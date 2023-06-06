America feels more polarized than at any other point in modern times, and that’s something that most Americans agree with. Most of the country is also in agreement about what’s causing this – And they are pinning the blame on corporate media. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: America feels more polarized than they ever have at any point in modern times and that’s something that most Americans agree with. Most of the country is also in agreement about what’s causing this polarization and they’re pinning the blame squarely almost to a T on corporate media. And I have to agree.

Farron Cousins: I was gonna say, they’re not wrong. They’re absolutely not wrong. Well, especially, you know, you do have your two big ones. You’ve got your MSNBC and your Fox News, and we all know where each of those networks falls on the ideological spectrum. So it is interesting that you have even the people watching those news outlets saying, oh, yeah, yeah, this is causing polarization. This is my problem. And at least they’re willing to admit it, because admitting it is the first step to recovery. So it’s okay, get out of that bubble. Go out there and look at news that is not tainted by these corporations. Because at the end of the day, all of these networks do have the same agenda. And it’s not the politics they’re pushing. It is making money.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. You get ’em in it, you get people into a frenzy. Okay. You got MSNBC and they attack Trump, and it’s a frenzy. And that’s, they’re hearing only what they want to hear. And so they choose to go to CNN or MSNBC. On the other side, they’ve got Fox. You’ve got the Republican types who wanna watch Fox. It pleases them to hear somebody say what they want ’em to say. Then come this program where by God, we call balls and strikes. We attack both sides. And people freak out. How dare you, how dare you tell me the truth. The truth is, if all you’re doing is going to cable news and you’re not doing your own research online, you are killing your brain. There’s a vacuum taking place. You’re losing IQ by the minute. If you’re sitting at home watching MSNBC every night and CNN every night, or Fox News every night, you are turning into a brain melt. And so, I mean, I don’t know how else to put it. You have to go out and search for it yourself. Right?

Farron Cousins: You really do. And that is something that I know both you and I do. And look, I’m doing left wing news every day, but there is also, you, I could be doing a Trump story and go off onto a tangent about something screwy Biden did. So.

Mike Papantonio: You mix it up.

Farron Cousins: I do you because we have to, because there’s not just, you know, one issue in this country. And I like to read a lot of, you know, just the straight news, AP and Reuters, where it’s just, we don’t have the agenda and it’s great. But at the same time, like if we do a climate change video.

Mike Papantonio: Oh God.

Farron Cousins: It’s a snooze fest and we’ve just killed our traffic for that day. Because people don’t care about important issues. When we talk about the PFAS chemicals in your contact lenses, everybody’s gonna say, oh God, this again.

Mike Papantonio: Do you know what? I have said this again and again, and I really believe this. We could do a story on aliens came to Earth today and cured cancer, and it was a true story. And we put that story up against, I hate Biden, I hate Trump and, or I hate somebody related to Trump. The Trump story is gonna get more viewers than the aliens coming to the Earth curing cancer. That’s how polarized we are in this country right now.

Farron Cousins: It really is. And that’s not even an exaggeration, because we can talk about important things. We’ve talked about breakthroughs in science, especially down in Cuba, that’s having an amazing time with their.

Mike Papantonio: You are sometimes, you’re the only person talking about it, Farron. You’re the only person talking about it. It’s not on CNN. Zucker, he destroyed CNN because he had a political ideology, and he wanted that to be a reflection of his narrow dumbed down political ideology without telling both sides or all sides. And so, I mean, what you do is different. Hopefully what we do here on America’s Lawyers is different. We will never, I will never be a cheerleader for Republicans or Democrats. And I know you won’t either. Thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week. But all of these segments are gonna be available throughout next week. Make sure you follow us on Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio and this has been America’s Lawyer, where we tell you stories every week that corporate media won’t tell you because their advertisers don’t let ’em or their political connections are so polarized that it doesn’t allow for it. We’ll see you next time.