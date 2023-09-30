A new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News has been making headlines this week, because the poll shows that Donald Trump has a 10 point lead over President Biden for next year’s election. Biden’s campaign is telling everyone to ignore the poll, but these pathetic numbers are impossible to overlook. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: A new poll from Washington Post and ABC has been making headlines this week, because the poll shows that Donald Trump has a 10 point lead over President Biden’s election process this year. Biden’s campaign is telling everyone to ignore the polls. It’s an outlier. And Democrats are going crazy. What does it take? I mean, you watch staff, when they start getting comments, it’s gonna be God almighty, how dare you talk about this? This is all a sham. What is it going to take? You know what? I gotta tell you, I saw the article that I think you sent over to me. Cenk Uygur’s a friend of ours. Matter of fact, Cenk and I used to do TV together. We did radio together. We did Air America together, right? You did too. You were one of the producers there. And so here you got Cenk Uygur, God, this infuriated people when he wrote this for Newsweek, all he was doing is telling the truth. He’s just saying, look, what is it about Democrats that they want to hide from the truth? That they’re like children. That you tell ’em something they don’t want to hear and they go spastic on you. What is that about? That’s what he’s saying here. He’s saying you sound like a Dem MAGA. You sound like a MAGA, a blue MAGA is what you sound like. So pick it up. Start with Cenk’s story. I think he did a great job here.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, he really did. And what he’s pointing out in this piece that he wrote, is just that, listen, the polls, and this was by the way, before this poll.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly. I was gonna say that.

Farron Cousins: Before this poll. He says, the polls are already telling us Biden can’t win. And he backs it up perfectly with statistics. He does a beautiful job with it. And he points out the fact that, listen, back in 2020, this guy had a 10 point lead, but still only won by a few thousand votes in three different states. He had a slim margin of victory with the electoral college. So even when he was polling way ahead of Trump, he still barely beat him. And now, in the best case scenario, even if this poll here is an outlier, they’re still tied in all the other polls. Like, that’s the problem.

Mike Papantonio: That’s the problem. That’s the tie issue. Let’s give ’em that. This is not an out, ABC and Washington Post, they would never have printed this had they thought this was an outlier. So, but what you’ve got here is you’ve got, I mean, we’re talking about what, I’m trying to think of the, what was it, 63 felony charges. No, 91.

Farron Cousins: 91.

Mike Papantonio: 91 Felony charges against Trump. Three different districts. He’s labeled, some of this stuff is true. You know the guy’s got some criminal conduct going on here. But even with that, they’re saying, well, I’m sorry. We don’t trust the guy. We just don’t trust him. And it’s a lot more complicated than that, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And also in this new poll, it shows that Trump’s approval rating has jumped up 10 points.

Mike Papantonio: How could that?

Farron Cousins: Since he left office. And look, we saw the same thing with George W. Bush, though, because he left office historically unpopular. And then a year or two later, everybody’s like, well, I mean, he wasn’t that bad because the public has an attention span of about two days, and they can’t remember what happened a week ago. So they’re like, well, was Trump really that bad? I mean, was it that horrible? The answer is, yes, it was.

Mike Papantonio: What I love about this, Washington Post, they did a nice job on this story. They didn’t just say, we did a poll and we’re not going to stand behind it. They stood behind this poll and they break it down. I think really interesting the way they break it down. They say that, first of all, let’s look at each issue. You hear the Democrats out there, well, my God, look what he’s done for the economy. People don’t understand what he’s done for the economy. All they know is Gasoline’s gone up, beef has gone up, they gotta pay more for natural gas. They have to pay more for a used car. They have to pay more for eggs. So all this Biden economics, it may be true, maybe there’s been a bump. Maybe we’ve gotten better. But the American public doesn’t see that. And it’s frustrating the Democrats. And then you go to the other issue, like, you’ve got Biden standing behind Ukraine, 63% of the American public says, hell no. We got problems at home that we gotta pay attention of.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. We’ve seen a big flip in the support for Ukraine.

Mike Papantonio: Huge flip.

Farron Cousins: You know, a year ago, most people said, absolutely do whatever it takes. Now, as you said, we got 63% that says, stop giving them anything. We gotta fix our own country here.

Mike Papantonio: So if you take each one of these, abortion, analyze abortion. What, is it a game changer? It should be, it should be a game changer.

Farron Cousins: It should be. But the administration here is not capitalizing on that issue in any way. I mean, the voters have reacted to it. Listen, we have had special elections all year, and Democrats have over-performed in every one of those elections.

Mike Papantonio: Totally on the abortion issue.

Farron Cousins: Exactly. And he’s not saying anything. He’s not doing anything. And maybe that’s a smarter move. Maybe they say, listen.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t know.

Farron Cousins: We don’t wanna wade into the fight because we know the negative connotation. But at the same time, where you’re talking about the economy, I think it’s such a good point, because people don’t care about graphs and charts and statistics.

Mike Papantonio: No. How much do eggs cost?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. People care about what they see when they go to the grocery store. They care about what they see when they log in to check their bank balance. That is what matters to them. It doesn’t matter that, oh, okay, well, in another state, these people are doing better.

Mike Papantonio: It’s gotta be frustrating. Okay. Because the Democrats, especially the Democrats that I call ’em headline Democrats, all the headline Republicans do the same thing. What are the Republican leadership talking about? Well, that’s gonna be my talking point, Democrats are the same way. What is the headline? Because that’s what I’m gonna talk about. So they’re seeing the headline from the talking heads around Biden, and they’re saying, well, this sounds right. But they don’t understand. It doesn’t make any difference. The inflation issue is killing everything you have to say about Biden economic policy. So, how about young vote? I was shocked. These numbers are shocking to me.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. With Trump leading, what’s the number, is it 20%?

Mike Papantonio: 20%, yeah.

Farron Cousins: 20% among young voters. That to me, I struggle to believe that. That really, that just doesn’t, because again, like you said, 91 felony accounts, the guy is out there on social media this week saying that Mark Milley should be executed. He’s a crazy madman. But yet everybody, like the public’s still looking at him, like, you know what, maybe, maybe four more years.

Mike Papantonio: Maybe he’s better than Biden. I don’t, how crazy is that?

Farron Cousins: I mean, it make no sense.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Let me keep going down. How about the shutdown that’s coming up? Is that gonna change anything? What do the numbers say there? Does it make any difference?

Farron Cousins: No. And look, Biden has nothing to do with the shutdown.

Mike Papantonio: Right. Absolutely nothing.

Farron Cousins: I mean, he has no power to stop it or make it whatever.

Mike Papantonio: But what’s the public thinking about it? It doesn’t make any difference to ’em.

Farron Cousins: It’s the guy at the top. It always comes to the guy at the top. It doesn’t matter if their party does it or not. If you’re in charge, it’s on your watch. That’s what the public thinks. I’m not saying that’s what I think. I’m telling you that’s what the public thinks.

Mike Papantonio: Well, you said it, Farron. So everybody’s gonna think that’s what you think. Okay. So how about this. The third party run. The third party run is lights out, isn’t it? I mean, according to these numbers.

Farron Cousins: It really is. If we get, if there’s anybody that siphons even just a couple thousand votes away, then Donald Trump is headed towards a massive landslide. And when you look at these polls, somebody on social media, I wish I had saved it, posted what an electoral college map looks like with these numbers.

Mike Papantonio: Oh I know, talk about it a little bit.

Farron Cousins: You’ve got like six blue states, six. It is annihilation in the electoral college. Now, unless again, Washington Post and ABC just totally blew it with the poll. If that’s the case, then okay, you still got a lot to worry about. But this is worrisome. And I’ve seen far too many people on social media, higher ups with Democratic types saying, no, no, no, don’t pay attention to this. I’ve seen the articles like, oh, don’t worry. No, if you don’t worry about it now you’re gonna be the one in tears next November.

Mike Papantonio: Now most Democrats watching, the blue, what I call the, the new term is MAGA blue, those folks are gonna have tuned out by the time I ask you this question. They’re just so mad. I can’t watch that. I’m gonna unsubscribe. Fine. Tell us how many, every week, how many segments do you do attacking Republicans and Trump and all of his pals? How many?

Farron Cousins: 40 total videos per week, not including this show. So I would say at least 35.

Mike Papantonio: And how many years have you been doing that?

Farron Cousins: We started doing the daily segments in 2015. So it’s been, what is that, eight years?

Mike Papantonio: Eight years.

Farron Cousins: Eight years of doing 40 videos a week.

Mike Papantonio: You’ve being doing this. Right. Okay. The only advantage we have is we don’t rely on subscribers. We don’t rely on advertising dollars. We’re self-funded. So we’re able to do these kinds of shows. But the point is, when we do this show, this one segment, people will go completely crazy. I can’t.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, and all we’re doing is just sounding the alarm bell.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly.

Farron Cousins: We’re not saying this is good.

Mike Papantonio: And the fact we defended Cenk Uygur, oh my God, you’ve lost your mind. You’re one of them now. Well, okay.

Farron Cousins: I mean, the guy’s got the largest online progressive following.

Mike Papantonio: Following, in the world, on progressive following. And he happens to be a friend of ours. Okay. Has been for a lot of years. How many years ago did we do radio with him? How many?

Farron Cousins: Oh God. When was Air America?

Mike Papantonio: I mean, we did it three years with Cenk Uygur. We worked together.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. We’ve done projects with him, through TYT.

Mike Papantonio: You do a show with him.

Farron Cousins: Nonstop.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. He’s a dear friend of mine, actually.