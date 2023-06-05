New studies have found that the most popular drinks in America contain alarming levels of toxic heavy metals that can cause all sorts of problems within the human body. And, as usual, the regulatory agencies aren’t doing anything about it and they’re actually saying that it isn’t a big deal. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: New studies have found that the most popular drinks in America contain alarming levels of toxic heavy metals that can cause all sorts of problems within the human body. And as usual, the regulatory agencies, well, they’re not doing anything. They’re not even saying anything about it. This is no big deal. Wow. We’re talking about arsenic, we’re talking about cadmium, we’re talking about lead. We’re talking about half a dozen dangerous heavy metals. Pick it up.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. What’s really stupid to me about this story is that the researchers who conducted this said, hey, but don’t worry folks, there’s nothing to worry about because the levels you’re getting from your orange juice, your fruit juice, your milk, your soda, it’s actually still less than what the EPA allows. And it says, okay, but that’s only if you’re consuming that one thing that’s contaminated. If you also live in one of the 3000 areas of the country that have unacceptable levels of lead in the drinking water, you’re screwed.

Mike Papantonio: Right. First of all, it’s accumulative, right?

Farron Cousins: Yes.

Mike Papantonio:: You have, it doesn’t just move through. Okay. Arsenic doesn’t move through your system. It is a heavy metal. That’s how they poison people. Cadmium is a heavy metal. It doesn’t move through your system. So it’s every, each and every exposure to one of these entities is accumulative threat. It’s accumulative health threat. Now, the reason, the government always does this, we found a case we handled out in California, we found the lead levels in some wine was off the chart. And the government said, well, that’s no problem. Well, it’s a problem if you drink wine every day because the standards that the EPA, the EPA is a joke. I mean, really, they’re a joke. And the levels they came out was to begin with are meaningless. But this is real easy to solve. You know, it’s the top layer of soil where they go in third world countries and they get the cheaper, they grow the cheapest vegetables they can, and they don’t change the soil. There’s no, they don’t scrape the soil and then refurb it and then re-energize it with new soil. And it’s part of the globalization issue. We get cheap vegetables, but hey, this is killing us.

Farron Cousins: It really is. And again, for them to say, I don’t think there needs to be fear. It’s the dosage that often makes the difference so everything in moderation. So as long as you’re just taking your toxic heavy metals in moderation, the researchers say, you’re gonna be fine.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Now, can I make a prediction? The person that said that will be going to work with the soda industry for four times what he’s making is a bureaucrat.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: I promise you that’ll happen.