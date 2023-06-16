The PGA has allowed the regime of Saudi Arabia to buy them out, allowing the country to continue to try to rebrand themselves as a sports hub – rather than a bloody dictatorship that murders anyone who questions the leadership in the country. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: The PGA has allowed the regime of Saudi Arabia to buy ’em out, allowing the country to continue to try to rebrand themselves as a sports hub rather than a bloody dictatorship that murders anyone who questions the leadership in the country. You know what? These folks were called traitors by everybody. These, you know, this new business plan that the PGA has. It’s almost like they don’t care that the Saudi Arabia was responsible for 3000 Americans being murdered on American soil. Like, that’s not important as long as the money’s good. Like they weren’t making enough money to begin with. Talk about it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. I mean, we’re talking about a country here that committed an act of terrorism right down the street from where we are. These are the same people who we did a story on, again, last year beheaded more than 200 people at a single event. Most of them because they sent out tweets critical of the Saudi Arabian government. That is what we’re dealing with here. And you even had some of these PGA folks that came out initially and said, oh my God, this is horrendous, horrific. We can’t be in bed with these people. Then as soon as the deal went through, they say, oh, I apologize. You know, these are good folks, you know, they’ve already sent me my checks. What am I supposed to do? They sold their soul for this Saudi Arabian blood money, which is exactly what it is.

Mike Papantonio: Right. Day one, oh yeah, they’re terrorists. They killed 3000 Americans. We’re all against this. Day two, oh, wait a second. Not so fast. The money looks pretty good. I love this statement. This is Greg Norman. Look, we all make mistakes. You just wanna learn by your mistakes. You can correct them going forward, as he was defending these murderers that murdered 3000 Americans on American soil. That is what Greg Norman had to say, according to this story.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. He’s the president of the Saudi Arabian LIV Golf tournament. And that’s what he said, oh, we all make mistakes.

Mike Papantonio: We make mistakes, when they murdered.

Farron Cousins: Like, they accidentally were slicing people’s heads off.

Mike Papantonio: Did they not know, honestly, did Greg Norman not know when he said that, that they had killed 3000 Americans on American soil? And that very year they had, what, killed 80 people by beheading, most of ’em were simply dissidents. They’re mostly people, they were political dissidents that they had just murdered. And so, we all make mistakes. Does that carry the day? Well, fortunately, what is it, we take a look at I think it’s less than, what is it, less than 6 million people even watch golf on TV.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t know how it’s a thing to begin with. Why the Saudis, I don’t know. But they’re interested in it. And so they’re willing to put, this point, they’re willing to put up to $3 billion into it. And all of these bottom feeding types are saying, yeah, we will do anything for money.

Farron Cousins: Well, it’s PR isn’t it? I mean, that’s the whole purpose of this. Saudi Arabia has more money than they know what to do with. So you buy this, you know, golf tournament just like they’ve tried to do with soccer and other sports. So people do look at it as, oh no, it’s Saudi Arabia. That’s the soccer people. It’s the golf people. Not the murder people.

Mike Papantonio: Let’s put up the picture of the golfers that think it’s okay, this is all right. We’re gonna just look the other way that they killed 3000 Americans and we know it, but it’s okay. Let’s take the picture.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It’s okay because they’re gonna keep cashing those checks.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly.