America’s Lawyer E65: Billionaires from Silicon Valley are trying to build a new city for themselves in California – a place where they can escape the harsh realities of life in America and where they won’t have to deal with the mess they’ve helped create. The first lawsuits over the wildfire in Maui are being filed, targeting the energy company that refused to shut off the power as their power lines were sparking fires. And a new poll has some devastating news for President Biden, as most Americans believe he’s too old to be effective if he’s elected for a second term. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.