Rick Outzen and others are taking note of Suzanne Spaulding’s attacks and positions.

For years, she has taken positions that support profit-driven corporations and those seeking to silence voices critical of injustice in America.

While many have never heard of her, this has not kept her from taking influential positions and working to advance initiatives that make it harder to keep corporations from taking advantage of consumers or protect average citizens from their abuses.

With deep roots in corporate circles, her attacks on trial lawyers and those who advocate for consumers is worth examining. Look for an upcoming deep dive from the folks at the National Trial Lawyer Magazine.

Rick Outzen – After Tort Reform Come the Spaulding Strikes