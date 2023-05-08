Gun sales are going through the roof in America right now, and Trump supporters are snatching up Trump-themed weaponry as fast as they can hit the shelves. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Gun sales are going through the roof in America right now and Trump supporters are snatching up Trump themed weaponry as fast as it can hit the shelves. Wow. Okay. There’s nothing more, you know, you’ve got a Trump nine, you know, you’ve got Glocks, you’ve got 1911s. You’ve got all kinds of guns that now have the Trump’s signature. Not only do you get this 45, but you all, the 45 Glock, but you also get his signature on it. They can’t even keep these on the shelves. That’s the story. Everybody they talk to, we can’t even, they’re selling as fast as we can put ’em on the shelf.

Farron Cousins: I mean, look, you could take a bag of dog droppings, put Trump’s name on it and these people in the MAGA hats are gonna buy it no matter what. They don’t care what it is because he is their celebrity. He is their hero. They love that Trump name. They love that Trump brand. And to be honest, this is probably one of the only Trump branded things they can afford. They can’t afford to go be members at Mar-a-Lago. They can’t afford to go stay in Trump hotels.

Mike Papantonio: He has nothing in common with any of them.

Farron Cousins: And they don’t get it.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: They wouldn’t, you know, to borrow a phrase you’ve used plenty of times, they wouldn’t be allowed in the back door at his country club.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. They would, if they came in through the back door, somebody would think they’re a servant. Okay. So the FBI, the numbers are that sales topped 1 million a month for 44 straight months of a million and more just in sales with Trump guns. Where’s this going?

Farron Cousins: Um, I hope that’s the end of where it goes. I hope these are display pieces and that we’re not gonna see, you know, a mass shooting committed with a Trump themed gun. But we have a real, and Trump himself, by the way, is not even a shooter. His kids go out and they do, you know, that stuff. But Trump doesn’t. This has nothing in common with anything about this man. If you plated it in solid gold, maybe, because he’s ostentatious like that. But look, we’ve got an American public, you know, even in gun owners, even NRA members, majority of ’em say, listen, we gotta be smarter about all this. And instead of being smarter, they’re stamping his name on a gun, sending ’em out the door faster than they can make ’em.

Mike Papantonio: 44 straight months of more than a million sales every month in Trump guns. And this, the statement is, they’re going so fast we can’t even keep ’em in stock. They need to make more. Okay.