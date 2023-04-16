Donald Trump actually won a legal victory recently, when a court ordered adult film star Stormy Daniels to pay the former President more than $120 thousand dollars after her lawsuit against him was dismissed. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: It speaks, it’s such, it’s such a black eye for the Republicans. Okay. I’ve seen the Democrats do the same thing. I mean, you know, you’ve seen them hangers on, you know, we’re not gonna prosecute them. We’re not gonna kick them out. It’s the same thing with Republicans. But this particular story, I mean, everything is right there in the face. He’s a, you know, psychopathic liar. Has made up his life. We know that he’s a thief. We know that he’s committed fraud. But hey, apparently that’s okay with the Republicans today.

Donald Trump actually won a legal victory recently when a court ordered adult film star Stormy Daniels to pay the former president more than $120,000. If I look at this story, the number is like almost 600,000 when it’s all over, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Because she had previous judgements where she had to pay because she filed, in my opinion, a very stupid lawsuit.

Mike Papantonio: it Was a terrible. Whoever advised, the lawyer that filed that should, was that Avenatti?

Farron Cousins: Well, I was gonna say he was her lawyer.

Mike Papantonio: He’s in prison. Right. The guy’s in prison, Avenatti.

Farron Cousins: So, yeah. I mean, and plus we know Avenatti stole tons of money from her as well, not to mention all his disabled clients. But anyway, bad advice because she had claimed that a security guard, I guess at Trump Tower kind of, you know, manhandled her a little bit and Trump called her a liar. So she gets the legal advice to say, oh my God, I’m gonna sue you for defamation because you said I’m lying about this particular story.

Mike Papantonio: All this was about with Avenatti was Avenatti, nobody knew who he was. They, you know, he was, where California, that’s kind of, you know, where they might have known him.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. California and New York.

Mike Papantonio: New York. They kind of, oh yeah, I know this guy. He’s always kind of bottom feeding. So this was his big shot. He was gonna build his name with Stormy Daniels. I’m gonna handle this case. Any idiot lawyer would’ve looked at that case and said, it’s dead on arrival. So when Trump’s, when Trump’s lawyers make the argument to the judge, the judge knows the same thing we’re talking about. This is a ridiculously frivolous lawsuit. First of all, she’s a public figure. Second of all, this does not get to where you need to go on a defamation case. And so now she’s been bombarded with $600,000 in money that she’s had to pay back or gonna have to pay back.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. So, you know, all of the money that she ended up getting paid for the hush money payment is a hundred percent gone.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So I assume she’s obviously made plenty of other money off of the exposure from this. I don’t know if it rises to the level of what she now owes this buffoon. But to me, this really does all come back to Avenatti.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, it does.

Farron Cousins: He had to have been the only lawyer in the country that would look at this and say, oh, he said you’re lying. Great. Let’s sue him. I’m gonna get to go on MSNBC a hundred times because of this lawsuit. Because that’s what it was.

Mike Papantonio: And the story, this is what really makes me cringe, is the Democrats we’re talking like, this is our Democratic presidential candidate. Remember that?

Farron Cousins: It was gonna be him or Andrew Cuomo.

Mike Papantonio: Him or Cuomo. And so Avenatti we find out, well, yeah, he did all that stuff, but he also stole millions of dollars from his clients. One was paralyzed, you know, paralyzed in a wheelchair, stole their money. Stole money after money from his own clients. And what bothered me is that information was out there at the same time when you had these dopes saying, oh yeah, hell yeah. He’s a Democratic contender.

Farron Cousins: He’s a fighter. Oh, look, we can put him up and against Trump. He’ll win in 2020.

Mike Papantonio: How does that happen, man? Well it happened here, didn’t it? It happened with this numb-nut.

Farron Cousins: And a lot of it, just like Trump was a creation of the media, Avenatti was a creation of the corporate media. How many times did Avenatti get to go on CNN and MSNBC?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: I mean, it is countless. It dwarfs anything that we’ve every seen.

Mike Papantonio: And not one question from an MSNBC or CNN reporters saying, wait, let’s back up. All this is already existing. We know this history that you have. Not one time did they ask this bottom feeder punk a question about that because it was the sale. We’re gonna sell Avenatti as the answer to Donald Trump. It’s disgusting to me. I mean, it’s almost like, aren’t we always looking for a hero? Isn’t that, I mean, both parties do it. They did it with him. Democrats do, my God, every time that, every time somebody flashes a smile they go crazy. This is the great American hero for the Democrats.

Farron Cousins: Well, that’s, the Democrats will pick anybody that can string a sentence together and say he’s the, it’s the next nominee. You know, it’s been Buttigieg who has just been a disaster in office. It’s been Avenatti. It was Andrew Cuomo.

Mike Papantonio: How about, well, I’ll tell you one thing that’s encouraging. As you know, I practiced law with Bobby Kennedy for a lot of years, and he and I tried cases together. We did television together, we did radio together. But Bobby Kennedy’s been a long, long time friend. He’s gonna run for president. Okay. So there may be, let’s take a look and see what the background is. Let’s see what this guy’s accomplished. It’s remarkable what he’s accomplished. If you’re gonna make a, if you’re gonna make somebody into a hero, take a look at where they come from and what they’ve done.

Farron Cousins: Right. And I will say, you know, look, I mean, I disagree with Bobby on the vaccine stuff, on the medical side of all of that.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I do too. I do too.

Farron Cousins: But obviously his environmental record, that’s impeccable.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: You can’t, you can’t touch that. So, you know, it’s, the one part for me is insanely disappointing.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, it is me too. But the point I’m trying to make is do your homework.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Don’t have this nut job show up day one and all of a sudden he’s the Republican hero.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Or Avenatti show up day two and he’s the Democratic. This search for a hero is killing us.

Farron Cousins: It is.