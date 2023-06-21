This “invitation only” conference hosted by Baylor Law School was held at the St. Regis in Aspen, Colorado. In attendance nearly 50 judges, over 80 lawyers, 13 corporate GCs and 5 Special Masters along with 7 academicians.

America’s Lawyer Mike Papantonio spoke on many different topics including:

· The Manual for Complex Litigation addresses the obligations of transferee judges in connection with appointing steering committees. What should that include regarding the inquiry associated with a lawyer’s ability to finance the litigation and provide the requisite expertise and infrastructure?

· Can the Court simply accept attestations from the lawyers regarding their financial status?

· What documentation should or must a lawyer present regarding financial status?

· Can the court on a regular basis continue to seek information regarding the lawyer’s current financial status?

· Must a lawyer provide loan documents including whether the loan is non-recourse along with the applicable interest rates and what if any control the lender has over the lawyer?

· What control will non-lawyers have over lawyers that are in the same firm?

· How will the Courts control non-lawyers?

· Should states adopt the Arizona model of eliminating its version of Rule 5.4 entirely and allow firms to be owned by non-lawyers?

PANELISTS INCLUDED: