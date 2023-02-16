America’s Lawyer E40: Cyber criminals are targeting the campaign funds of politicians, and experts believe this problem is only going to get worse. We’ll explain what’s happening. Politicians in Iowa want to expand child labor – putting young children back into jobs that had been declared too dangerous decades ago. And Congressman George Santos is embroiled in ANOTHER scandal – this time allegedly stealing puppies from an Amish dog breeding group. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR