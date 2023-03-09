George Santos loves to lie. And in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, he admitted that he does it because he doesn’t think he’ll get caught. That statement could cause him serious legal problems in the future. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: George Santos really, really loves to lie and in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, he admitted that he does it because he doesn’t think he’ll get caught. That statement can cause him serious legal problems. I’ve got Farron Cousins to talk about what’s happening with this nutcase. Farron, you know, as you read this, as you read the Piers Morgan interview, you go, not only is he unstable, I mean, I think the guy’s dangerous. He, he is obviously, he’s got it, some type of pathology, some type of psychosis, where he does not, he can’t even identify the difference between a lie and the truth. Pick it up.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is really interesting to me because, you know, Piers Morgan, who, you know, usually is not, you know, one of the best interviewers out there, but he really got George Santos to admit that, well, yeah, I thought I’d get away with it mostly because I did the same thing when I ran in 2020 and nobody called me out on the lies then. So I thought I could keep getting away with it. And, and I think what’s really interesting is when you look at a criminal, a criminal always thinks they’re gonna get away with their crime. Why did you smuggle these drugs? Why did you rob the bank? Well, because I didn’t think I’d get caught.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: And so that’s the same excuse we’re hearing from George Santos, who is, is currently or about to be under investigation by eight different bodies, both in the US and in Brazil.

Mike Papantonio: Let’s, let’s talk about this just a little bit. Okay. First of all, when you have an essential element of what you’re representing, you’re, you’re saying, this is the truth, and because of this truth, you should send me money. Okay. It has a lot of components to it. You got wire fraud, you’ve got just straight out fraud. The, the representations he made to donors caused those donors to say, okay, I’m gonna send him money. That’s how fraud, that’s what fraud is about. I guess nobody’s told him that when he says, look, I just lie, I can get away with lying. I have a long history of lying about my religion, about my parents, about my education, lie about everything. When he admits that basically he’s really built a case for prosecutors. I promise you he’s going to be prosecuted. And some prosecutors are gonna figure out, these are fundamental representations you made to donors, and they weren’t true and they caused them, but for your lie, but for your lie, they would not have sent you money.

Farron Cousins: And, and it’s the same thing with the cases of the charity that he was running. Oh, give me money. I’ve gotta save this veteran’s dog. And then he pockets the money and the dog dies. The Amish dog breeder that, oh no, my checks were stolen. I didn’t write those bad checks. You’re admitting that you do have this pathology, that you do like to lie and that you think you’re always gonna get away with it. So whether it’s, you know, the donation fraud, the lying about donations, we found out this week that back in 2020, he had put on his filings that he said, oh yeah, I gave thousands of dollars to other Republican candidates. It’s right here in my filings. So they’ve now asked those Republican candidates, show us where the money came in. They said, well, it, I didn’t get any money from him.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: Lying to the FEC.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: You’re not gonna get away with that.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I think they have so many ways to go out. Do you realize McCarthy has not done anything about this? That McCarthy hasn’t even gone up to meet this guy and say, you know, you’re not, your time here is about over. Did you follow that part of the story?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And it truly is remarkable. And I think, look, this guy flipped a seat that was held by a Democrat. Now he’s got it in the Republican hands, and McCarthy understands there’s no way that that swing district is gonna put another Republican up.

Mike Papantonio: No, no.

Farron Cousins: When we get rid of Santos. So do I want to suffer the slings and arrows for now and have a guy who’s gonna vote with me or kick him out and know for a fact a Democrat’s gonna take it? It’s gonna happen either now or in the 2024 election, but Republicans have lost this seat.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I love this. He says, you know what, I’m a liar, but I’m a terrible liar and that humbles me. That’s, that’s basically, that’s what he told Piers, Piers Morgan.

Farron Cousins: He needs to get better at it, I guess.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.