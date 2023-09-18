The royal family in Saudi Arabia has been routinely murdering people who are critical of the regime on social media, and a new lawsuit claims that Twitter, under the leadership of Jack Dorsey, was made aware that Saudis had actually infiltrated the company to send information about critics so the government could arrest them. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: The royal family in Saudi Arabia has been routinely murdering people who are critical of the regime on social media. And a new lawsuit claims that Twitter, under the leadership of Jack Dorsey, was made aware that the Saudis had actually infiltrated his company to send information about critics so government could arrest them and ultimately kill them. That’s what Jack Dorsey knew. He had an agreement with this guy because the money was so good. That’s what it was about. It was all about money. Jack Dorsey understood that this guy, this freak had infiltrated the company, had spies everywhere, was taking information that was then used by this freak to have these people murdered.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. That pretty much lays it out. And we know based on this lawsuit, there were at least I believe, three individuals with close ties to the Saudi Royal family that got these high up positions at Twitter. And they were sending messages, one of them said, you know, proactively and reactively we will delete evil my brother. That is what they sent.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: To the royal family, the Saudi national who had become an official, or not an official, but a higher up at Twitter, who was there getting the information, looking through, seeing who was being critical of the Saudi Royal family and sending that information directly back to them.

Mike Papantonio: And people act like Musk is the psycho here. Jack Dorsey’s the frigging psycho. Jack Dorsey understood exactly what was going on. But, you know, he had that cool, creepy kind of mojo tech.

Farron Cousins: The whole, ah, I don’t care. Laid back.

Mike Papantonio: The whole beard. Yeah. What I call the mocha java crowd. He was a mocha java celebrity. It was disgusting. And now we find out exactly what he was about. There’s zero question you pointed out at the end of this article, I thought it was really interesting. But they say, look, Jack Dorsey met with this freak who they knew had killed Khashoggi. They knew that. They knew his history of beheading people, an average of 80 people a year for just being out there and objecting to what this freak was doing to their country. And Jack Dorsey is all in. I gotta tell you something, if you’re following Block this new pro, stop, stop. Because all you’re doing is you are furthering this guy. I put him, look, everybody that was beheaded, everybody that’s tied up to this, they need a lawsuit against Jack Dorsey because he knew exactly what was going on.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And it gets even worse because the FBI finally figured out that this was happening, that these, essentially spies from Saudi Arabia had had become executives at Twitter. So they told Dorsey, they let him know, listen, this is what’s happening. They’re feeding the information. And so a couple of them did basically get kicked outta the country. They’re now seeking asylum, I guess, in Saudi Arabia. But it was after the FBI warned him and after the big fallout, then Dorsey went and had a private meeting with this guy to, as they said, train and qualify Saudi cadres.

Mike Papantonio: What’s his name? Al Zubarah. Is it Al Zubarah, was that his name? Al something like Al Zubarah. So he was the guy in charge. He’s the guy that gave that quote that we’re gonna do away with these filthy trash. Filthy trash were the people who were saying, this guy is insane and he’s killing people needlessly in this country. This guy was the guy that was finding out all of this information, giving it to him and Jack Dorsey knew exactly what was going on. I invite, let me just tell you how, how off I am. I invite anybody who’s been affected by this, give us a call. We’ll get you to the right people because it’s a hell of a lawsuit against Jack Dorsey. And if you’re like this Jack Dorsey fan, because, well, he was just so cool. He had that beard. He was, you know, mocha java celebrity, you are kidding yourselves. Is Musk any better? Hell, I don’t know. But I gotta tell you, these people that just go after Musk, because Musk did this, and Musk. Jack Dorsey was a silent killer and that’s what this is showing right now.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And look, we do know Musk still has Saudi money going into Twitter.

Mike Papantonio: That’s right.

Farron Cousins: And that is problematic because the money buys access. So we’re not just talking about a government spying on people, which is bad enough. This government is hunting them, hunting them.

Mike Papantonio: Look, and how about this? Now, this is an aside. The day we, this love affair that we have with Saudi Arabia, the day that we’re recognizing what these folks did on 9/11, the US government is agreeing to a deal with Saudi Arabia worth $20 billion on international infrastructure. And they’re celebrating what a great leader he is. What a great visionary he is. Arms around him, man. Like this is the guy that we’re all part of. And the same day, MSNBC going off and trying to say, well, you know, 9/11 really wasn’t any different than the Allende story. Did you follow that?

Farron Cousins: I saw a lot of that yesterday.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. 9/11 wasn’t any different than the Allende story. We’ve talked about the Allende story plenty. But this MSNBC, I don’t even know his name. I don’t watch MSNBC anymore. But he goes on and says, yeah, it’s not so bad. The US did the same thing with Pinochet down in Chile, right. Hell, I don’t know. It’s this week has just been one weird story after another. And these stories that surround him, I don’t know what it’s gonna take for the American public to say, this is not our friend. If he could invade and blow us to hell, he would.

Farron Cousins: And we’d sell him the weapons to do it.

Mike Papantonio: And we’d sell him the weapons to do it. Train them right here to do it.