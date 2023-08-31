America’s Lawyer E65: Billionaires from Silicon Valley are trying to build a new city for themselves in California – a place where they can escape the harsh realities of life in America and where they won’t have to deal with the mess they’ve helped create. The first lawsuits over the wildfire in Maui are being filed, targeting the energy company that refused to shut off the power as their power lines were sparking fires. And a new poll has some devastating news for President Biden, as most Americans believe he’s too old to be effective if he’s elected for a second term. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR