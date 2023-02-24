Sometimes you just gotta learn to keep your mouth shut. The foreperson of the special grand jury from Georgia has been making the rounds in the media this week, and her behavior has caused a lot of people to question her judgement, which could threaten any indictments against Trump or his allies. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: Sometimes you just gotta learn to keep your mouth shut. The foreperson of the special grand jury from Georgia has been making the rounds in the media this week, and her behavior has caused people to freak out because it’s so stupid. This woman needs, I don’t know. Look, the story is that you’ve got this Emily Kohrs, she is foreperson of a grand jury. Here she is, right there. Foreperson of a grand jury where it’s a civil grand jury, and you’ve got the prosecutor, Fani Willis saying, let’s look and see if Trump interfered with the voting process in Georgia. What did he do? And it’s an important thing to find out because there’s a lot of people involved with it. So you got these prosecutors, they’ve worked so hard to make it happen. You have investigators that have worked so hard. You’ve got jurors who’ve deliberated. You’ve got witnesses. I, the time and money that’s gone into this, this idiot woman in about 10 seconds creates an atmosphere that if, if they did find something on Trump, defense lawyers have a golden path. She’s the golden path. There, any chance of this thing actually going anywhere now is really, really diminished.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. What she has done, I mean, and we’ve got media outlets on the left and right and in the middle that have all gone after her for, for what they’re just describing as just bizarre behavior going on and doing these interviews and rolling her eyes and laughing at things that are not laughable situations. Very awkward. And, and you think, you know, this is not normal behavior almost. And even the Daily Beast said, my God, can somebody tell her her 15 minutes of fame have ended? Which is what this is about. She wants the attention and the fame.

Mike Papantonio: You have to watch it to believe that she’s like a 12 year old who is just giddy playing, spin the bottle. And she’s giggling and laughing. She, it looks like she has the IQ of something around, around room temperature. And she’s the foreperson of this whole process. And, and here she’s talking about what other jurors thought. She’s talking about how they deliberated. She’s talking about what she saw and witnesses and what they did. And she’s laughing about that. She’s talking about what she thought those witnesses were thinking. I mean, this is so, this has gone so far. The problem is Fani Willis, the prosecutor, lost control of everything. She made this into such a political issue. And the chances are they probably could go after Trump in some criminal setting. This though, every defense lawyer that’s gonna be there for Trump and all these other people that should or possibly be indicted, it’s, it’s gonna be a heyday for ’em. It’s, it’s like she, it’s like, it’s like all this work is just destroyed by this impartiality, by this, by this bias that she’s out on the networks talking about. I don’t know. Like she never took a civics class.

Farron Cousins: Well, especially after the judge didn’t want any of this going out either. That is also a very big problem that this investigation has. It still has to go before the, the normal, the criminal grand jury. You know, I, so I don’t know how that plays out in the end. But her behavior, Trump’s lawyers have already come out and they’re making it an issue now.

Mike Papantonio: Oh my God.

Farron Cousins: And, and if they capitalize on this, then, like you said, I mean, they brought in experts in racketeering.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: On this investigation.

Mike Papantonio: The cost, can you imagine?

Farron Cousins: They, they, they, they got him. They got the people they needed to get. And, and it could be undone. And I don’t know, people may not understand this, but this behavior could kill all of that. It truly could.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, you know, I gotta tell you, there’s, there’s just no question about what you’re saying there, Farron. The defense lawyers, I mean, you know, jump on it right now. Describe her, she’s the product of a ridiculous circus. Who’s suggesting that Fani Willis is, the prosecutor, is the ringleader. Here’s the problem. They’re in the 11th circuit in Georgia.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Conservative circuit. You think that they’re not gonna be able to tie this woman’s conduct up in appeals for a long, long time? That’s the problem. And did the judge lose control? I mean, I don’t know. I don’t have an opinion about that. I don’t know what the judge did. I’m sure he instructed her, but she went way beyond the instructors. But I think that, what the defense lawyers are saying is that Fani Willis created this atmosphere. The prosecutor created this atmosphere, and now she’s the end product. It’s like this, like I, like I say, it’s a giddy 12 year old, and it’s like she’s been kissed for the first time. It’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen in video. You gotta watch it to really appreciate, if you’re a defense lawyer and you’re saying, how do I throw a bunch of problems on this? You’ll get it immediately.

Farron Cousins: Right. And they may be able to, you know, challenge this before we even get to the other grand jury.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, of course.

Farron Cousins: And tie that up for a year or two before that grand jury can be empaneled by trying to argue this was whole tainted just from the start. So huge problems with this. Some folks might think, oh no, it’s not a big deal. It is, it is so much worse than I think people can understand.

Mike Papantonio: You know, I’ve been a prosecutor myself.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: I would hate to have to have to deal with this. And I have, she has no idea. She was talking to her boyfriend about it. She’d go home and tell her boyfriend, what happened that night. Well, we did this, we did that. I don’t.

Farron Cousins: That’s a big problem.

Mike Papantonio: That’s a big problem. Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

