More information has been revealed about how a major banking CEO helped Jeffrey Epstein with his illicit activities. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: More information’s been revealed about how a major banking CEO helped Jeffrey Epstein with his illicit activities involving sex trafficking. Now here’s the question everybody begins when we’re talking about Jeffrey, Jeffrey Epstein these days, why is nobody being prosecuted? Okay. We know who they are. The names are out there. Why is the Justice Department not going after these people? So all of a sudden we’ve got Jes Staley, we got Jes Staley with JP Morgan. And Jes Staley has this love affair with Epstein. It’s just, it’s, it’s, it’s, it’s man love, the only way I can describe it. But he, these emails are coming out where we’re seeing what that relationship was with, with Staley clearly understands what’s going on and he’s part of it, according to the complaint. Now, that’s, that’s what’s been alleged in the complaint.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And, and I mean, the, the emails are pretty explicit. Some of them talking about, you know, they’re, they’re referring to these young girls. Staley had Disney princess names that he would call them. That was kind of their code for which girls I, again, allegedly, he, he would want. It’s always about alcohol with him. Even Jeffrey Epstein says that. Staley’s out there saying, oh, you’re my best, you’re my only friend. I don’t know where I’d be without you. But then of course, you have the real sinister stuff happening behind, well, I can’t even say real sinister, it’s all sinister. But as the CEO of JP Morgan, you’ve got JP Morgan workers in the bank that have raised a ton of red flags about.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. The people who are supposed to, they’re looking at transactions. They’re gonna say, wait, wait a second. What is this? What is this all about?

Farron Cousins: You know, it looks like we’ve got millions coming in from, from human trafficking here for this Epstein account. Staley, what do we do? And he basically says, you don’t worry about that.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: These are, these are not red flags. Everything is cool. Everything is good. So he essentially kills these internal investigations, based on these allegations. And that’s because he’s, you know, down there enjoying himself at, at the private island.

Mike Papantonio: Somebody at JP Morgan was doing their job. Okay. And they started seeing these transactions. I think in the end, the complaint says there was a million dollars exchanged for these Disney princesses. And somewhere in those exchanges, somebody who’s, does their job says, wait a second. This does not pass the smell test. Let’s do a little longer. So the attorney general, and I, I love this. I love the courage of this attorney general, the attorney general of US Virgin Islands. He says, we, we think, we think JP Morgan has propped Epstein up. That’s what the complaint is. That none of this could have happened, or it, it couldn’t have happened as extensively without JP Morgan. Whether he, he proves his case, I don’t know. But I’ll tell you what, the complaint that they filed is pretty darn damaging. And so we’ll see where it goes. But these emails, I don’t know how they just go away.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And, and you’re, you’re right though, too. We need answers because we know so many of these people that were involved with Epstein one way or another, all the answers are there. They’re in those sealed files that we can’t, you know, nobody has been able to get ahold of.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: But, but there are actions happening right now. They are trying to get ahold of those. They’re trying to get them opened because the public deserves at this point, we need to know. Yeah. There’s Republicans in there. Yeah. There’s Democrats in there. There’s leaders of the tech industry in there.

Mike Papantonio: We gotta be blind.

Farron Cousins: There’s scientists.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. We have to be blind about what the association is. These are people that did some bad.

Farron Cousins: A creep is a creep.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, they did some, did some bad stuff. Okay. Why can’t we just say they did some bad stuff? It’s just like when we do a show on this, on this program, and we talk about a Democrat that’s done some bad stuff. You have the Democrat, you know, meatheads coming at you saying, oh, how dare you do that? I’m so tired of it. I mean, aren’t you? Aren’t, don’t you just wanna say, get a life. This is not a baseball game. This is politics that involves our democracy. This is the same analysis.

Farron Cousins: You know, I used to get people that would get mad at me because I was skeptical of Michael Avenatti before he got hit with any criminal charges.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Before he started serving time.

Farron Cousins: I was, I was very skeptical and not quite nice to him. And people said, look, he’s doing great stuff. What are you doing? And I was like, well, I’m a free man, and he’s not now. So I’m gonna go ahead and say, I was right about that.

Mike Papantonio: What is that? Tell me what that is. I, we, we always are asking the question, what is it that causes somebody to be so incapable of just logical analysis to where if they, they, they think everything is a football game or a baseball game. They don’t understand, give that up. Let’s analyze what’s really happening here. And the Department of Justice has to do that in this situation with what happened with Epstein, regardless of where their association is, they gotta be blind to that. They simply have to go after these people.

Farron Cousins: Yep.