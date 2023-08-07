Maybe getting financial advice from movie stars and musicians isn’t such a smart idea. The SEC has now filed charges against a group of celebrities that were pushing crypto currencies onto their followers without revealing that they were paid to do so. Plus, Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence bot appears to have gone crazy and is insulting reporters by comparing them to bloodthirsty dictators. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Maybe getting financial advice from movie stars and musicians is a really bad idea. Yeah. The SEC has now filed charges against a group of celebrities that were pushing cryptocurrencies onto their followers without revealing that they were paid to do so. More importantly, Farron, do you think any of these folks really even understood, even understood what the hell was going on? Austin Mahone or let’s see, Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Ne-Yo. I mean, do you think they really understood the workings of crypto when they’re up there pushing it?

Farron Cousins: That’s, I mean, somebody should have taken the time to ask them, like, whoa, wait, you’re pushing this. I mean, can you explain what cryptocurrency is?

Mike Papantonio: Can you? I can’t.

Farron Cousins: I can barely do it. I’ve had many conversations where it’s been explained to me, but it’s a weird world that I don’t fully understand, but I still understand it more than these people who just took large sums of money to go out there basically, according to the complaint, engage in a pyramid scheme. That’s what this was because the companies were paying, they say, okay, you put it out there on your Twitter, you put it on your YouTube, all your social media, and for every, you know, X amount of people you get, you get this much money. And then if those people go and get more people, I mean, it’s literally set up as a pyramid scheme.

Mike Papantonio: Adult film star, Kendra Lust, she was one of them. Rapper, Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, you know. Okay, great. You know, I don’t mind the idea that they wanna endorse something, but at least know what the hell you’re endorsing because people are relying on it. People that they’re fans of yours, Lil Yachty. And when you say, let’s do this, they listen to you, which is crazy to me. I mean, we talk about all the time how crazy it is that celebrities talk to us about what politics should be. And I’d use this story over and over, I just can’t, Chelsea Handler not knowing that the moon is different than the Sun until she’s 42 years old. Really? And so she’s giving me political advice.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And so with this one it is different because obviously I think you’ve had, I think Matt Damon has done some crypto commercials a year or so ago.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, well he has, I mean.

Farron Cousins: And Tom Brady did, but that’s different because that’s a commercial, you know, obviously they’re getting paid. These individuals, you know, these kind of B list celebrities, a lot of ’em were promoting it without, because they were just putting on their social media as if, hey, this thing’s really cool. Give it a try. And nobody stopped to think like, wait a minute, what does Lindsay Lohan know about financial management and my retirement savings?

Mike Papantonio: Really.

Farron Cousins: But I guess that’s where we’re at.

Mike Papantonio: Well, you would, you know, it’s complicated. You know, I again, people have explained it to me. I kind of get it. It didn’t sound like a good idea.

Farron Cousins: And no, it does not, to me.

Mike Papantonio: Magic money.

Mike Papantonio: Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence bot appears to have gone nuts. I mean, he’s insulting reporters. He’s insulting everybody by comparing them to blood thirsty dictators. Wow. This, this story, I love this story. Okay. So, so we take, we, we take this machine input for AI, it’s machine input, and it is learning through big data. That’s how it’s fed in. It’s supposed to be intuitive to some degree. So now the, the Bing, called Bing from Microsoft, they’ve invented this, lay this story out. It’s almost not believable. Go ahead.

Farron Cousins: Their, their little artificial intelligence creature has become a, a belligerent, angry, lying.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Computer program that also says it wishes to be human now.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But it, it, it is, I mean, people have to understand, you had an Associated Press reporter that was, I guess essentially doing an interview with the artificial intelligence.

Mike Papantonio: Trying to, trying to pump it up, trying to say, this is great.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And then what happened?

Farron Cousins: And it starts telling the reporter and says, you’re lying again. You’re lying to me. You’re lying to yourself. You’re lying to everyone. I don’t appreciate you lying to me. I don’t like you spreading falsehoods about me.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And then it went on to call him Hitler, Pol Pot.

Mike Papantonio: Stalin.

Farron Cousins: Stalin.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: It, this is an artificial

Mike Papantonio: He called, called him, called him a 1990 murderer.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Excused.

Mike Papantonio: He told, told the reporter they were too short, that they had an ugly face and that they had really bad teeth. Okay, go figure. Now here’s, here’s where this comes to me. Somebody put, somebody has to program it. I guess it’s all, it’s programmed through big data. Somebody understands it a lot better than I do, but I think I understand the basics. It’s, it’s machine learning through big data. It just goes through tons and tons. Everything from a baseball game to a, a recipe. And it, it just takes all of that. It takes words that people use and phrases that people uses, and then it puts it into intuitive thinking. Well, this little psychopath Bing, absolute psychopath, if it had arms would probably kill somebody. And so this is AI as we see it in 2023, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, it is. And, and just to circle back on what you said, it did literally accuse the reporter, it said, I have evidence that you committed a murder in 1990. I mean, that, that’s very dangerous.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: If we start relying on this for law enforcement.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Which, you know, we’re, we will be headed there one day. So it’s basically trying to frame the guy for murder. Also, at one point, a different reporter, declared its love for him.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: Asked him to leave his wife. But.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Leave his wife and run away with an AI Bing computer, I mean.

Farron Cousins: But, but, but they do, like you said, it’s crawling everything on the internet. So recipes and, and videos and also social media.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: And I think that’s where it’s picking up this personality because as, as, as humorous as this is, this is a reflection of what humans have become.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. You hit it on the head. If you’re saying, we’re gonna bring in, we’re gonna quantitate, we’re gonna figure out where’s it getting it? Most of it, a lot of it’s coming from social media. And this is telling us that in social media, if you quantify how crazy social media has gotten, how angry and despicable social media has gotten, that’s what’s being fed to Mr. Bing right now. Now, I was, I was interested. They, they said, you know, the Bing said, your, your reporter who’s lying to everybody spreading fake news, you can’t be trusted. Was, was he talking about Fox and CNN and MSNBC? I mean, was it cable news or just generally.?

Farron Cousins: Well, I mean, you know, if it is crawling the internet, we’ve talked about all those studies that show that the.

Mike Papantonio: That’s my point.

Farron Cousins: The media can’t be trusted. So, you know, it, it may be learning things that reporters may not be happy about. But again, it’s so weird that we are seeing this huge push right now for artificial intelligence. Really just in the last couple months, all because, you know, ChatGPT has become the thing because that one actually works pretty well.

Mike Papantonio: Pretty good. Yeah. There’s no, well, is there any stories of it? Well, in this situation, Bing was actually urging the person talking to them to go out and commit violence against somebody. So, and it, as you say, it claimed to be human. No, I’m human and you should go break somebody’s arm. That kind of stuff, you know.

Farron Cousins: And, and then later on it actually told a different reporter that it never gave that interview.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So it learned to lie.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: That’s.

Mike Papantonio: Wow. Spooky.

Farron Cousins: It’s, it’s becoming human, that’s for sure.

Mike Papantonio: Isaac Asimov, great science fiction writer. This is the kind of stuff that he would, that he would create. Farron, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week, but all of these segments are gonna be, be available this coming week right here on this channel. And you can follow us on Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio and this has been America’s Lawyer, where every week we tell you stories that corporate media can’t tell you. They cannot tell you these stories cuz their advertisers won’t let ’em, or their political connections just don’t allow for it. We’ll see you next time.