A new poll found that more Americans would be unhappy if Biden wins in 2024 than if Trump wins. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A new poll found that more Americans would be unhappy if Biden wins in 2024 than Trump. Why don’t you take this story. This is, this, this story’s all over the place. I mean, it really is. I, and that’s, that’s always the reason that I’m very hesitant where it comes to, you know, where it comes to polls and.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Because it, it’s usually a mess.

Farron Cousins: Well, see, for me it’s not about the poll, it’s about the trend.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Okay.

Farron Cousins: And that’s what we’re starting to see right now with these guys here is a majority of people poll after poll, after poll, say, we don’t want either of ’em.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But this one, this little interesting tidbit of it says, more people would be mad if Biden won than if Trump won. So we, we see all this Trump hate, you know, I talk about it all the time. We see it in the corporate media. We’re even seeing it from Fox News now.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But when you start asking people, he has been away long enough, just like when George W. Bush left historically low on disapproval, then it starts creeping back up. People have a very short term memory and they start to forgive and forget. And I think we’re seeing a little bit of that with Trump right now.

Mike Papantonio: Well, the analysis to me, the analysis to me is, I don’t get it. Because anybody that’s paying any attention understands that when Trump showed up on the political scene, it started a divide in America like I have never seen. I have never seen such a divide. The divide is so bad that we talk about tribalism all the time because it’s killing this country. It made tribalism, put it on steroids. For example, if we do a story on Biden, no matter whether it’s legitimate, you know, whether we’re saying this is a problem, you gotta listen to this problem. The polarity says, oh God, let’s attack those guys for that. It didn’t really used to be like that. Now think about this. We have been doing this a long time.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: In the last, I’d say in the last five years, I have, I call it dull brain thinking. And we’ve seen more dull brain thinking by the folks that are, they’re cornered. I’m a Republican, I’m a Democrat. That’s what Trump brought to this. You see? And so it surprises me that the American public doesn’t see between those two Trump’s the guy they need to be most concerned about because all it does is continues that divide. Now, now Biden’s not helping it a lot. You know, everything coming outta his mouth does not help that divide. But it’s, I guess what I’m saying is, I’m surprised by the numbers. Talk about the numbers a little bit.

Farron Cousins: I, I really am too. Because what we’ve got here is, you know, okay, 56% say would, they would react negatively if Trump wins. 62% say, I’m gonna react negatively if Biden wins.

Mike Papantonio: You see, that alone, that alone tells you what is it they don’t understand how, how dangerous this guy, how dangerous Trump was and how he divided this country?

Farron Cousins: Well, you’ve also got, you know, this is kind of an extension of more polling. 38% of Democrats now say, well, only 38% say, I want Biden to be the nominee. Two weeks ago that was 58%.

Mike Papantonio: Really? What happened?

Farron Cousins: So. That’s the thing is I don’t understand. What happened in two weeks? So that’s why I say we gotta look at the trends. But it’s so weird what is happening. But overall, the public left, right, center, everybody agrees. Anybody but these two guys in 2024.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, I’m just so tired of it. I’m tired of all the Trump hate. I’m tired of the Republican hate. I’m tired of the, the cancel culture that’s developed around Biden and Democrats. I’m tired of that, that division. It’s very specific. And I don’t know, man, I just think you gotta get both these cats out of these, out of the picture before anything happens. Who’s your, who’s your pick?

Farron Cousins: I would love to see Katie Porter.

Mike Papantonio: Katie Porter would be mine too. I love this woman.

Farron Cousins: She is wonderful.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. All right. Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week. But all these segments are gonna be available this coming week right here on this channel. And you can follow us on Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio, and this has been America’s Lawyer, where every week we tell you stories that corporate media won’t tell you. They can’t tell you because their advertisers won’t let ’em, or their political connections simply don’t allow for it. We’ll see you next time.