New studies have shown executions in Saudi Arabia have risen by 80% under MBS. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: New studies have shown executions in Saudi Arabia have risen 80% under MBS. There’s a reason for MBS. Okay, look, this is a, this is a horrendous story. You have the Saudis right now under the, under the leadership of this nut case. I mean, the guy’s a nut case. What, so the, an increase of 80% of executions. But let’s talk about what it’s for. Big, big portion of that is for political dissent. Okay. We know this, we know there’s no question that that same family was responsible for 9/11. That’s, that’s, that discussion’s over, we know that. We know we gave ’em a free pass on that. We gave ’em a free pass on Khashoggi. We gave them a free pass time after time after they’ve just flippantly looked in our face and said, no, hell with you on the oil issue. At what point do we say, God, you know, this ain’t our friend here.

Farron Cousins: Right. And I don’t know that we hit that point unless we had, maybe a Bernie Sanders type in office. But Biden talked a big game about it. Said, I’m gonna make them a pariah.

Mike Papantonio: I know.

Farron Cousins: And, and instead he ends up over there begging them, please lower the oil costs. And they said, no. In fact, we’re gonna cut production and raise the oil prices. But they are murdering people for tweeting negative things about Saudi Arabia. They’re murdering people for protesting that we think women should not be hidden from society. They’re treating these people exactly as if it was somebody who went out and killed 10 people in the street for no reason. They don’t see a difference in those two crimes.

Mike Papantonio: No.

Farron Cousins: And the, the justification is insane because MBS has said like, well, listen, you know, back in the eighties, Osama Bin Laden was considered just, you know, a anti-government, you know, protestor. And then he turned out to be the world’s worst terrorist. Well, you can’t just preemptively murder people for tweeting because you think 30 years from now, they’re gonna be the next Bin Laden.

Mike Papantonio: Let me tell, let me tell you the people they really hate, this family. They really hate the dissenters who ask the obvious question, how did your family, this Saudi family, get control of all of our oil? How is it that this Saudi family totally unelected? There’s been no, who, who put them in charge? You see, isn’t that the obvious question? I’ve been over there. I’ve been over there, and I, when you ask that question, you say, well, I don’t know. You know, they, the response is, of course, they’re terrified to talk to you. But the answer is, well, I don’t know. Who the hell put ’em in charge? Those are the dissenters that are really getting their heads hacked off. And so, so that, that’s come back around. People are asking that question now. The reason they participate with the terrorists as they do, because they’re so worried about the population, they’re worried about the population and the clerics turning against them. So they promote, you know, they, they do it secretly. They hand out money secretly. We’re handling those cases, as you know. Our law firm is handling the, all of those cases dealing with terrorism and their connection to the Saudis. And so, so, but when somebody asks the question, maybe somebody watching this can figure it out. Who in the hell said, yes, Mr. Whatever, you are in charge now. Your family’s been in charge. The British and the Americans put them in that seat without any, there was no predicate for anything, you know, but since then, this is how they run things

Farron Cousins: And we’re, we’re selling them the weapons that they’re using. They’re our good, best buddies across the globe. And then we just look the other way when it’s time for them to haul a hundred people out there and, and chop their heads off in the public square.

Mike Papantonio: You know something that really bothered me about this story when you go back and looked at it, is Jack Dorsey knew that they were spying on this, on the folks that were objecting.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They were dissenters. Jack Dorsey knew they were spying on them through Tweeter, through Twitter when he was in charge.

Farron Cousins: They had an informant working there.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: I mean, it was, it’s disgusting and people died because of that, just total not caring about it.

Mike Papantonio: It would be one thing if he said, well, how, how could I have known? He knew. He knew that that was a vehicle that they were targeting the dissenters, Twitter, while Jack Dorsey was involved.

Farron Cousins: Sending them their location. I mean, truly evil, evil stuff.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.