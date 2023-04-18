Children across the country are being subjected to bullying at school, and many have decided that harming themselves is their only option because the schools are doing nothing to stop the bullying. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Children across the country are being subjected to bullying at school and many have decided that harming themselves is the only option that they have in a setting like that where they commit suicide. This case infuriates me. Okay. It infuriates me on so many levels. First of all, it is that nobody was in charge. Nobody was in charge at this school. They knew that these kids had a history of bullying this girl. This young woman had lost her father just two weeks before, her father dies of cancer. Okay. And these little bottom sociopath, freakish girls, four of them start humiliating her. They actually attack her and she ends up committing suicide. Now, all that was, all of that was preventable.

Farron Cousins: It was. The mother had alerted the school to the, while the mother and daughter are still grieving the loss of the father, alerts the school to what’s happening, gives the names, you know, provides all of the evidence. This is what is happening. These are the perpetrators. My daughter’s already suffering enough. Can you do something to stop this? And the school simply says, no.

Farron Cousins: No, we can’t. We’re not gonna do anything.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. So these kids, three of ’em are being prosecuted. And I hope this prosecutor holds these little sociopathic freaks, you know, to the fire. But it’s, it comes down to leadership around the school, doesn’t it?

Mike Papantonio: I mean, don’t you meet with these parents ahead of time and you see this pattern going on, and you have a frank discussion with these three little oddball sociopathic girls. Right. And you say, you know what, if you can’t parent your child, right, they can’t come to this. We’re not gonna be the parent. That’s not our job to be the parent. If you can’t teach this child some decency, then they’re, you’re gonna have to find another place for ’em. There’s nothing wrong with doing that. And if you have a special school that they gotta be sent to because they’re maladjusted, send ’em to the school. But don’t make these children victims to this kind of bullying.

Farron Cousins: I know. And what’s going to have to happen here is that we’re going to have to open it up so that the schools can be held liable when they ignore these threats.

Farron Cousins: It’s the same situation, you know, with the six-year-old who shot the teacher. She’s suing the administration. But this mother, in this instance, she should be able to sue the administration.

Mike Papantonio: Oh yeah. No, she’s going to. They’re gonna win this case. They will win this case.

Farron Cousins: And it’s not enough for them to, oh, I’m sorry. But it’s not enough for them to, you know, oh, well we fired one administrator, we moved another one to a different school. Lawsuits will shut this down.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Well, the kids, the little bully freaks had a problem to begin with, you know, they obviously they had some kind of. The superintendent resigned. Well, he should have resigned and he oughta be part of the lawsuit. They need to sue him. They need to see the school board. They need to sue anybody who touches this idea that we, by God, should be able to talk to a parent and say, you don’t know how to parent. It’s not our job to parent. And until you get this kid right, there’s zero tolerance. They’re not coming here. I don’t know why we won’t pull that trigger.

Farron Cousins: It’s disgusting. It’s disturbing. I mean, I’ve got an 11 year old daughter as well. And this story is, it’s horrific. Just thinking about what’s happening to her at school, you know, what could be happening, you know, on either side of it.

Mike Papantonio: Well, here’s the choice. Here’s the choice. Either the superintendent and the school board gets sued for not letting the little freak in school, or they get sued when the conduct of the little freak causes the death of another child. I’d take the, I take part A, you know, if you’re gonna take a risk, do it with part A. You run the risk. Say, you know, I don’t care if you sue us. Your little freak is not going to be involved in being in this school. I mean, that sounds like a simple solution.

