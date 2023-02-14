Democrats in Massachusetts have a proposal for prison inmates: Give up your internal organs and we’ll reduce your sentence. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Democrats in Massachusetts have a proposal for prison inmates. That is give up your internal organs, give us your liver, give us whatever you can give us, give us your bone marrow and we’re gonna reduce your sentence. Wow. Wow. Okay. Look, first of all, they, they reduce their sentence between 60 days and a, in a year. Right. I guess it’s, what you give up, you give up your lungs, we’re gonna give you, ah, that’ll be 30 days. You know, I don’t know. It’s, it’s a crazy story. It seems like a public health story too, doesn’t it? I mean, with the, the chance of, of HIV and hepatitis and I mean, I don’t know. It just doesn’t sound like it’s, it’s kosher. But go ahead.

Farron Cousins: Well, and it’s very disturbing too that this story is not more widespread because this, this is a, a big thing. It is a real piece of legislation that the Democratic controlled legislature in Massachusetts has put forward. And they say, oh, we’re gonna help out the poor prisoners. We’re gonna help out the population. All you gotta do is, hey, you know, you got two years left on your sentence. Give us your kidney and you’re down to one year. I mean this, the, the board, the national board that oversees organ transplants here in the United States is basically begging Massachusetts, please for the love of God, don’t do this.

Mike Papantonio: Don’t do this. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: This is dangerous and stupid. We don’t want your prison organs. And you can’t coerce people like this to give it up.

Mike Papantonio: Well, people can give them up anyway. But the idea of, you know, isn’t there, there’s a law that says you can’t give up one of your organs in exchange for compensation. Well, I think it’s a hell of a compensation when you say, hey, you know, give me your right kidney and we’re gonna, we’re gonna reduce your sentence by a year. And it’s, it’s got, it’s such a moving target that I wonder whether it’s ever gonna be held constitutional. It, I found an article was related to it. This is done by the Lever. You love this news site, don’t you?

Farron Cousins: I really do.

Mike Papantonio: Lever.

Farron Cousins: One of my favorites.

Mike Papantonio: And, and, okay, so it says in 1942, a professor at Harvard medical school injected 64 Massachusetts prisoners with cow’s blood to see, just to see what was, can they live on cow’s blood? And the point is, sometimes with this type of science, we get ahead of ourselves. This cat at Harvard, he got way over, way ahead of hisself and killed 64 prisoners to see if they could live with cow’s blood.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. I think the moral of the story is don’t go to jail in Massachusetts.

Mike Papantonio: No, no, no.

Farron Cousins: Because you’re gonna, you’re gonna have some bad medical.

Mike Papantonio: Or else have some extra organs if you do.