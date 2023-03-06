Donald Trump could be in serious trouble this election cycle – Even though he only has one confirmed opponent right now, Nikki Haley has seen her poll numbers SURGE – or at least that’s what the media wants you to think. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Donald Trump at last could be in serious trouble this election cycle, even though he only has one confirmed opponent right now, Nikki Haley, and she, you know, look at the polls. She’s surging at the polls, not enough. But he’s got some problems out there with both Haley and DeSantis when DeSantis announces.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is really fun here, because I do love how the media’s saying, she’s surging in the polls. Okay, well, she.

Mike Papantonio: 6%.

Farron Cousins: She went from three to 6%.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: But still in just a couple of days, that’s not bad for somebody who two weeks ago, most people in this country had no idea she even existed.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: So I, I think maybe it is a surge, maybe we do call it that. But overall, what we’re seeing with the trend in the polling, which is what we have to look at right now, is Trump is not growing. The other folks are, he may not be falling, but when we start to see these other people, when Nikki Haley comes in and suddenly her approval rating is up to 62%, which is pretty dang good for a politician.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm, mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: Three to 6% on the I’ll vote for her, that’s movement. That’s movement for her in the right direction.

Mike Papantonio: Let’s just say he holds onto his MAGA base talking about Trump right now.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: He, it’s still winnable.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Oh, yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Because it comes down to the electoral college, as you know. And so, it’s not people saying, well, he’s just gonna keep his base. Everything’s gonna be okay. We don’t know what independents are gonna do this time.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, you know, who they’re, they’re really upset about a lot of things that are, that are happening right now. So I think Nikki Haley thrown in, I think she’s a good candidate. I mean, you know, she’s, she’s gonna pose, I think at this point before DeSantis comes in, I really do believe she’s gonna pose the biggest threat.

Farron Cousins: Well, and I think part of that too is the fact that Donald Trump is not taking any shots at her. He could, but also since he put her in the UN and he said a couple things like she was a bad governor, okay, whatever. But he’s focusing all his anger and his attention and energy on Ron DeSantis.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: Which bad for DeSantis, because Trump does have that manipulation, that big conman factor. He can get people to go against somebody.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Meatball head Ron, is, is Trumps. He, he’s not saying it, but he’s letting everybody else say it.

Farron Cousins:: And, and so.

Mike Papantonio: It’s already begun.

Farron Cousins: Well, and it opens up the avenue for somebody to sneak in behind and start gaining this momentum while she’s not being attacked.

Mike Papantonio: Question is, is it set up? Is it a setup? Does Trump want her in to divide? You know, that’s, that’s the question. I, it wouldn’t surprise me. Lemme put it like that.