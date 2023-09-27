Surgical mesh products have been causing problems in patients for years, depending on the brand and the type of mesh that’s used. But now new complaints are emerging about a surgical mesh product that was initially used as a safe alternative because it was made from biological material. Mike Papantonio is joined by attorney Tim O’Brien to tell us what’s happening.

Mike Papantonio: Surgical mesh products have been causing problems in patients for years, depending on the brand and the type of mesh used. But now new complaints are emerging about a surgical mesh that was initially viewed as a safer alternative to artificial material. Joining me to talk about this is Tim O’Brien. Tim, I think anybody in this business understands you are the leading lawyer that’s tried more of these. You understand more about mesh than any lawyer I can put in front of me. I don’t want you to be modest. That’s just the truth. Your results have been incredible, and that’s, your results really have been centered around artificial mesh and you’ve gotten incredible mesh. This is a different deal though, isn’t it? This is brand new for you to take a look at and for you to say, how do I go to trial with this case?

Tim O’Brien: Right. This deals with a biologic mesh made by Integra and the chief brand is SurgiMend, but we by and large stayed away from the biologic meshes because I frankly thought that was the future, the safer future for where hernia repair and other soft tissue repair was going to go. But as it turns out, I got a call from a client in Mississippi, and the more I looked into it, I said, you know what? This particular company and its particular products need to be explored. And so as I peeled back the layers of the onion, I realized that this company is not one of the good actors in terms of the biologic meshes that we all know are such an important part of the armamentarium.

Mike Papantonio: In other words, you favor, obviously anybody that knows this business would favor biologic mesh over the completely artificial mesh, which started off basically as fishing line that they were using in human bodies. You tried those early cases, you saw the most damning documents. I saw you interviewed one time where you were talking about how bad the documents were in the artificial mesh, I’m gonna call it, fishing line. I know it’s not fishing line, but it’s the same material. So excuse me as I do that, but it’ll keep us in this conversation. The fishing line mesh was something that you found that the company understood, clearly, created a physical problem, biological physiological problem in the human body that caused serious, serious issues, health issues with people, and you tried those cases. Tell us a little bit about that, and then I wanna jump into biologics so the viewers can understand the difference here.

Tim O’Brien: Sure. Chiefly, it’s made with polyester, these artificial meshes, either polyester or polypropylene. The cases we’ve been dealing with are the polypropylene cases and chiefly with the company known as Bard, which is the market leader. And the chief brand of polypropylene they used was a brand called Marlex. And Marlex, since the year 2004, had on its material safety data sheet, the safety data sheet, do not use this. This is not fit for use in humans. Bard knew about it. Bard continued to make it, and hundreds of thousands of patients have received these Marlex mesh products that are causing things such as bowel perforations, death, sepsis, chronic pain.

Mike Papantonio: Look, I wanna ask you this question. You’ve had just years of experience in the courtroom as a, just a wonderful trial lawyer. I’ve been there as you know, for many decades with you. But I’m wondering, what is it in your mind that causes a company like Bard to say, yeah, we really messed up. We caused real injury to this person. In some instances it killed this person. And they still aren’t willing to come to the table, carry on a conversation and say, how do we deal with this problem? How do we fix the problem and how do we compensate these people that we’ve just caused huge physical suffering for? How do you do that?

Tim O’Brien: It’s a numbers game for them. I mean, because right now with Bard, there’s over 30,000 cases pending, and I’m leading most of those in Ohio with Kelsey Stokes. And to them it’s a numbers game because each and every trial that has come up so far, when we show the implanting doctor that Marlex document the MSDS, and we say, had you known this, would you have put this in the patient? And they say, no, I would not have. And even to this day, Bard has never advised the doctors, you know, we’ve got this prohibited polypropylene in patients. So they know O’Brien up there with his trials, they’re coming up one at a time, they’re playing a waiting game, a numbers game.

Mike Papantonio: So I heard you say one time that the corporate mentality is that gee whizz we’ll do the waiting game, one trial, two trials at a time. Maybe they try five cases a year. There’s thousands of cases out there. Every year they stay in business, they’re making billions of dollars. So at the end of the day, if they’ve made $10 billion and they have to settle for $1 billion, they’ve made a $9 billion profit. That’s the mentality, isn’t it?

Tim O’Brien: Right. The trial we have coming up very soon is a PerFix Plug. And this, all that is, is the fishing line that’s woven into a mesh. They get it hot and they put it over a cone, looks like a badminton birdie. And then they have the doctors put it into patients. It costs them about $6 to make, they sell it for over $180 each. The gross margin is 89%. Their vice president of sales said, we are the cash machine. We are a cash machine.

Mike Papantonio: Did they use those words cash machine?

Tim O’Brien: That was from the vice president of sales, yes. And when I took his deposition, he said, we have very high profitability, and we being the company that makes these meshes, Davol, the subsidiary, we are the cash machine fueling the rest of Bard. That’s why they don’t take these things off the market.

Mike Papantonio: You and I have talked time and time again, we see this conduct by corporate America. It’s sometimes akin to just manslaughter. I mean, there’s no other ways you can describe it. When people die with various products, people die, the company knew the chances of that person dying, projecting that that person would die somewhere down the line are horrendous. The numbers are horrendous. Department of Justice doesn’t do a thing about it. We have actually packaged up information about the most awful cases I can describe all the way back to Factor VIII, which was a product that killed hemophiliacs. And the product was contaminated with HIV virus and they took it off the market here and then sold it all over the world and killed thousands of people all over the world with aids. We packaged that up, we gave it to the Department of Justice, they did nothing about it. You see the same thing happening here, don’t you?

Tim O’Brien: I do see the same thing happening here because what the DOJ says is, you know, that’s an FDA problem. And the problem is the FDA doesn’t have any prosecutorial arm like the DOJ does. FDA is an administrative body, it’s a regulatory body, can’t prosecute and put people away. So the FDA underfunded, under-resourced, undermanned is left to regulate all of these thousands of tens of thousands of hernia mesh products, and other implants, and really not have the people to do it. So what does that tell us? It tells us they are not looking to make work for themselves and it takes something outlandish like the Integra SurgiMend situation for the FDA even to come to your door and say, maybe we better take a look around.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So, as you go forward with the mesh case, the artificial mesh case, you’ll be feeding that, government knows about it. You’ll be giving that information. Here’s the problem. The folks that are passing on the case with DOJ or the FDA, wherever it is, that governmental entity they end up going to work for corporate America. They go to work for these companies. Isn’t that kind of part of the plan? Isn’t that part of the problem? You can’t really trust the people overseeing this because tomorrow they’re gonna be making a million dollars a year working for the company.

Tim O’Brien: We have seen time and time again, specifically with the FDA, from the standpoint of the scientists and the FDA has scientists, and when the scientists start creating problems, they very often either get picked up by that company that is making the problems that the FDA has perceived. And then the whistleblower is essentially taken in, taken away from a $200,000 a year job to a seven figure job with stock options, easy math. And with respect to the DOJ, you’re talking about lawyers, and with regard to my experience has been there are not enough lawyers, careful lawyers at these companies to really prevent that. And look at how, this may just be more than a check. This could rise to the level of what you discuss and there’s just not enough lawyering going on, careful lawyering going on, in these big companies to prevent the problems that you talk about.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. You’re talking about in-house lawyers. And if they do, they don’t speak up sometimes because they’re afraid they’re gonna lose their jobs. Tim, thank you for joining me. Okay. I wanna do another interview with you down the road. I wanna talk to you about the biological mesh. Okay.

Tim O’Brien: Alright, sounds good.