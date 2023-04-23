Democrats in Arizona are taking a very Un-Democratic approach to the 2024 election, and they are suing to prevent third party candidates from appearing on the ballot next year. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Democrats in Arizona are taking a very undemocratic approach to the 2024 election, and they’re suing to prevent a third party candidate from appearing on the ballot because they’re so worried about their dysfunctional party. We need more parties than two parties in the, pick it up from there.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This, look, it’s the group No labels that the Democrats in Arizona and we hate No Labels. Go back and look through 19 years of Ring of Fire, you’ll see us talk about how terrible they are. But they’re suing because they don’t want No Labels on the ballot because their, you know, fear of course is that well, you’re gonna take the moderates away and we’re gonna lose the election because we can’t win an election on our own merits. We have to make sure we keep out all the competition so that you don’t screw things up for us. It is a farce. This lawsuit they filed is so stupid. They’re saying, well, the petitions that they gathered to even get on the ballot, uh, they kind of filled out paperwork before they had all the petitions. So the paperwork isn’t technically legal. It’s so BS.

Mike Papantonio: This, yeah. Look, the point is this, we need three parties and for the Democrats to take a position where we’re gonna do everything we can do to sue from keeping this terrible party, they are a terrible party, don’t get me wrong, but we’re gonna keep ’em off the ballot. It just looks so cheesy.

Farron Cousins: It does.

Mike Papantonio: It looks so, it looks like you are so concerned about your ability to win that you’re not gonna allow this to happen. Now quick rundown. No Labels driven by Wall Street. Okay. Originated on Wall Street. Had all these talking heads, Joe Scarborough used to be our, one of our law partners. He was one of their talking heads about how important No Labels is because, you know, he was owned by Wall Street. But all of these folks that are talking about this, that’s what it is. It’s Wall Street. But you still don’t say, we’re not gonna allow you to be a third party. Right?

Farron Cousins: That is truly disgusting. And especially when Democrats in Arizona are seeing a massive surge in their own popularity, in the victories that they have in the state. Things are looking up for the Democrats in Arizona and you’re shooting yourself in the foot by trying to keep this party off the ballot because it makes you look petty. It makes you look weak and it makes you look anti-democratic.

Mike Papantonio: And why might the public be attached to this party without even knowing how bad they are? Because there’s so much hate, there’s so much division with the Democrats. There’s so much hate and division with Republicans and that’s all, that’s all the public sees, is division and hate. And so they’re thinking, well maybe these people are different. Well, they’re different if you want to be a real victim as a consumer. Yeah. Go vote No Labels. But they should still be on the ballot. And the Democrats look stupid for trying to keep ’em off.