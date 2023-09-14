America’s Lawyer E67: A new lawsuit claims that Twitter was infiltrated by allies of the Saudi royal family who gave them confidential information about people who were critical of the regime – And Jack Dorsey’s Twitter did NOTHING to stop it. President Biden’s poll numbers are becoming a major problem for Democrats with a new poll showing that a majority of voters think any Republican would be better than Biden. And Donald Trump is facing legal challenges to prevent him from holding office ever again – we’ll explain the legal arguments and how it might play out in court. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

