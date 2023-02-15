Lawyers are begging the Biden administration to finally take Cuba off the state sponsors of terrorism list and put an end to the Cold War for good. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Lawyers are begging the Biden administration to finally take Cuba off the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and put an end to the Cold War. This has been going on a long time. To preface it, you know, look, these folks that are so dead set against us opening our doors to Cuba. I understand it a little bit. The Batista, okay, Batista before Fidel took over was a terrible dictator. I mean, awful. Murder, you know, he was in with the mob. They had prostitution, they had drugs. It was like the sin capital of the world. But he built all that for his, for himself, because they kept propping him up and propping. All that US money kept propping him up. So, Batista, when he fell a lot of the people that, people lost everything. I mean, the people that came to the US as refugees, they lost their homes. They lost their property. They lost their profession. They lost their businesses, sometimes four generations of business. So you understand why that stays with them.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They’re in Miami primarily and South Florida. But you can, I get it. You know, it, it’s something to be angry about. But take it to the larger scale analysis, if you would.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. We, we’re so many decades removed from all of that, that we are now looking at a Cuba that is different. Yes, it’s still a socialist country. It’s still has plenty of problems. But they also have plenty of advancements that we in the US do not have. You know, you and I have sat here and talked about multiple things. One, the fact that for many years now, Cuba has a lung cancer vaccine.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: It is illegal for, for a person in the United States to go down to Cuba and get this vaccine. Vaccine is exceptionally effective as well. They’re in.

Mike Papantonio: Well, Alzheimer’s. Didn’t you do a story on Alzheimer’s?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It’s either the stage three or stage four final trials that have shown remarkable reversing of Alzheimer’s. All of these major medical advancements happening down there in Cuba, in spite of the fact that we continue to starve them, I mean literally starve them, not just of cash, but of resources. And, and they’re still plugging along, doing good things. Again, not perfect by any stretch, but nobody is. But, but they’re not terrorists. They’re not terrorists.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, I have never seen such resourceful people. If you want to know the truth. I’ve been down there. It’s just, they’re, they, they’re just so resourceful. They’ll take a car that’s, my god, 80 years old, keep it running. They’ll take electric equipment, electronics and keep it running. But, but the interesting thing is how has this medical, this medical and scientific area for them developed as it has? It’s a mystery to me.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: You know, because they’ve been, there’s no chance of a, you know, Cuban coming over the US and being educated in one of our elite schools. But they have just, they’re the most resilient people I’ve ever seen. So it is that balancing act. It, you know, again, if I was a, if you were a family member and your entire business had been taken away, your land had been taken away, it had been confiscated. Your uncles were shot, your relatives were shot for, for resisting Fidel, it’s not easy to get over that. And, so I guess that’s part of the, that’s kind of the balance on this story.

Farron Cousins: And, and you understand it on the personal level for these individuals, but at the same time, for our government in 2023 to still be operating as if we were in 1963.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: This makes no sense. We’re 60 years past the Cold War.

Mike Papantonio: Well, Obama opened it, as you know, Obama.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, he did.

Mike Papantonio: He did open it and that idiot Pompeo and Trump came in and closed it because.

Farron Cousins: So yeah, we had like a year.

Mike Papantonio: Why? Because they’re idiots, you know?