Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she would be seeking another term in the US House of Representatives as she tries to hold on to the seat that she’s had since 1987. This decision comes at a time when a huge majority of Americans want the older generation in Congress to get out because they can’t be trusted to lead anymore. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she’d be seeking another term in the US House of Representatives, as she tries to hold onto the seat that she’s had since 1987. This lady’s 83 years old. The decision comes when a huge majority of Americans want older generations in Congress to get the hell out, move over for some younger folks that can make it through a day without having to take three naps, or being hustled around in a wheelchair. Pick it up, please.

Farron Cousins: This was, I wanna say it was kind of a shocking story. I think we all thought it, but we all kind of had that feeling like, okay, since she stepped down from leadership, clearly she’s gonna move on. You know, Nancy, you’ve made more money than you ever could spend in your life. It’s time to go. You’re 83. She’s been in that seat since I was four years old. And here she is, I’m 40 now, by the way, for reference.

Mike Papantonio: Do we not have anybody that’s under 50 years old that’s a visionary? I mean, come on man. The problem is, here’s what really bothers me about this, is I remember I went back and looked at some of the quotes that come from her. And she was talking about the idea that we need new blood. We need new blood in DC. And she’s anything, she’ll be 80, what, 85 years old by the time her next term is over?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: 85. And you know what it’s about? It’s about money. I’d love to say that, you know, she makes this statement, democracy is at stake. I can save. I’m the only one that can save democracy and I value democracy and that’s why I’m running. If I don’t run, democracy’s going to just crush.

Farron Cousins: And she’s in a safe blue district. A Democrat’s gonna get that seat. Like, let’s not pretend she’s.

Mike Papantonio: No question. She could run anybody in that blue district and win. And then she talks, here’s another thing that really set me over the edge. She talks about the values of San Francisco. I want the values of San Francisco imbued to the entire United States. Well, really? There’s a mass exodus from San Francisco because of taxes, because of homeless, because of crime, because of drug addiction. People in the streets. She wants those values for America. That’s her pitch. I’m gonna save democracy, and I want San Francisco values for the entire United States. Come on. It’s all about, she’s made a lot of money doing this, just like Feinstein has, just like Biden has, just like all these old Republican codgers have. I could name, name, name.

Farron Cousins: McConnell.

Mike Papantonio: McConnell. Yeah. McConnell, my god. I mean, he’s fighting to, his own party just to stay there because the money is so good. It’s like Nikki Haley comes in, she’s a pauper, and all of a sudden she’s a multimillionaire. The money is so good. These people just hang on to the bitter end, don’t they?

Farron Cousins: They absolutely do. And listen, two polls came out this week. One showed that 75% of the public thinks that all politicians over the age of 75 should have to have a mental acuity test.

Mike Papantonio: Really? I didn’t see that.

Farron Cousins: 77% think we ought to just have age limits right off the top. So Pelosi would not be able to hold office, or Trump or Biden, or McConnell or Feinstein. And we almost need to move in that direction. I know that’s a herculean task because we’d have to amend the Constitution for it. But the public wants this. They don’t want these octogenarians telling us, oh, we don’t need to worry about climate change. Well, no, Pelosi doesn’t need to worry about climate change. She’ll be gone.

Mike Papantonio: No. Exactly. She, what about her grandkids and her, you know, that’s a really good point.