It looks like George Santos will not be spending any time in prison in Brazil thanks to an agreement he’s reached with authorities in the country. But his problems here at home still remain. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: Looks like George Santos is not spending any time in prison in Brazil, thanks to an agreement he’s reached with authorities in that country, probably a little money involved. But his problems here at home, well, they still remain and Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins joins me to talk about what’s happening. Farron, pick this story up. I was like you, I was going. Are we ever gonna stop this little cockroach of a character from running around the kitchen?

Farron Cousins: I know, you know, he’s been so lucky recently with all of the media hyper-focused on Donald Trump that we haven’t seen much from George Santos in the last month. But he did, apparently behind closed doors, they’ve worked out a deal with prosecutors in Brazil. He is going to admit that he defrauded, that he stole the checks and wrote a bad check for $1,300. He’s gonna pay some restitution to the victim, but most importantly, he’s not gonna be extradited and sent to a Brazilian prison to rot for God knows how long. So that is one of the many scandals of George Santos that is actually now able to be put to bed. Again, it’s disappointing because what he did down there was painfully obvious. He even admitted it to police in 2008. He has a sworn statement where he says, yeah, I did it. And they still let him go.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. And then the person that he was in business with in the United States stealing credit cards. I mean, they said, yeah, that Santos was the guy who taught me how to steal credit cards, how to take the information off the credit cards and reuse it. And a matter of fact, that person went to prison. He was caught. Matter of fact, they even caught the machines that they would use to create these fake, inside the Santos car, inside the car that Santos had provided for this guy.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. So, I mean, in my mind, there’s very little doubt that Santos was involved in that scheme. And luckily the police in Seattle, because he went from Orlando to Seattle to pull off the scheme, they never closed the investigation. So they’ve picked it back up. So that may take him down. But the biggest problem I think Santos has right now, one is that the voters in his district hate him.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And two, he actually has a very strong Republican opponent now.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, this guy’s gonna, this guy is going to trounce, he’s going to trounce Santos. Yeah, he’s a military, very humble beginning, worked in the private sector, did two tours in Afghanistan, worked with JP Morgan as invest. This is the death of DeSantis, don’t you? You know, not DeSantos. Excuse me. I get the two confused sometimes, of Santos. Go ahead.

Farron Cousins: But yeah, it really is. I mean, the guy that’s now running against him in the Republican primary is kind of the real life version of everything George Santos claimed to be, you know, came from virtually nothing, joined the military, served his country, you know, makes it big, goes to JP Morgan. Now he’s gonna run for office, because as he said, you know, I just, I can’t stand to see what’s happening with the, you know, with this office in our district here because it’s a joke. The fact that Santos was not immediately run out of office.

Mike Papantonio: It speaks, it’s such, it’s such a black eye for the Republicans. Okay. I’ve seen the Democrats do the same thing. I mean, you know, you’ve seen them hangers on, you know, we’re not gonna prosecute them. We’re not gonna kick them out. It’s the same thing with Republicans. But this particular story, I mean, everything is right there in the face. He’s a, you know, psychopathic liar. Has made up his life. We know that he’s a thief. We know that he’s committed fraud. But hey, apparently that’s okay with the Republicans today.