A new study has found that cancer-causing chemicals called PFAS have been found in all of the brands of contact lenses studied in the United States. These compounds have been linked to a variety of different, and often fatal, forms of cancer. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A new study has found that cancer causing chemicals called PFAS have been found in all the brands of contact lenses studied in the United States. These compounds have been linked to a variety of different and often fatal forms of cancer. As you know, I tried the very first PFAS cases ever tried in this country. Tried five of them against DuPont. Then we found out 3M was making as much of this as DuPont. We’re gonna start, our firm’s starting one of the biggest case, one of the biggest trials in America is gonna be starting up in South Carolina, June. And I’ll tell you what the documents are unbelievable.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. I actually, last week on America’s Lawyer talked to attorney Wes Bowden about that particular case and it is disgusting what’s happening up there. And this is just another story because you and I have sat here and we’ve talked about PFAS chemicals for so long in so many different instances. We talked about how it’s in your cereal, it’s in your toilet paper, it’s in your wood products, your paper and now.

Mike Papantonio: Baby diapers.

Farron Cousins: Diapers. Now, it’s in your contact lenses. And the eyes, obviously, in case anybody’s not aware of this, are one of the most vulnerable parts of your body. It is a direct connection to the inside of you as an organism. And we’re putting these PFAS chemicals into our eyes and we didn’t know it. And God only knows how many decades we’ve been doing it.

Mike Papantonio: Let put this in perspective. Okay. If you took one drop and put that drop in an Olympic size pool, that first of all, that one drop under the standards that should be followed is too much. That one drop in Olympic size pool. Now here’s what they’re finding. 18,000 parts per million, 18,000 parts per million are being found in these contact lenses. Even the government says in the most favorable situation that 2000 parts per trillion is the acceptable level. You get the deal?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: 18,000 per million and then 2000 per trillion. And so we’re seeing this and, you know, again, science won’t react. Ah, it’s not a problem. Everybody’s overreacting. No, nobody’s overreacting. You’re putting this in your eyeballs every day, man.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. We’re gonna deal with an entire, you know, up and coming generation that’s been more exposed to this than any other generation and we’re gonna see illnesses, cancers, all sorts of things in that younger generation more so I think than we have seen in any of the others.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, I don’t think there’s any question.