. You know, the bothersome thing, we did a story a couple weeks ago about Jack Dorsey, who was part of all this. Now maybe not her case. Do a quick review on that.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Where Twitter was infiltrated by spies from Saudi Arabia. The FBI warned Twitter that, hey, you’ve got people that are feeding information to the government of Saudi Arabia about these political dissidents on your platform. You need to do something. And this was when Jack Dorsey was in charge. They did nothing. They were warned by the FBI and did not take action.

Mike Papantonio: And there’s no question, Jack Dorsey knew exactly what was going on. He knew that his, them allowing to scrape that information, these tweets and send it to the people that make the decision, do we behead this person? Do we put them in prison? Jack Dorsey knew exactly what was going on. There’s no question about it. Matter of fact, he met with him, he met with this guy. And so to me, we just, that’s a yawn moment, isn’t it? Oh, it’s Jack Dorsey. He’s so cool. He’s got that cool beard. He’s just, he’s Jack Dorsey. He’s one of us. So we ignore it. Well, anyway, this continues.

Farron Cousins: Well, and it’s like I always say, if you were to replace the phrase Saudi Arabia in this story with Russia, with North Korea, with Iran, the United States military would be right there to say, okay, we’re gonna, this is a human rights abuse. We’re not gonna have this. But when it’s this guy right here, oh, no, no, no, no, no because he’s gonna buy a bunch of weapons for us. So we look the other way on the human rights abuses.

Mike Papantonio: It would be another Lusitania moment, wouldn’t it?