America’s Lawyer E61: A new poll shows that Kamala Harris is now the least popular Vice President at this point in her career, and that could be a major problem for Biden in next year’s election. The federal government is covered in agencies that are supposed to monitor misinformation and propaganda, but all they appear to be doing is creating a massive surveillance state. And Bernie Sanders is taking on the Pentagon’s massive budget with legislation that would force them to disclose all of their expenses. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.