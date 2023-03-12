Is it a bad thing to not want to hire stupid people? A pizza shop in Ohio is taking heat for putting up a sign that said “Now hiring non-stupid people.” Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Is it a bad thing not to want to hire stupid people? A pizza shop in Ohio is taking heat for putting up a sign that says we’re now hiring non-stupid people. I don’t know. What, okay, so they, they’re catching, they’re catching criticism because they’re saying, you know, we don’t want, we don’t want stupid people working for us. That doesn’t sound like such a bad thing. I guess we do it around our, you know, we are pretty smart people around here. I don’t think we’d put a sign out, but pick it up.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. You know, you’ve got this pizza, Santino’s Pizzeria, you know, just outside of Columbus, Ohio, they needed employees. So they put up a sign that they thought, this will be funny, now hiring non-stupid people. Well, of course it gets on the internet, everybody starts freaking out. And I, I don’t, I mean, for the life of me, look, I’m a, I’m a progressive guy. I’m on, online all the time. I don’t understand the outrage of this. Like, why, why is that, why are you mad about this? It’s a joke. They’re not literally pulling in potential applicants and saying, well, hang on there. Are you stupid? Ah, get the hell outta my. That’s not happening. It’s a joke.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly. It’s like Bill Maher and all the comics are saying right now, it’s like these folks need a safe space. I need a safe space. How dare you say something like that. It’s a joke. That’s all this is. I mean, and, and, and so, so, so this pizza, I think probably what we’re gonna find is it’s really improve their sales because the assumption is there’s no stupid people working there.

Farron Cousins: Well, and I will say too, look, you know, on, on my segments I do every day, I call people stupid, I think at least once a day. So I’m, I’m not, you know, above the fray on this.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: If, if it’s bad for me to call people stupid, I’m sorry. But if I see something stupid, I’m gonna call it stupid. I don’t think that’s discriminatory.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And if this pizza place wants to make a joke, we’ve driven by businesses that have jokes on their boards and their signs. Churches will have jokes. It’s sometimes folks, focus on the bigger issues because a pizza place hiring not stupid people.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Especially in Ohio where we, we’ve got a toxic plume of chemicals that could kill people.

Mike Papantonio: How about.

Farron Cousins: Maybe redirect the anger.

Mike Papantonio: How about leave your safe space for just a minute? How about that?