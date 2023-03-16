The Democratic Party could become illegal in the state of Florida if a Republican lawmaker has his way. A state Representative has introduced legislation banning the Party and forcibly switching voter registration of any registered Democrat. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: The Democratic party could become illegal in the state of Florida if a Republican lawmaker has his way. A state representative has introduced legislation banning the Democratic party and forcibly switching voter registration of any registered Democrat. Wow. Isn’t this another question of where the hell is the Florida governor DeSantis? What, what the story we just did was what, meatball head that they’re starting to call him?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: He’s starting to look like meatball head. Why would you allow this to happen? Why would, why wouldn’t the governor show up in Tallahassee and say, what the hell, what are y’all trying to do? First of all, you got a blogger story where you’re trying to register bloggers. If they talk about government, they talk bad about government. You’re gonna fine them. Now this story, where we’re gonna try to do away with the Democratic party based on the fact that the Democrats, and it is true, had a long history of supporting slavery.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, they were the party of slavery leading up to the Civil War and even after the Civil War.

Farron Cousins: Right. And that’s the thing is, you know, nobody disputes that. We all understand that. There was a big realignment of the political parties in the early 20th century, then again after the civil rights movement. And that’s when the Democrats moved into, we’re not the party of racism anymore and Republicans, Southern strategy. We know the rest. There was a difference in the parties. But Republicans always want to go back to that whole Civil War thing of, well, you guys supported slavery. Look, if you gotta go back 160 years to attack the party, then you don’t have an argument.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But this would, I mean, what he says in the bill, Blaise Ingoglia is the guy, he says, if your party has a history, if you’ve ever supported slavery, you are hereby banned from having this party in the state of Florida. So all of your voter registrations, as soon as this bill gets signed, immediately switch to no party affiliation or independent. You can have that choice. But this would mean no Democratic primaries in the state of Florida. Nobody allowed on a ballot with a D next to their name, which would include presidential elections.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: This is election rigging and its voter disenfranchisement. But more importantly, this is scary as hell. This is Nazi stuff.

Mike Papantonio: I, I wish in this picture they got my, my hometown is Arcadia, Florida and Port Charlotte and Okeechobee and Sarasota. It’s not, it’s all of Florida. Here’s what happened in Florida. Okay. Charlie Crist was a terrible candidate to run under the Democratic ticket. It was a route. By the way, where is Charlie now? I mean, somebody send in a comment. If you’ve seen Charlie, please let us know. Okay. So this route takes place. It gives this governor DeSantis the idea that he can do anything he wants to do. And he tells legislators, you know, go have some fun with this. And this is, but it makes, it makes him look like, like meatheads. It does make him look like meatheads to even come up with such a thing.

Farron Cousins: It really does. And what’s funny is, you know, this story and the first story we talked about with the bloggers, this all happened within the same four day span down here in the state of Florida.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: During that time, Ron DeSantis was traveling the country giving speeches in different states for his presidential run that he’s, hasn’t announced, but we all see it. But so he, like, he left and then he comes home and realizes the kids have just been throwing a big party all week.

Mike Papantonio: Like Home Alone, man.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Macaulay kid, you know.

Farron Cousins: Except the problem is he’s not looking at it as a problem. He’s back, he’s like, let’s keep it going.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Now here, DeSantis can win. I mean.

Farron Cousins: That’s scary. He can.

Mike Papantonio: There’s very scary thought he can win. If you load up with Haley and some of these other lesser Republicans, splits the ticket, that’s his best shot. That’s the best shot for Trump. But the point is this, unless something weird goes like, happens like that, DeSantis can win. He will, he will beat the hell outta Newsom from California. It’s, it’s gonna be Florida versus, versus California. It’s gonna be middle America right in the middle of all that and it’s gonna be the difference because he’s appealing to middle America. But the point is to me, why, if you’re serious about becoming president of the United States, why don’t you walk into the house there in, and walk into legislature and say, have you guys lost your frigging mind? Would you please stop acting like children? I don’t know. I don’t know why he’s not making a decision to do that.

Farron Cousins: I, I think it’s because he’s good with everything that’s happening. And that’s of course what makes it more terrifying. And like you said, he won his reelection by the biggest margin we have seen.

Mike Papantonio: 20 plus percent, I mean, it was.

Farron Cousins: In decades here in the state of Florida, even in presidential elections, we haven’t seen a landslide like that.

Mike Papantonio: But why, but he’s giving that up, don’t you see? He’s giving that up by letting these fools in Tallahassee come up with idiotic ideas like this or the blogger scheme where if you’re a blogger and you talk bad about the governor, you can be fined. I mean, really? Don’t you just say, hey kids, go home. I got it from here. I don’t know. Farron, thanks for joining me.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.