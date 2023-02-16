America’s Lawyer E40: Cyber criminals are targeting the campaign funds of politicians, and experts believe this problem is only going to get worse. We’ll explain what’s happening. Politicians in Iowa want to expand child labor – putting young children back into jobs that had been declared too dangerous decades ago. And Congressman George Santos is embroiled in ANOTHER scandal – this time allegedly stealing puppies from an Amish dog breeding group. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.