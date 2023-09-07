America’s Lawyer E66: Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from a serious health problem, but his aides – and even the Capitol Physician – are refusing to acknowledge that there’s a problem. Crime has become so bad in parts of California that a city councilman was recently robbed while he was talking to reporters about the growing crime problems. And could Hunter Biden end up being the man who brings down President Biden’s re-election campaign? New reports suggest that he it might already be happening. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Hi, I’m Mike Papantonio, and this is America’s Lawyer. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from a serious health problem, but his aides, even the Capitol physicians, are refusing to acknowledge that there’s a problem, even though we can see it clearly. Crime has become so bad in parts of California that a city councilman was recently robbed while he was talking to reporters about the growing crime problems in California. And could Hunter Biden end up being the man who brings down President Biden’s reelection campaign? New reports suggest both ways. We’re not sure. We’ll talk about it. All that and more. It’s coming up. Don’t go anywhere. America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Mitch McConnell froze up again while talking to reporters last week, marking the second time in the last few weeks that he’s had an episode. But what’s interesting is that in both instances, his staffers didn’t seem surprised at what happened. They didn’t rush him to the hospital. They asked him what was wrong. Chances are they know exactly what’s wrong. Otherwise, after an event like that, you would take him to the hospital immediately. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins joins me to talk about what’s happening along with many other issues. Yeah, this, it’s a pitiful story. I mean, he looks pitiful up there in front of the podium. He’s barely hanging on. He’s 81?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: 81 years old. Too old to be doing this. Whether the GOP says, well, he’s still sharp. He’s still brilliant. That’s nonsense. Okay. You look at it, it looks like early Parkinson’s, doesn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It really does. And that’s actually, you’ve got a lot of medical professionals, the ones who go on TV regularly who are saying, listen, we obviously haven’t examined him, but if we’re looking just at the symptoms that are visible, this is Parkinson’s. And they’re all saying this is Parkinson’s. And you bring up that great point of the fact that if we were standing here and I suddenly stopped responding, or you stopped responding, we would freak out.

Mike Papantonio: Would you take me to the hospital please.

Farron Cousins: Immediately. I wouldn’t just be sitting here waiting for you to respond. But his staffers looked like they almost expected it. So this was nothing new to them.

Mike Papantonio: It was no surprise.

Farron Cousins: Which is a very telling thing.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, two staffers sauntered up to him and talked to him, whispered, look, if this were something that they didn’t know, and you know we’re handling the Paraquat case, which is Parkinson’s. We handled the, we’ve handled so many different cases that have been involved with, welding cases, those were Parkinson’s disease. This is one of the early symptoms. And that’s, apparently that’s what they’re talking about on television. I don’t know. I’m not a doctor, but I’ve seen this before. And they say, well, it’s possibly a seizure related to the belated concussion that took place. I don’t know. I’m not buying any of it. But the most telling thing is the staff, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It is. That’s what just shows you, they’re used to this. So what I’m willing to bet is that they’ve seen this more than just these two instances. These are people, they meet with him in his office. They drive him around. So if this is something that they’ve seen happen before, and then 30, 60 seconds later he snaps out of it, you’re not shocked. Nobody’s eyes widened when this happened, except for all the people in the crowd watching it. They could tell something was wrong. The staffers were almost annoyed by it. I mean, they just seemed like, okay.

Mike Papantonio: Again.

Farron Cousins: Here he goes. Yeah. And it’s, listen, McConnell, they’re in trouble when he leaves because he has been leading some of the worst legislation we’ve seen. All the judicial picks. But that’s all him. And he’s their top fundraiser. He went to a fundraiser that night.

Mike Papantonio: Is Thune strong enough as a whip, as the Republican whip? I don’t think so.

Farron Cousins: I haven’t seen that, but I get why Republicans want to hang on to him. And then I contrast that with like Feinstein. Democrats have no reason, I mean, Feinstein’s not a top fundraiser. She’s not directing policy, but there’re still holding onto her too.

Mike Papantonio: She’s basically a corpse at this point that they shuffle around and she’s barely cognizant of what’s going on around. But this is no different. Democrats, I mean, the Democrats need the same message as the Republicans. Okay. This guy’s too old. He should be gone. We got a Democrat president that’s getting ready to run again, he’s too old. He should be gone. Feinstein needs to be gone. Pelosi needs to be gone. I could go on both sides. It’s just endless. It’s both sides. And we’ve talked about this before. The reason they don’t go is because the money is so good.

Farron Cousins: It is.

Mike Papantonio: Not what they’re paid. But like, we’re gonna talk about Nikki Haley, where Nikki Haley becomes a millionaire, when she starts off with, doesn’t even own a house, has no bank accounts, has no investments whatsoever. And then all of a sudden, overnight, she’s a multimillionaire. That’s why they stay. And that’s the only reason they stay. And we need to make some tough decisions and say, no, you know what, it’s time for you to get outta here. Right?

Nikki Haley saw the biggest bounce of any Republican candidate following the recent debate. And now that people are starting to take her seriously, they have questions about her massive sudden wealth. It’s a crazy story. There’s no way to ignore, she had no, literally no assets. She had no meaningful investments before, she was a million dollars in debt, $1 million, arguably in debt. She had $15,000 in her bank account. And she goes from popper to millionaire. And you know how? Because she’s the darling of the weapons industry. She’s the person pushing Ukraine. She would invade Iran tomorrow if we gave her the opportunity. She wants to be be president. She would be a war horse for the weapons industry. That’s where she’s made all this money.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely. And it’s important that people understand this wasn’t, oh, she made this money over 20 years. We’re talking about within the last five or six years. Because she left the Trump administration, either late 2017 or early 2018 and at that point, that’s when she had $15,000, didn’t own a home. And then suddenly all these defense contractors and these defense groups said, hey, Nikki Haley, you don’t have a job right now. Come sit on this board and we’ll give you $300,000 a year. Come sit on this board, we’ll give you $700,000 a year. Even though you have no experience here, you have no expertise. But one of ’em was Boeing where she sat on the board, and she did get called out for that in the debate. Ramaswamy hit at her pretty hard when she was talking about all the foreign wars she would start, he said, I hope you enjoy your position on the Boeing and Lockheed boards.

Mike Papantonio: She’s living, before all this starts, she’s living in a rental home, 2000 square foot home, basically, rented. And now she’s living in a $5 million mansion. What happened? What happened was she became the war pimp for the weapons industry. She’s always talking about more money to Ukraine. Oh, we need to, matter of fact, she’s on a board, this really interesting board that their whole focus is how do we start a war with Iran? Is there any other way to describe it?

Farron Cousins: No, that is exactly how it’s been described because that’s what they do. They look at this and they try to hype up, oh, Iran’s gonna have a nuclear weapon, if not tomorrow, then maybe next week or the week after, we’ve gotta do something. But while she was ambassador to the UN, obviously she’s making connections with all these other countries. So she’s good friends with these other ambassadors. So how is that valuable to the weapons industry? Well, okay, you come sit on our board. Hey, remember your friend over in Saudi Arabia. Why don’t you call them up, you know, we’re trying to move some excess product over here. Why don’t you call your friends over in Germany or call your friends in France, see if they want some of this material. She has the connections through the United Nations, her role there. Which again, was only a year. But it was enough to get her these wonderful jobs.

Mike Papantonio: Well, again, you wonder why these old folks stay 81, 82, 84, all these old politicians, because it’s a big money maker. And if you look at, she’s no different. And there’s no distinction. Everybody wants to say, oh, the Democrats are so different than the Republicans in that regard. Nonsense. She is a classic example of why these folks get into this business. You know what really killed me? She’s talking about, oh, well, you know, Putin and Ukraine, and he’s such an awful person. What about Saudi Arabia? When she’s put on the spot, what about Saudi Arabia? The Khashoggi incident. Saudi Arabia killed 3000 Americans on American soil. Saudi Arabia is killing immigrants at the border, mowing them down with machine guns, throwing mortars at ’em and blowing them up as they’re trying to come across the border. She knows all this. But she says, oh, well, now the crown prince there, he’s different than Putin. Really? And that’s how she tries to justify everything she does. She is nothing more than a war pimp. She would be an awful president. And the very fact that she had any movement after that, I was so glad to see Ramaswamy say, really? You know, when you leave here, you’re gonna be on the board of Boeing, and you’re gonna be making more millions of dollars. She is a useless politician where it comes to anything that’s good for this country. And that shows up when you look at her history, goes from a 2000 square foot rental to a 5,000 square foot mansion in less than two years.

Farron Cousins: You know, just while you’re talking about Saudi Arabia.

Mike Papantonio: 5 million.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It’s worth breaking up, over the weekend, they sentenced man to death, for I think five tweets that he sent out critical of the government. He’s going to die for five tweets.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. MBS, or nutcase.

If you’re wondering how bad crime’s becoming in California, here’s the perfect example. Recently, a city councilman was talking to the press in front of a camera talking about crime and how bad it is and how, why people are leaving California, while he’s talking about it, he has his belongings stolen from him. Well, this story, every time we talk about it, we get the email, oh, you’re just making this up about Cali. It’s overwhelming now. You know, you’ve got these gangs showing up and going into malls and basically taking whatever the hell they want and getting outta town. So now what’s happening is you have this exodus, you have the big line stores that are leaving. They’re saying, we can’t, there’s no solution to this. There’s no police. We’ve accomplished what we want. We’ve lowered the number of police. We don’t have anybody to stop this in California right now. This story tells the whole. Emmy, was it Emeryville?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. He’s talking to the press. He’s talking to the business owners. He’s trying to kind of ease their fears, you know, oh.

Mike Papantonio: There’s no problem.

Farron Cousins: We’re gonna make it better. We’re working on this. And then he turns around and, all right. All my stuff, my car keys, my wallet has been taken from me while I’m sitting here trying to tell you we’re gonna handle the crime problem. So, it just, Saturday Night Live could not have written a skit that reflects this any better. This is almost parody at this point. They’re being robbed while talking to the press.

Mike Papantonio: It’s LA, it’s San Francisco. This little town is Emeryville. I don’t know where the hell Emeryville is. But the story comes out and the headlines on Emeryville, for example, were that teens, there was a mob of teens that had the folks working at Bath and Body Works in the storage part of the store, fighting for their lives. They were worried about being killed by the mob of teens that were coming in. That’s apparently how bad, that was what the story reported anyway. And so, as this is going on, I think what you’re seeing is you’re seeing people getting the hell outta town. I mean, the question is, how long can you ignore it? How long can you say this really isn’t happening? What’s your take on it? I mean, am I overstating that? If I am, please correct it.

Farron Cousins: No. It really has gotten to that point. Especially, you’ve got some malls in California that say, listen, we’re not gonna allow children in here anymore, because it’s not safe for your children to be in the mall. Because there is a risk that a mob, and we’re not talking about a group of 20 or 30 people. These are groups of roughly about a thousand people at a time that are coming into these stores. And it’s almost like a flash mob. They show up immediately, take what they can, and they leave.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So the store says, there’s nothing we can do about it. We’re just gonna leave town. And so what you’re gonna have in California is a bunch of dollar stores, thrift shops. You’re gonna have the big line people saying, this isn’t worth it. I mean, we can do business in other places. We don’t need to be in California. And it’s taking place. It’s not just, if this were only one or two stories that we saw, we wouldn’t even be doing this story. But this is almost a weekly story, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It is. And part of the issue too is we’ve gotta find out the root causes. Why is this suddenly happening? What is with all of this sudden retail theft here?

Mike Papantonio: Because they can, I mean, to me, because they can now.

Farron Cousins: Well, are the economic conditions for these people just so bad, to the point, have they been squeezed to the point where they feel this is the only option? Because we’ve talked, I mean, God, 10 years ago, the index, and I can’t remember the name of it. But it talked about how when a society hits a certain point of inequality it always leads to this kind of chaotic revolution, the increasing crime and all of that. And it makes me wonder, and I wish I could find that index again.

Mike Papantonio: Well, we did a couple stories on it. We interviewed some people on it. And in the end, it was a pretty convincing kind of argument.

Farron Cousins: They told us that and they said, we’re right on that cusp. And maybe we’ve hit it.

Mike Papantonio: Well, and we did the story last week where the billionaires, of course, are building their billionaire city right outside places like Emeryville. Right. And they’re gonna have their billionaire city built, the city on the hill and looking down in Emeryville and San Francisco and LA and saying, you know, y’all get by the best you can. We’re putting up our gates. And there could be that division. I don’t rule it out. I just think, my first inclination is they’re doing it because they can, because they can get away with it right now. At least at some point, somebody’s gotta, they’ve gotta look at some of the most deep rooted problems that are bringing this about.

The Hawaii State Supreme Court’s office is fielding dozens of complaints from residents in Maui who say that they’re being preyed upon by unscrupulous lawyers from outta state. Local lawyers are now warning clients to use caution. These tourist lawyers, they don’t have to play by the same rules in Hawaii. We’ve done a couple of stories that, full disclosure, we work with a lawyer in Hawaii because we kind of have a specialty in this kind of thing, but we’re not over there soliciting cases. But they’re people that apparently are from New York, California, Florida.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Oregon, pretty much, Texas, everywhere. You’ve talked about these lawyers come and they parachute in, and what they’re doing, according to these people in Maui who are filing these complaints, is they said, listen, this lawyer came up to me and said, hey, listen, I’ll take your case. Don’t you worry about it. Just give me partial ownership of your property. You know, a 10% stake in your own home. Exorbitant lawyer fees and all kinds of, and the people are freaked out. They say, whoa, whoa. This is not at all how a lawyer is supposed to behave. And so the Supreme Court’s disciplinary panel is saying, listen, these aren’t our Hawaii lawyers. And so unfortunately we can’t do anything. And that’s the scary part, because you can have these lawyers from out of state come in there, and they don’t have to necessarily abide by the same rules that the Hawaii lawyers do.

Mike Papantonio: Ultimately, they can get the lawyer that’s doing that if there’s fraud involved. It doesn’t make any difference where they live. They’re gonna be able to do something about it. But the first reaction is we had the same thing happen with every hurricane that happens around here. And when we were asked to get involved in Hawaii, my first reaction was, well, we don’t practice in Hawaii. We don’t have a license. We do practice in most places all over the country. I’ve tried cases in most states as a matter of fact. But the thing to do is to have a local lawyer. Like we have one that we work with as a local lawyer, and they’re responsible to those clients on the ground. And so that’s what you want to ask. You wanna ask, well, where are you from, buddy? You from New York? Who are you working with over here? And so there’s an easy solution. People just need to be aware of it.

Farron Cousins: Well, and to point out too, you with your firm, y’all are working with a local lawyer because they’ve asked you for your expertise. They’ve asked you for help, just like happens all over the country. You may not be handling the cases, but you and your firm are seen as one of the top in this country. So people reach out to you every day just saying, hey, advise on this, advise on that. And so that’s a lot of what this is.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, it is. And they’re just trying to skip a step. They’re trying to freeze out the local lawyer and just do it themselves. And I hope the Supreme Court keeps pounding on ’em about it.

Victims who were abused at a boarding school in West Virginia recently won a hefty settlement. But the money doesn’t wipe away the suffering. These students were sent to school because they were troubled teens as they put it. And they were abused. And they were subjected to some of the worst treatment that you can imagine. Just a note, in Vegas, Las Vegas, I hold two times a year, I bring in thousands of lawyers from all over the country. And we have these meetings where we talk about kind of pivotal issues. We did that with tobacco when we started the tobacco case. We did it with opioids when we started the opioid case. We did it with human trafficking. We did it with PFAS. So twice a year, these lawyers come in from all over the country. And we talk about issues that are pivotal issues, societal issues and we try to get them involved in the litigation to try to push back. This is one, I’m bringing in Paris Hilton. She’s gonna open the program with me in Vegas. Paris Hilton, people don’t understand, she was hugely abused in these types of facilities. Four different facilities she was sent to, abused in every one of ’em. And so she’s kind of the face of it right now. She’s doing a great job getting the word out there. But this case, this case is just a typical kind of case, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It really is. And so what we had here was this Miracle Meadows, it was partially religious, founded with a religious intent. And they said, send us your troubled teens. They opened up in 1988. And then immediately the abuse starts. The people who were sent here because the parents couldn’t handle ’em, they were a little too rowdy, said we were forced into labor. We were shackled, handcuffed to our beds. We were put in isolation for long stretches of time. Not just hours, but days and days locked in these little boxes. They were sexually assaulted. There’s been plenty of evidence that several of the women that were sent here got pregnant from the guards. It was just horrific.

Mike Papantonio: Starvation.

Farron Cousins: Starvation. Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Well, here’s the problem. We’re already handling some of these cases. This same fact situation is taking place, really in every, every place in the union. It’s the same formula because it’s corporate. Okay. You have corporations that have moved into this space because it’s so lucrative. They’re making so much money. The state doesn’t really pay much attention to it. They take command of the regulators that are supposed to be over watching this. They kind of make all the rules. And when it becomes as corporate as it is, when it becomes a multi-billion dollar corporate entity, which is what it is, this just continues, gets worse and worse.

Farron Cousins: And especially when you have these ones, it’s definitely different than where Paris Hilton was with her boarding schools. But when you have the schools for the so-called troubled teens, it’s so much harder for those kids to come forward with these allegations of abuse because they’ve already been written off. You know, oh, well you’re there because you’re a problem anyway. How can we trust you? We don’t believe you. And it makes the abuse so much worse too.

Mike Papantonio: The parents don’t, they’ve got it down to such a science, that the parents don’t believe that the abuse is taking place, a lot of times. There was a great documentary done about Paris Hilton, and we’re gonna be talking about that documentary in Vegas, just next month is when this is gonna take place. But in that documentary, she confronts her mother. And it’s almost as if her mom wants to say, I just didn’t know anything. I didn’t know what you were going through. And what she went through was horrible. And, so anyway, we’re gonna, my goal is to have lawyers that come into this meeting, leave that meeting, go to their states and try to do something about the problem in their states, just like we did on tobacco. It just like we did on opioids. Just like we did on PFAS, just like we did on human trafficking. And this is the place, this is the meeting place where that takes place. Takes place April and October every year and has for 25 years. That’s where you see these new cultural, they’re not new anymore because we’ve been doing it for so long. But these cultural, what I call cultural change pieces of litigation, that’s where they originate.

Republicans in Congress are ramping up their threats of impeachment against President Biden for being involved in crooked business deals with his son. And a new analysis says that the Hunter Biden talking points are starting to take a little bit of a toll on Biden’s reelection campaign. I’m not so sure. We talked earlier about a new article came in today. It was equivocal. Does it have an impact? I don’t know that it does by itself. I think it’s a cumulative aspect. I mean, it’s just one other brick in the wall. You add everything together where they’re talking about secret email names that are moving between Hunter and Joe. Talking about dozens of offshore bank accounts that they’re trying to follow. Talking about shell corporations that are being put together, shell accounts. $50 million changing hands. Well, you hear those one-liners and you hear ’em related to this story. And then the first reaction is where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Right.

Farron Cousins: Usually, I mean, we’ve had smoking gun witness after smoking gun witness show up in Congress this year. And every time, okay, well it’s a big fat dud. Well, okay. But the next witness. I mean, it got to the point where Fox News even started calling out the Republicans in the House. Like, listen, y’all have nothing. So listen, I’ve said every time we talk about Hunter Biden, I always like to point this out. I don’t care. If he did something ,great, let’s go ahead and we’ll prosecute, we’ll go through the justice system and let it be handled. If not, wonderful, let’s move on from this. But so far I haven’t seen evidence. And it’s just like, because we talked.

Mike Papantonio: Well, that list I just read, that list is what you’re hearing. And you’re saying this list doesn’t amount to anything, or?

Farron Cousins: We don’t have evidence of it. Those are the talking points right now. And the $50 million, you know, used to be $20 million, it actually started at $2 million. So that number keeps going up. But we still don’t have anything that they tell us every week. Like, we’re gonna have it. We’re gonna have it. And it just never.

Mike Papantonio: Did the shell accounts not bear out? These shell accounts that were put in different names. Did that not bear out?

Farron Cousins: They have not provided any kind of documentation that shows who was associated with what.

Mike Papantonio: And how about the emails, has that developed at all?

Farron Cousins: Not that I’ve seen with the emails so far. In fact, what we’ve heard from the witnesses who’ve come in, even the ones who say, yeah, Hunter Biden was kind of a shady guy, but I’ll tell you, his dad wasn’t involved in any of this. His dad’s just on the phone talking to him about the weather. No idea. But they would say, yeah, Hunter did use his dad’s presence to kind of intimidate people. But Biden himself was not aware that this was happening.

Mike Papantonio: I’m not sure that the Hunter Biden issue alone moves anything. I think it’s just another brick in the wall. It’s with all this other stuff that Biden is under attack about. And I just think, I don’t think there’s any one event that does it. I think it is a cumulative process. And I don’t think you’ll find any polling that says, yeah, people react and say, because of Hunter Biden, who by the way is not, he’s not in government. He’s just a thug. Truthfully, he is a dirt bag thug in every sense of the word, but they’ve never really tied it up to Joe. And you’re saying that there’s nothing that does that right now?

Farron Cousins: Nothing that we’ve, nothing concrete, obviously. I mean, look, you’ve even got Republicans in the Freedom Caucus, which is the far right group that have come out and said, listen, we’re wasting our time if we’re going down this impeachment route. But they’re gonna go down it because they’ve made the commitment. They’ve backed themselves into a corner. So they have to, and if they find something, I’m not gonna be like the Trump people and throw a temper tantrum and start whining on social media or storm the Capitol. If you find something, pursue it.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely. We’re not that tribal.

Mike Papantonio: I wish they would do that with Trump and say, look, you know, buddy enough is enough. I mean, just take a break. We’re gonna run somebody else. Step aside. And that’s what I want to, I already wanna say that about Biden, but he seems intent on wanting to run. But I just think if it becomes too big of a problem, leadership in the Democratic party has got to say, look, Joe, it’s time to step down. We’re gonna put somebody else up there. Who it is, you name it. I don’t have any idea at this point.

Farron Cousins: And I think it kind of speaks volumes to the Democratic party itself, the fact that they’re letting this Hunter Biden narrative go all throughout the media. Whereas you got Clarence Thomas, who is corrupt as hell, and we’re finding out new stories every week. You got Jared Kushner and his $2 billion from Saudi Arabia as the second he leaves office. Obviously Trump’s 91 felony charges. And Hunter Biden’s the headline. Like, you guys have so much to work with and you’re not talking about any of it. Like, what is wrong with the party? Get out there on it.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Yeah. Both sides have to at least talk about it. I can tell you that.

Disgraced former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, recently suffered a humiliating defeat from an appellate court as he tried to get his prison sentence overturned. Avenatti, well, he’s gonna be spending a long time behind bars for a variety of different reasons. And this is the guy who the media once hyped and Democrats embraced, oh, this is our future. This guy. Do you remember that? I mean, run him for president, don’t you remember? My God, we did a show on him and we got all of this fan mail about Avenatti, how he’s the bright new future of the Democratic Party. It’s hero worship. And both sides do it. My God, Trump hero worship. But here they were willing to jump and hug this guy, embrace him because he talked bad about Trump. That’s all it was. He talked bad about Trump, therefore he’s the future of the Democrat. Do you remember that?

Farron Cousins: Oh, a hundred percent.

Mike Papantonio: I remember Avenatti writing to you, attacking you because we were calling him a dirt bag back then. Do you remember that? I mean, before any of this happened, we had inside information that was already showing that he was ripping off clients. He was committing fraud with his clients. Because this is our business. We knew what a dirt bag he was. So we started doing the dirt bag stories and our people started writing comments to us. Like, how dare you, this is the future of the Democratic Party. Do you remember that? Or is that just my imagination?

Farron Cousins: I remember all of it. I frequently actually go back and look at that message that he sent me, because it is so just absolutely insane.

Mike Papantonio: Did he threaten to sue you or, sue me, sue you, sue all of us?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It was a lot of how dare you call yourself a lawyer? Which I don’t, because I’m not, but it was just so vile and crazy. And that was one of the real first impressions of this guy. That was before we knew about all of the fraud he was committing. And again, there was a time, there was like a year and a half span, you couldn’t turn on MSNBC or CNN without seeing his big dumb face.

Mike Papantonio: Oh my God. He’d be up there with Rachel Maddow, Rachel, who I used to do a program with for a long time, you know, acting like this is the bright new future. During a time when we had his picture up here calling him a dirt bag punk because we knew what he was really about.

Farron Cousins: Well, and what’s funny is, yeah, he was the guy, he was gonna be the next leader of the Democratic party. Then when he fell from grace, everybody said, okay, well it’s gonna be Cuomo next.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So maybe stop moving on so quick because it’s not working out so well.

Mike Papantonio: It’s hero worship, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Is is. Anybody who stands up to Trump?

Mike Papantonio: Do you understand it? The whole hero worship because as hard as I try, I can’t. I guess my base is to say maybe it happens because we expect so little, don’t we?

Farron Cousins: We do. We really do. Because all it took was this guy saying, hey, I’m taking Trump to court and everybody said, well, we love you.

Mike Papantonio: He was stealing millions from his clients. One client I remember in particular, paralyzed, completely paralyzed, stole his money. Stole Stormy Daniel’s money. Committed fraud against Nike. All this was happening and we saw the edge of it before anybody else did and said, this is a punk dirt bag. What in the hell are you Democrats doing, saying that’s gonna be our next Democratic guy, our president? They literally were talking like that.

Farron Cousins: Well, he gets outta jail in 2036. That is a presidential election year. So we’ll see if he runs that year.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, thanks for joining me. That’s all.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week, but all these segments are gonna be available throughout next week. And make sure you follow us at Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio, and this has been America’s Lawyer, where we tell you the stories that corporate media won’t tell you because their advertisers don’t let ’em, or their political connections, whether Democrat or Republican, don’t allow for it. We’ll tell you these stories whether you get mad at us or not telling the stories, we’re gonna tell the stories and we’re not gonna change that. So understand it is who we are. We’re not tribal. We don’t have a party. We tell it right down the middle. We’ll see you next time.