Veterans’ groups are suing the Department of Defense for covering up the chemical exposure that our troops are subjected to at an overseas military base. Thousands of soldiers have reported illnesses and cancers, but the military refuses to tell our troops what they’ve been exposed to. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Veterans groups are suing the Department of Defense for covering up the chemical exposure that our troops are subjected to at an overseas military base. Thousands of soldiers have reported illnesses of cancers and illnesses we don’t even have a name for. And the military refuses to help these troops at all.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is a terrifying story because to this day, these American soldiers, you know, we’re supposed to protect these folks almost more than anybody else in this country. And we’re failing them because they’re at this base in Uzbekistan, it’s called K2 is the nickname. It’s the Karshi-Khanabad Air Base. And for years and years, thousands of soldiers every year would come down with these mystery illnesses. Many of them ended up developing cancer. And so the military came out a couple years ago and they said, okay, we’re gonna do some testing. We’re gonna be looking for asbestos, we’re gonna be looking for cancer causing chemicals. We’re gonna find out what’s hurting you folks. So they do the tests, they get all their results.

Mike Papantonio: They find everything.

Farron Cousins: They hide them.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly. They find everything and then they don’t disclose it.

Farron Cousins: Exactly. So we still to this day don’t know what’s in that report because they clearly saw it and said, oh God, we can’t show this to anybody because we’re killing people.

Mike Papantonio: Let me tell you our experience with the Department of Defense and it’s just, it’s really, really ugly. We handled the terrorism cases where, you know, American citizens are killed through terrorism, that’s funded by banks, it’s funded by Iran. We don’t get any information from the DOD unless we beat it out of them. They’re always protecting whatever that thing is that they want to protect, which is the government mostly. Same thing on Camp Lejeune, big case up in North Carolina, where entire families are dying of cancer. They died of brain tumors. They died of birth defects because the DOD did not disclose to the soldiers that were on that camp, that were on that base, that all of these toxins were in their drinking water.

The levels, Farron, were so far off of the chart that when they looked at it the first time, they said it had to be some mistake. Then they looked at it three times and every time they looked at the levels of toxins that caused cancer, neurological disease, birth defects got higher and higher. They hid that. They hid it from the American public, from these soldiers, for about 50 years. Then come along and you’ve got this, these, these soldiers are in tents, they’re in tents on the ground and this toxic sludge is coming up underneath their tent. They’re taking it up through dermal exposure, inhalation exposure, drinking water exposure. And the DOD won’t tell ’em even what the hell was in it so a doctor can treat them.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And all we know right now is that if you served at this K2 base in Uzbekistan, you have a 500 times greater chance of developing cancer than the average person in the country.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Yeah, we asked them to go put their lives on the line for us. You know, go leave your family. Two years, three years, some of these people have been signed up three terms to go fight for America. And then when we do these things to ’em, we treat ’em like they’re second rate citizens. I see it all the time. I’m working on that, the case up in North Carolina, Camp Lejeune case. And it’s just unbelievable to me that you would have a government that would hide how dangerous this exposure was, not only to the soldier, the soldier’s wife and children.

Farron Cousins: Well, and you know what they do instead, we get the US military, the government that says, hey NFL, you’ve gotta have a salute the Veterans Week. Major league baseball, you gotta have your, your military day. This is what we do to them. We give them parades. But we’re also killing them with cancer. But it’s okay because we got to do a fun parade for you.

Mike Papantonio: Virtue signaling.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: We give them virtue signaling.