The 6-year old boy who shot his teacher earlier this year apparently had a history of aggression towards teachers that school administrators completely ignored. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: The six year old boy who shot his teacher earlier this year, apparently had a history of aggression towards teachers that school administrators totally ignored. This is a little psycho man. This, this little kid needs to be not in school. You know, this story, he tried to choke, he tried to strangle another teacher the year before.

Farron Cousins: When he was five.

Mike Papantonio: When he was five years old, tried to strangle another teacher. And this, the people in charge, what was her name? Parker. Yeah. Ebony Parker said, ah, we, we gotta work around it. Didn’t his parents used to have to come to school with him or something like that?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And, and it was, I mean, this is just truly a disturbing story because those warning signs were there for a year. All of the other teachers had expressed concerns. The students had expressed concerns, and the parents go in and argue, well, you know, the, well it was the administrators of the school said, well, we’ve gotta protect all parties.

Mike Papantonio: Oh God almighty.

Farron Cousins: Including this, you know, five year old. And you want, you almost want to feel sympathy for him. But then you look at this and you say, something’s not right here. This, this is a kid that just, maybe is just evil. I don’t know. But this is horrible.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I mean, don’t you put ’em in an institution? I mean, don’t you at least try the institution route? This is a kid tried to strangle a teacher till the teacher almost passed out.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: The year before. He was five years old. Now, the day that the shooting took place, he was chasing other kids around the playground with his belt trying to whip them in the head. Okay. And this Ebony Parker, this genius says, oh, well, we just have to give everybody the opportunity to go to school. Really? How about the other parents? How about the other kids? They have, they have the stake in this too. Right?

Farron Cousins: Well, how about the three teachers on the day of the shooting before the shooting happened that told administrators, this kid has a gun. And so what happened was the, after the second teacher told administrators, we’ve heard reports, he’s got a gun. They searched his backpack. But then one teacher said, well, I saw him before you searched it. He took something out and put it in his pocket, but they didn’t bother to check his pockets. And so they looked.

Mike Papantonio: He’s six years old.

Farron Cousins: They looked, they looked in the backpack and said, well, there’s no gun. And then a third teacher said, he has the gun in his pocket. Nobody looked in the pocket. Later, I mean, that school, everybody there should be fired.

Mike Papantonio: Oh.

Farron Cousins: But they’re gonna be sued, I hope, to hell and back.

Mike Papantonio: Oh my God. If Ebony Parker is still on the job right now, buddy, I’m telling you, this.

Farron Cousins: I’m pulling my kids out, if they were.

Mike Papantonio: Well, not only that, the lawsuit just gets better, not firing this woman and everybody that was involved, the lawsuit just gets better. There’s gonna be a lawsuit. Hadn’t happened yet, but there’s gonna be a lawsuit and I just don’t get it. Yeah. Do we want a kid to be able to, but not if he’s got those kind of psychological problems. If the parents come in there and say, oh, well my child needs a public education. Well, put him somewhere where there is better institutionalization, I guess is the best way to put it. There’s something really wrong here, man.

Farron Cousins: There, there are public school programs that do deal with, you know, more problematic children. They deal with the extreme aggression behaviors. I know, my wife does it. Not that I want that there, but.

Mike Papantonio: Have you ever heard of anything like that around your, with your wife?

Farron Cousins: No. I, I mean, in any school that, you know, she’s worked in, any school I’ve been to, if a kid choked a teacher that would be that kid’s last day at that school.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I can tell you, the lawyer that’s gonna handle this lawsuit is hoping that they don’t fire Ebony Parker and her staff. Because if they don’t, and she’s still in place when this lawsuit takes place, whoa be that, you know, that, that there’s gonna be some bad stuff happening.