Mike Papantonio: Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have spent the week hitting at one another in the media. But behind the scenes, Florida’s Republican leaders, well, they want absolutely nothing to do with the fight. They are scared to death to open their mouths about who are you gonna support. First of all, you have an entire collection of clowns. Okay. They’re both in Florida, I mean, certainly in Florida. I mean the legislature in Florida, if I were to give you a picture, the picture I would have is a picture of ass clown. It’s like you have the biggest collection of ass clowns we’ve ever had in Florida. So you’re gonna go to that person and say, hey, who’s your guy? Pick it up from there.

Farron Cousins: Politico, they did exactly that. They came down to Florida, they started asking all the state legislatures, state senators, state party leaders. Okay, look, you got two guys in Florida, they’re the two front runners for the nomination on the Republican side. Who do you like? And they said, I’m not wading into that. I’m not getting into this mess. And a lot of ’em actually said, oh, I know who I support.

Mike Papantonio: But I can’t.

Farron Cousins: But I’m not stupid enough to tell you out loud. And the overwhelming response in addition to that is everybody wants this feud to end. And it’s not gonna end because DeSantis is sucking up spotlight. Trump wants it all on him. And they don’t know, the two of them, both massive egos, they don’t know how to coexist and let Trump be 2024, DeSantis be 2028. Neither of them want that to happen. So it’s gonna be a bloodbath.

Mike Papantonio: Our responsibility here is to tell the story about what DeSantis has done to Florida consumers with that big gaggle of ass clowns in legislature right now. They have decimated, decimated the rights of consumers to have any voice in court anymore. They’ve basically, they’re trying to close the courtroom door for consumers. He knows it. He’s the one that’s gonna sign off on it. And when he does, we’ll start talking in real detail about how dangerous this guy is.

Farron Cousins: Well, and he’s allowed these power companies to have these massive mergers throughout the state that have jacked up our power prices three to four times what they were two years ago. And that’s not an exaggeration. That’s about what our bills are now.

Mike Papantonio: No, it’s four times, four to five times.

Farron Cousins: And he’s allowed the, you know, the major Wall Street banks to come in and buy up entire communities and price people out of the housing market. We have had the highest housing price increase in the United States out of all 50 states.

Mike Papantonio: You know what he just did this week? He was the guy that was behind getting the ass clowns to say, let’s have a law where a person can’t sue their insurance, or is limited in being able to sue their insurance company when they are, when their medical malpractice takes place, or when a hurricane comes through and destroys their home. Let’s really limit that consumer’s right of redress in a courtroom. He knew exactly what he was doing. He was, it’s a payoff, payoff to the Chamber of Commerce so he can run for president. And the people suffering are Florida consumers. We’re gonna continue doing these stories where we show, where we show you what he is about because he’s about to become the next president of the United States if we’re not careful. Farron Cousins, thank you for joining me. Okay.

