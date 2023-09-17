The Pentagon has invested millions of dollars into a program to create “Smart” clothing. These “smart” textiles can track a person’s surroundings, capture data from any nearby electronic device, and create a vast surveillance network without alerting anyone nearby that they are being spied on. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: The Pentagon has invested millions of dollars into a program to create smart clothing. These smart textiles can track a person’s surroundings, capture data from electronic devices and create this vast surveillance network simply through the underwear. So talk about this. This is a crazy story.

Farron Cousins: And it’s hilarious because the program is actually called Smart ePants. So it’s smarty pants.

Mike Papantonio: Smarty pants. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And what they’re doing is they’re trying to make these clothing, you know, it’s your socks, the underwear, pants and shirts that is somehow has this technology in it capable of mapping the surroundings of knowing what electronic devices are near. And as they develop this, it could get even more intense than that.

Mike Papantonio: This is gonna work. They’re gonna come up with it. I mean, that’s kind of the crazy part of the story. This spyware is actually gonna work, and then we’re gonna find it’s a problem. But the idea is that t-shirts, underwear, whatever we’re gonna be, you don’t need to carry things. You don’t need to carry cameras anymore.

Farron Cousins: Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: You don’t carry GPSs anymore. It frees up your hands. Isn’t that the idea of it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And that’s how they’re selling it. Like, oh, well, we’ve got our soldiers out there. We don’t want them to have to, I’ve got my camera and my weapons. I can’t do all this. Just spy on ’em through the shirt. But that’s not what it is. What this is, is you’ll see somebody on the street, they’ll look like a tourist in their little Hawaiian shirt.

Mike Papantonio: And their underwear is filming you.

Farron Cousins: Exactly. And it’s pulling the data from your electronic devices. And it’s meant to be, I don’t know if it’s gonna be international spying or domestic spying.

Mike Papantonio: I love it.

Farron Cousins: But we know based on everything that’s happened, it will be used against us here in this country.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. People won’t care. I mean, we’re being spied on for, I mean, my God, the spy. We’re not doing anything that government doesn’t know. I’m telling you.

Farron Cousins: Our vacuums are spying on us. We did that story.

Mike Papantonio: Our vacuum cleaners are spying on us. And it is getting to the point to where you and I could talk about, hey, you know, let’s take a trip to Paris. Let’s go check out what’s going on in Paris. And the next day, or same day, we would be getting trip to Paris discounts. We didn’t put it in anybody’s phone. We didn’t put it in anybody’s computer. That’s how crazy it’s gotten out there. But now we’re moving to underwear. So hang on.